Media of the Day
June 5, 2018
La Dura Complete: The Hardest Rock Climb In The World
June 05, 2018
Jason Hirthler
Staying the Course: the Long March of Middle East Destruction
Brett Wilkins
The Salvador Option: the US is Once Again Supporting Death Squads in Central America
Howard Lisnoff
The Empire Strikes Out
George Payne
History Will Vindicate Modern Abolitionists
Sheldon Richman
How an Anti-Semitic American Law Helped to Create the State of Israel and a Whole Lot of Trouble
John G. Russell
Racist Contortionism
David Schultz
Trump’s Nixonian Moment has Arrived
Dave Lindorff
Welcome to Police-State America, Weary Traveler
Dan Corjescu
Atheism and Wonder
Barbara Nimri Aziz
What Remains Hidden: Beyond the Preoccupation With Memoirs of Muslim Women
Christopher Brauchli
The Selflessness of Trump
Andrew Stewart
The Janus Case: What Will Be, What Could Be
Carl S. Mumm
More Wisdom, Less Harm
Colin Todhunter
The Empire Strikes Back: Leaving Indian Farmers in the Dirt
Tom H. Hastings
Big Man Politics, Africa to America
Myles Hoenig
Interview: Brandy Baker on the Premiere of “Under the Knife”
June 04, 2018
Jim Kavanagh
Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy
David Mattson
Monuments to the Ego
Patrick Cockburn
The Faked Assassination of Arkady Babchenko
Robert Fisk
Syria’s New Housing Law Will Displace Tens of Thousands of Refugees, But Even That Won’t Help the Regime Win the War
Uri Avnery
Oh, Gaza, Strong as Death
Anthony Papa
Is Trump is Using his Pardon Powers the Right Way?
Robert Koehler
The American Way of War: Evolution Stops Here
Cesar Chelala
Gun Violence is a Symptom of a Troubled Society
Dean Baker
Trumpian Boasts About the Trump Tax Cuts
Vijay Prashad
Four Years of Modi
Laura Flanders
Throwing Shade Not Light on Youth Voting
Andrés Castro
Ropa Vieja in Cuba and Puerto Rico
June 01, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roy Eidelson
Authoritarians, Plutocrats and the Fight for Racial Justice
Andrew Levine
Democrats are From Hell; Republicans are From Hell’s Lowest Circle, and Trump is From Somewhere Else Altogether
Jeffrey St. Clair
Badge of Impunity
Ishmael Reed
The Segregated Media Says It’s All Roseanne’s Fault
Nick Pemberton
Ivanka’s Full Frontal
The Hudson Report
US vs China Housing…and Those Millennials
Geoff Dutton
Franking Privileges: Barney and the Jet Set
Gerald Coles
Billionaires Want Poor Children’s Brains to Work Better
Roger Harris
Venezuela Defies the US Empire Reelecting Maduro
Robert Hunziker
Toxic Chemicals – PR Nightmare
Gary Leupp
Trump is Alienating Europe, and This Is a Good Thing
Joseph Natoli
Damage Done
Martha Rosenberg
No, Ambien Does Not Make You a Racist But It Does A Lot of Other Concerning Things
Jonah Raskin
Eric Mann: Public Organizer
Dana Cook
“What is Going On in My Country?” RFK’s Assassination, 50 Years Later
Robert Fantina
Palestine and the World Community: What’s Next?
Andres D. Medellin
Yanga: The Forgotten Rebellion Against Colonial Rule in Mexico
