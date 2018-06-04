Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 4, 2018

Gun Violence is a Symptom of a Troubled Society

by

Every time a horrific incident of mass violence occurs, we should study it with the same care that we study any subject in which our own life is at a stake, because it is. Mass shootings in the United States have reached levels unacceptable in a civilized society.

The abundance of guns plays an important role. In 2015, The Washington Post estimated that there were 357 million firearms nationwide; this, with a population of approximately 317 million. And these numbers don’t even include the number of unregistered guns in civilian hands. It is well known that there is a considerable and constant traffic of unregistered firearms in both directions across U.S. borders.

The cornucopia of firearms in civilian hands alone doesn’t explain by itself the high levels of violence. Cultural, political and economic factors are just as significant. Culturally, no other people assume they have the right to bear arms, regardless of the dire consequences of creating a gun-ridden society.

Andrew Exum, a former U.S. Army officer who was part of General Stanley McChrystal’s review of the American strategy in Afghanistan, wrote recently in The Atlantic, “After the September 11 attacks, I spent several years at war and then lived abroad as a civilian for another several years. And when I finally returned to the United States in late 2008, I noticed something different about the gun culture in the country to which I was so eager to return. For one, driving with my mother from our home in East Tennessee to Nashville, I noticed how many billboards on the side of the highway advertised guns. And not just any guns—these were not .30-06 hunting rifles or shotguns, but rather, the kind of tactical firearms, including assault rifles that I had carried in Iraq and Afghanistan. Why in the world, I thought then, would anyone have a need for such weapons?”

Another significant factor is the glorification of violence. It is estimated that when a child reaches adulthood, he will have seen 16,000 assassinations and 200,000 acts of violence on television. Statistics indicate that 15 to 24-year-olds are 49 times more likely to die from gun homicide in the U.S. than in any other country. It is difficult to deny that widespread gun ownership and violence in the media don’t have a role to play in these statistics. Today, the U.S. supplies most of the world’s violent media resources.

The politically motivated wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and the support to the war in Yemen have contributed to the creation of a climate of violence. Instead of combating terrorism, these ill-advised adventures have increased it and, as a result, have also increased the overall violence in the world.

That almost no politician has denounced the nefarious influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its responsibility in creating a culture of violence is a clear demonstration of that organization’s power. It took huge demonstrations of high-school kids –many of them survivors of gun violence- for the general population to become aware of the NRA’s impact.

According to a 2007 Small Arms Survey, the U.S., with only 4.4% of the world’s population has roughly 42% of the world’s guns. And yet, despite that almost 90% Americans approve establishing “commonsense” solutions to control the sale of guns, including universal background checks, arms sales continue to soar.

Several solutions involving “smart guns”, such as using biometrics to identify the arms’ rightful owners, have been proposed, but they are far from being widely adopted. Also, although smart guns can prevent the guns from being used by somebody who is not its rightful owner, they cannot prevent mass shootings from arms purchased legally.

A comprehensive set of laws that would limit gun sales, gun ownership, illegal trade in arms, and banning high caliber ones would show the legislators’ intention to control gun violence, and that they are serious about finding a solution. Until we, as a society, stop the glorification of violence and the irresponsibly easy access to guns, we will continue to suffer its consequences.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Cesar Chelala

Dr. Cesar Chelala is a co-winner of the 1979 Overseas Press Club of America award for the article “Missing or Disappeared in Argentina: The Desperate Search for Thousands of Abducted Victims.”

June 05, 2018
Jason Hirthler
Staying the Course: the Long March of Middle East Destruction
Brett Wilkins
The Salvador Option: the US is Once Again Supporting Death Squads in Central America
Howard Lisnoff
The Empire Strikes Out
George Payne
History Will Vindicate Modern Abolitionists
Sheldon Richman
How an Anti-Semitic American Law Helped to Create the State of Israel and a Whole Lot of Trouble
John G. Russell
Racist Contortionism
David Schultz
Trump’s Nixonian Moment has Arrived
Dave Lindorff
Welcome to Police-State America, Weary Traveler
Dan Corjescu
Atheism and Wonder
Barbara Nimri Aziz
What Remains Hidden: Beyond the Preoccupation With Memoirs of Muslim Women
Christopher Brauchli
The Selflessness of Trump
Andrew Stewart
The Janus Case: What Will Be, What Could Be
Carl S. Mumm
More Wisdom, Less Harm
Colin Todhunter
The Empire Strikes Back: Leaving Indian Farmers in the Dirt
Tom H. Hastings
Big Man politics, Africa to America
Myles Hoenig
Interview: Brandy Baker on the Premiere of “Under the Knife”
June 04, 2018
Jim Kavanagh
Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy
David Mattson
Monuments to the Ego
Patrick Cockburn
The Faked Assassination of Arkady Babchenko
Robert Fisk
Syria’s New Housing Law Will Displace Tens of Thousands of Refugees, But Even That Won’t Help the Regime Win the War
Uri Avnery
Oh, Gaza, Strong as Death
Anthony Papa
Is Trump is Using his Pardon Powers the Right Way? 
Robert Koehler
The American Way of War: Evolution Stops Here
Cesar Chelala
Gun Violence is a Symptom of a Troubled Society
Dean Baker
Trumpian Boasts About the Trump Tax Cuts
Vijay Prashad
Four Years of Modi
Laura Flanders
Throwing Shade Not Light on Youth Voting
Andrés Castro
Ropa Vieja in Cuba and Puerto Rico
Weekend Edition
June 01, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roy Eidelson
Authoritarians, Plutocrats and the Fight for Racial Justice
Andrew Levine
Democrats are From Hell; Republicans are From Hell’s Lowest Circle, and Trump is From Somewhere Else Altogether
Jeffrey St. Clair
Badge of Impunity
Ishmael Reed
The Segregated Media Says It’s All Roseanne’s Fault
Nick Pemberton
Ivanka’s Full Frontal
The Hudson Report
US vs China Housing…and Those Millennials
Geoff Dutton
Franking Privileges: Barney and the Jet Set
Gerald Coles
Billionaires Want Poor Children’s Brains to Work Better
Roger Harris
Venezuela Defies the US Empire Reelecting Maduro
Robert Hunziker
Toxic Chemicals – PR Nightmare
Gary Leupp
Trump is Alienating Europe, and This Is a Good Thing
Joseph Natoli
Damage Done
Martha Rosenberg
No, Ambien Does Not Make You a Racist But It Does A Lot of Other Concerning Things
Jonah Raskin
Eric Mann: Public Organizer
Dana Cook
“What is Going On in My Country?” RFK’s Assassination, 50 Years Later
Robert Fantina
Palestine and the World Community: What’s Next?
Andres D. Medellin
Yanga: The Forgotten Rebellion Against Colonial Rule in Mexico
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU