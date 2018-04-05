Fearless Muckraking
April 5, 2018
Mapache – Live on KEXP
April 05, 2018
W. T. Whitney
Taking a Long Look Backward to Explain a Police Killing in Sacramento:
Frank Stricker
Is the U.S. at Full Employment? Should They Put the Brakes on Job Growth to Avoid Inflation Down the Road?
James Bovard
FBI Lies and Cover-Up Derail Biggest Terrorism Case Since 9/11
Joe Emersberger
Ecuadorean Villagers May Still Triumph Over Chevron
Robert Fisk
Shelter From the Storm: the Tunnels of Eastern Ghouta
Dave Lindorff
Spending a Night in the Concord Jail When Martin Luther King, Jr. was Assassinated
Roy Morrison
Climate Truth: a Plan for Sustainability
Albert Gustafson
America’s Gun Problem is a Police Problem
Nicky Reid
Enter John Bolton: Bringer of Doom
Jesse Jackson
How Dr. King Lived is Why He Died
Dean Baker
An Economic Lesson for Tom Friedman: Putin Brought Russia Out of Poverty
April 04, 2018
Paul Street
Against False Conflation: JFK, MLK, and the Triple Evils
Mel Gurtov
The Coming Crisis with Iran
Susan Babbitt
Chestnuts, Monkeys and Another Reason Ahed Tamini Matters
The Hudson Report
The Economic Impact of the Bipartisan Bank Deregulation Bill
Michael T. Klare
Could the Cold War Return With a Vengeance?
Paul Edwards
Sick Temper Tyrannis
Colin Todhunter
Mass Deception and the Prelude to World War
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Role of Youth in the Coming Transformation
Binoy Kampmark
Atmospheric Burnings: The Re-entry of China’s Tiangong-1
Thomas Knapp
Uncertainty is the Root of the Current Market Craziness
Ramzy Baroud
Rim Banna and the Cultural War that Palestinians Must Win
Meredith Anton
Most Likely to Succeed
Courtney Myers
Trump, Amazon and the Washington Post: A Love(less) Triangle
Louis Proyect
The New German Cinema
Norman Ball
Has Mueller Already Been Subpoenaed in a Re-Impaneled Uranium One Investigation?
April 03, 2018
Gary Leupp
“Let Other People Take Care of It”
Vijay Prashad
Trump and His Tariffs
Michael Welton
Pedagogical Advice for Perilous Times
George Wuerthner
Foresters vs. Ecologists
Steve Early
Purple Bullying, Ten Years Later: SEIU Trustees Trample Member Rights On Eve of Janus Decision
Serge Halimi
License to Kill
Martin Billheimer
The Devil in the Plow, Clock & Book
Christopher Ketcham
The Misanthropy of Wild Wild Country
Kim C. Domenico
Fight White Bourgeois Supremacy: Join the Invisibles
Dean Baker
Roger Lowenstein: F**k Your Stock Portfolio
Robert J. Burrowes
Nonviolence or Nonexistence? The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Andrés Castro
A Modest Neoliberal Proposal
April 02, 2018
Noam Chomsky, Chris Hedges, John PIlger, et al
The Isolation of Julian Assange Must Stop
Rob Urie
Facebook and the Rise of Anti-Social Media
Jim Kavanagh
The Warm War: Russiamania at the Boiling Point
Patrick Cockburn
The Ignorant and the Arrogant: How Pompeo and Bolton Bring Us Closer to War in the Middle East
William Hartung
Weapons for Anyone: Donald Trump and the Art of the Arms Deal
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Jitters
John Laforge
“Uncontroversial” Mass Destruction
