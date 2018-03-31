Fearless Muckraking
March 31, 2018

“We Cannot Wait for Change”—Freed Whistleblower Chelsea Manning on Iraq, Prison & Running for Senate

Weekend Edition
March 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Big American Money, Not Russia, Put Trump in the White House: Reflections on a Recent Report
Kenneth Surin
Smearing Jeremy Corbyn
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Parable of the Stone and the Slap
Andrew Levine
All the President’s Women
Nick Pemberton
Is the War on Guns the Next War on Terror?
Basem Naim
Palestinians Will Not Cease to Demand their Rights
Binoy Kampmark
Precarious Communications: Julian Assange, Internet Access and Ecuador
David Rosen
Disciplining the Body: The Deepening Ecological Crisis
Joseph Natoli
The Hope and Reality of Change
Brian Cloughley
Getting Ready for Nuclear War
Joseph Tompkins
Woke Hollywood? The Marketing of Black Panther
Ron Jacobs
Sous Le Pave, La Plage: May 68
Seth Sandronsky
“I Won’t Keep Calm I Have a Black Son”
Peter Certo
Bringing Back the Bush Era
Christopher Ketcham
Goodbye Facebook, and Screw You Too
Binoy Kampmark
Diplomatic Madness: the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
John McMurtry
Is a New War Against Russia in Ukraine Unfolding Before Our Eyes?
Antonio Perra
How the Islamophobia Industry Silences Voices of Dissent
Rebecca Gordon
Recycling War Criminals
L. Michael Hager
Guns, Corruption and PACs: Three Terrible Supreme Court Decisions
Sobantu Mzwakali
Land, Factions and Capital in South Africa
Matthew Stevenson
Why Vietnam Still Matters: The Australians Tangle With Victor Charles in the Battle of Long Tan
Isabella Bellezza-Smull
A Glimpse Inside the West Bank
Sarah Anderson
The Mosquito Gap: Climate Change and Infectious Diseases
Ramzy Baroud
The Last ‘Peace Process’ Warrior: Abbas Hanging by a Thread
David Schultz
The President v. the Law: How Four Types of Lawsuits Will do the Job Congress Should be Doing
Chris Welzenbach
The Specter of Hyperinflation: Remarque’s “The Black Obelisk”
Julian Vigo
The Spawn: Feminism’s Misandry Problem
Brett Wilkins
The World According to Mad Dog: US Support for Saudi War in Yemen Reduces Civilian Casualties
Aniqa Raihan
One No-Brainer Way to Bring Gun Deaths Down: Close the “Boyfriend Loophole”
Franklin Lamb
Iran’s Gen. Qassim Solemani Pledges to “Weed the Resistance!” Is Nasrallah His Target?
Kevin Zeese
Defendants Acquitted Based on Climate Necessity Defense
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: Epilogue
Colin Todhunter
Theresa May Playing a Reckless Game of Nuclear Roulette
Ralph Nader
Stopping War Pusher John Bolton, Trump’s Choice for National “Insecurity” Advisor
Geoff Gray
Weaponized Healthcare: How Obamacare Shifts Costs to the Poorest and Sickest
Robert Koehler
Change is Coming, From the Youth
Nadya Williams
San Francisco, a Sanctuary City… for the Irish, Too
Susie Day
Herman Bell Gains Parole, DeBlasio and Cuomo Lose Ethics
Ann Garrison
March for Eight Billion Lives: an Interview With Riva Enteen
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Fred Donner
A Look Back: Jim Wright’s Resignation Scandal
Geoff Dutton
Steal This Book: The Publishing Misadventures of a CIA Whistleblower
David Yearsley
John Hsu, Prince of the Viola da Gamba
