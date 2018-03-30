Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 30, 2018

Guns, Corruption and PACs: Three Terrible Supreme Court Decisions

by

Photo by Ian Dick | CC BY 2.0

Russian election meddling, mass shootings, immigration, trade, White House staff changes and sexual misbehavior make daily headlines, while three decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court that pre-date the Trump presidency may have more enduring and destructive impact.

The 2008 Heller decision on guns, the 2016 McDonnell decision on corruption and the 2010 Citizens United case on money in politics directly affect public safety, good governance and our electoral system.  Measured by the damage they continue to inflict on our polity and people, those cases are in my view the three worst judicial decisions of the past decade.  Why so?

District of Columbia v. Heller.  On the face of it, Justice Scalia’s opinion was no big deal.  It merely held that the DC law barring handguns in the home violated the Second Amendment.  Yet its affirmation of an individual right of gun ownership apart from any “militia,” was groundbreaking.  For it put up a constitutional barrier that has empowered the N.R.A. and its members to resist any significant restriction on gun ownership. With assault rifles and other automatic and semi-automatic weapons readily available, it’s not surprising that we have so many mass shootings in recent years.

In his March 27 op-ed in New York Times, Retired Justice John Paul Stevens, among the four Heller dissenters, called for repeal of the Second Amendment as the most effective way “to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other option.” The huge turnouts in the recent student-led March for Life demonstrations suggest that repeal of the Second Amendment is not an impossible goal.

McDonnell v. United States.  A Virginia jury convicted former Governor Bob McDonnell on 11 corruption-related felony counts in 2014.  During his years in office, McDonnell and his wife accepted more than $175,000 in loans and gifts from a businessman seeking the state’s help in promoting a dietary supplement.

Despite the public outcry over what appear to be clear conflicts of interest, a number of senior public officials expressed collegial support of the ex-Governor in his successful appeal. Speaking for a unanimous court in overturning the convictions, Chief Justice Roberts remarked at the close of his opinion: “There is no doubt that this case is distasteful; it may be worse than that.  But our concern is not with tawdry tales of Ferraris, Rolexes and ball gowns.”

In implying that prosecutors need to show an explicit agreement linking a campaign contribution or gift to a contract, grant or vote, the Court raised the bar for proving corruption to almost unreachable heights. Not surprisingly in the months following the McDonnell decision, government prosecutors lost several major corruption cases (including the ones against Senator Menendez and several New York state legislators).  Without full accountability for conflicts of interest and bribery, the public loses confidence in its public representatives.

If corruption is the evil child, big donor money and Political Action Committees (PACs) are the dysfunctional parents.

Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. There was money in politics even before Citizens United.  The flow of cash directly or through lobbyists polluted elections and corrupted elected officials.  In holding that political spending is protected speech under the First Amendment, Citizens United poured gasoline on burning coals.  The Court’s decision meant that corporations and unions could spend unlimited amounts of money on political activities if done independently of a party or candidate.

It didn’t take long for political action committees (PACs) to find legal ways to deploy vast sums to help certain candidates for office or members of Congress who would vote according to their interests.  Now we find not only major industries such as defense, pharmaceuticals and finance, but also the N.R.A. and AIPAC (the Israel lobby) using PACs and gift travel to buy support from Senators and Representatives.

Money is the root of evil in politics, not only because it corrupts elected officials but more importantly because it robs citizens of the power of their vote and results in policies born of self-interest.

Heller, McDonnell and Citizens United are doing this country incalculable harm. They should be either overturned by the Court or repealed by constitutional amendment.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:L. Michael Hager

L. Michael Hager is cofounder and former Director General, International Development Law Organization, Rome.

Weekend Edition
March 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Big American Money, Not Russia, Put Trump in the White House: Reflections on a Recent Report
Kenneth Surin
Smearing Jeremy Corbyn
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Parable of the Stone and the Slap
Andrew Levine
All the President’s Women
Nick Pemberton
Is the War on Guns the Next War on Terror?
Binoy Kampmark
Precarious Communications: Julian Assange, Internet Access and Ecuador
David Rosen
Disciplining the Body: The Deepening Ecological Crisis
Joseph Natoli
The Hope and Reality of Change
Brian Cloughley
Getting Ready for Nuclear War
Joseph Tompkins
Woke Hollywood? The Marketing of Black Panther
Ron Jacobs
Sous Le Pave, La Plage: May 68
Seth Sandronsky
“I Won’t Keep Calm I Have a Black Son”
Peter Certo
Bringing Back the Bush Era
Christopher Ketcham
Goodbye Facebook, and Screw You Too
Binoy Kampmark
Diplomatic Madness: the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
John McMurtry
Is a New War Against Russia in Ukraine Unfolding Before Our Eyes?
Antonio Perra
How the Islamophobia Industry Silences Voices of Dissent
Rebecca Gordon
Recycling War Criminals
L. Michael Hager
Guns, Corruption and PACs: Three Terrible Supreme Court Decisions
Sobantu Mzwakali
Land, Factions and Capital in South Africa
Matthew Stevenson
Why Vietnam Still Matters: The Australians Tangle With Victor Charles in the Battle of Long Tan
Isabella Bellezza-Smull
A Glimpse Inside the West Bank
Sarah Anderson
The Mosquito Gap: Climate Change and Infectious Diseases
Ramzy Baroud
The Last ‘Peace Process’ Warrior: Abbas Hanging by a Thread
David Schultz
The President v. the Law: How Four Types of Lawsuits Will do the Job Congress Should be Doing
Chris Welzenbach
The Specter of Hyperinflation: Remarque’s “The Black Obelisk”
Julian Vigo
The Spawn: Feminism’s Misandry Problem
Brett Wilkins
The World According to Mad Dog: US Support for Saudi War in Yemen Reduces Civilian Casualties
Aniqa Raihan
One No-Brainer Way to Bring Gun Deaths Down: Close the “Boyfriend Loophole”
Seth Sandronsky
“I Won’t Keep Calm I Have a Black Son”
Franklin Lamb
Iran’s Gen. Qassim Solemani Pledges to “Weed the Resistance!” Is Nasrallah His Target?
Kevin Zeese
Defendants Acquitted Based on Climate Necessity Defense
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: Epilogue
Colin Todhunter
Theresa May Playing a Reckless Game of Nuclear Roulette
Ralph Nader
Stopping War Pusher John Bolton, Trump’s Choice for National “Insecurity” Advisor
Geoff Gray
Weaponized Healthcare: How Obamacare Shifts Costs to the Poorest and Sickest
Robert Koehler
Change is Coming, From the Youth
Nadya Williams
San Francisco, a Sanctuary City… for the Irish, Too
Susie Day
Herman Bell Gains Parole, DeBlasio and Cuomo Lose Ethics
Ann Garrison
March for Eight Billion Lives: an Interview With Riva Enteen
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Thomas Knapp
Syria: Is Trump Finally Putting America First?
Geoff Dutton
Steal This Book: The Publishing Misadventures of a CIA Whistleblower
David Yearsley
John Hsu, Prince of the Viola da Gamba
March 29, 2018
Pete Dolack
Imagine Having So Much Money You Can Spend It on Instagram “Influencers”
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU