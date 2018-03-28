Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 28, 2018

Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough

by

Photo by Fibonacci Blue | CC BY 2.0


I have learned one thing. As Woody says, “Showing up is 80 percent of life.” Sometimes it’s easier to hide home in bed. I’ve done both.
– Marshall Brickman, co-screenwriter with Woody Allen of Annie Hall

WASHINGTON DC – The political situation in Washington and around the country is so rotten and demoralizing, so hopelessly polarized, that an outspoken group of high school kids who survived a shooting incident by an alienated lunatic with an AR15 have filled a leadership gap. For this reason, the March For Our Lives in Washington DC on March 24th was like a fresh ocean breeze in a smog event. We’re told 800,000 people took time off and made it to the capital city in political solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff members were gunned down in just over six minutes on February 14th beginning at 2:20 in the afternoon. In some 800 other cities around the country, similar outbreaks of support occurred on the 24th. And there hopefully will be more to come.

For my wife Lou Ann and I, deciding to go to DC was the first decision in the Woody Allen Rule, where 80 percent of life is just showing up. Then, the next step was getting out of bed on Saturday morning early enough to get our logistics together and to collect the two other people who wanted to go along on the trip. We drove south for a bit over two hours (there was little traffic and I have a lead foot) to the New Carrolton Metro station on Route 495. There, we had to figure out the ticket machines and what Metro stop we wanted to join the march, which it turned out was not really a “march” but a giant collection of humanity, packed-in along Pennsylvania Avenue and spreading outward along cross streets.

We had planned on getting off at the Gallery Place stop. Then, we figured the better stop would be Smithsonian. But when the train slowed for L’Enfant Plaza, everyone on the train got up and headed for the doors. What the hell, they must know what they’re doing. So like lemmings we followed the crowd. Lou Ann had made signs, blown up and mounted on foam core, and I had screwed and glued the boards to six-foot dowels. Pretty good mobile graphics.

We followed the crowd flow, past some National Guard troops with a desert-camouflaged humvee and a black federal SWAT team tank with its teammates all tricked out in the latest AR15s and SWAT fashion, until we ran into people. And there we stayed for the duration, hanging with a crowd of wonderful, engaged citizens you could only describe as a diverse collections of ordinary citizens who shared a collective sense of being fed up with one too many outrages and a government that seems deeply devoted to the Ozzie Myers Rule. Myers was a Philadelphia congressman caught in the ABSCAM corruption scandal. His famous remark on camera before being handed a briefcase of money was “In this town, money talks and bullshit walks.”

So I look at it as the Woody Allen Rule trumping the Ozzie Myers Rule. For me, it was a powerful feeling to be part of such a massive outpouring of political feeling and engagement. The story for me was the ordinary people who got it together to show up, many with young children in tow or sitting on their shoulders; some of the kids had clearly made the signs they were carrying themselves. Others seemed adult-made. The remarks by Parkland students one-after-another were played on a giant video screen, their words thundering through the air. All the while, we were catching up with old friends coincidentally encountered in the crowd.

One of the themes expressed in many different ways was Throw The Bums Out and replace them with reasonable, honorable, hard-working Americans willing and able to be constructive and at least moderately progressive in a time of grave emergency noted for what, in a January 2018 collection of essays, The Journal of Democracy calls “The Rise of Kleptocracy”, a phenomenon that works in synch with the much talked about rise of authoritarianism and the globalized features of money laundering, reputation laundering, “black PR” and self-serving, institutionalized dishonesty. The only way out of this is the expression of mass outrage, via the ballot box or in the street — or both. Currently, those running our government have done nothing about a festering cycle of absurd violence, and they show no inclination to ever do anything. With the ongoing corruption of the National Rifle Association virtually owning the United State Congress and now with the ascendancy of war hawk John Bolton to the diplomatic post of Secretary of State, things are getting pretty damn serious. So the really big question is: How will this youth movement affect the mid-term elections coming in November? Will the radical left and the moderated left get their acts together and find some common ground in time? Can the Woody Allen Rule continue throughout 2018 to trump the Ozzie Myers Rule?

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Grant

JOHN GRANT is a member of ThisCantBeHappening!, the new independent, uncompromised, five-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative newspaper. 

March 28, 2018
John Grant
Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough
Kary Love
If John Bolton Is Right, Pearl Harbor Was Perfectly Legal
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS’s Last Gasps
Jesse Jackson
We Need to Revive King’s Campaign Against Poverty
March 27, 2018
Joseph Essertier
The Madness of the American Ruling Class vs. the Sanity of the People of South Korea
Patrick Cockburn
It’s Wishful Thinking to Blame Trump’s Win on Cambridge Analytics
Robert Hunziker
Insect Decimation Upstages Global Warming
Jeff Cohen
Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?
Dean Baker
Kudlow’s Fossilized Beliefs on Economy Could Lead Trump Further Astray
Linn Washington Jr.
Adults Engage in Idiocy: School Bosses Across America Go ‘Buttheat’ on Anti-Violence Student Protests
Binoy Kampmark
Pre-emptive Triggers: John Bolton Joins Trump
Ted Rall
Hiring John Bolton is Trump’s Most Dangerous Decision So Far
Tom H. Hastings
We Just Say No!
Daniel Warner
Inherent Contradictions in Filming Human Rights
March 26, 2018
Henry Giroux
Education as a Weapon of Struggle: Rethinking the Parkland Uprising in the Age of Mass Violence
Mel Goodman
The Mad Man Theory: Nixon, Trump and Bolton
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
US v. China: In Washington, Hyper-Hawks Center Stage
Gabriel Rockhill
Academic Black Shirts Brutally Assault Students in France
Lance Olsen
Climate, Science, and Budget-Politics
Nick Pemberton
Dead 15 Year Olds And A 15 Year Old War
Gary Leupp
The Children’s Crusade (Against Early Death by School-Shootings)
Jonah Raskin
Revolt Resurfaces: The Story from Sleepy Sonoma County, California
David Macaray
Real-Life Politics, Union Style
Binoy Kampmark
Death and Impunity: Iraq Fifteen Years After
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
“Soul on Ice” Goes to College and the Murder of Dr. King
Thomas Knapp
On Military Spending and Trade, Trump Puts Americans Last
William Hawes
Review: Humanity: The World Before Religion, War, and Inequality
Weekend Edition
March 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roberto J. González
The Mind-Benders: How to Harvest Facebook Data, Brainwash Voters, and Swing Elections
Paul Street
Deplorables II: The Dismal Dems in Stormy Times
Nick Pemberton
The Ghost of Hillary
Andrew Levine
Light at the End of the Tunnel?
Paul de Rooij
Amnesty International: Trumpeting for War… Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Coming in Hot
Chuck Gerhart
Sessions Exploits a Flaw to Pursue Execution of Meth Addicts
Robert Fantina
Distractions, Thought Control and Palestine
Hiroyuki Hamada
The Eyes of “Others” for Us All
Robert Hunziker
Is the EPA Hazardous to Your Health?
Stephanie Savell
15 Years After the Iraq Invasion, What Are the Costs?
Aidan O'Brien
Europe is Pregnant 
John Eskow
How Can We Live With All of This Rage?
Matthew Stevenson
Why Vietnam Still Matters: Was Khe Sanh a Win or a Loss?
Dan Corjescu
The Man Who Should Be Dead
Howard Lisnoff
The Bone Spur in Chief
Brian Cloughley
Hitler and the Poisoning of the British Public
Brett Wilkins
Trump Touts $12.5B Saudi Arms Sale as US Support for Yemen War Literally Fuels Atrocities
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU