Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 11, 2018

Welfare Cowboys and Weed

by

by

Rep. Stephen Alford speaking at a weekend legislative coffee session with constituents.

Living in a completely red state like Kansas leaves one in a state of constant nervousness when a particularly idiotic politician blurts out something racist like “the character and makeup–their genetics and that” in reference to why marijuana was made illegal in the 1930’s. Stephen Alford, a Kansas representative from Ulysses, a farmer, made this comment to elderly-man-whitesplain how these negros just can’t handle the marijuana. One sees the comment, and you are saying to yourself “please don’t be from Kansas, please don’t be from Kansas…… “Oh shit. He’s of course from Kansas. The state of my birth , Missouri, gives us guys who say things like women can shut down pregnancies in the event of rape (we can also cause crop failure, and sometimes you need to swim witches to make sure this isn’t going on). And next door to Missouri, here in Kansas, this flaming dotard made this comment to an obliging group which didn’t even let out audible sighs (or screams) when he uttered it.

Who is this Stephen Alford? Well, one can access the EWG Farm Subsidy Database and insert that farmer/representative’s name and……well, I”ll be! $1,253,427.28 were received as subsidies to that fellow over the time period of ‘95-’16. I wonder what he did with all that government largesse? I’m relieved that as a white elderly man who knows the evils of weed—that he didn’t partake in that vice with that money from the US taxpayer. If he’s like a whole lot of other white dudes in his demographic……. maybe he indulged in some hillbilly heroin–that vice mired in white tragedy, disproportionately hitting the melanin-lacking community. Or perhaps he used it to indulge in some good old American gun-nuttery. If black individuals can’t handle the availability of legal weed, perhaps the demographic Mr. Alford finds himself in shouldn’t be allowed near guns/bullets, female co-workers…..? These guys seem to have some issues with things like, oh, you know, mass shootings and harassment. Of course, Alford wasn’t citing anything besides 1930’s racists who everyone knows aren’t a good source for anything but ambrosia recipes.

It’s perhaps not so astounding that a white farmer from SW Kansas–an area with perhaps some Hispanic individuals, but probably no black voters, would hold antiquated views, but the fact that there is this smarmy let me explain how the world works to you coming from a guy with his hand in the government till in so many ways…..it’s obscene. The lack of empathy is seen as a weakness in many of these red areas. That’s why buffoons like this get elected. They talk tough about “The Other”. The notion of mutual aid falls on deaf ears, but they are always the exception in times of their own personal need. It’s Ayn Rand on Medicare + steroids. And as if it’s not enough to lack empathy, there’s a general revulsion towards gaining knowledge over the lifetime. These men spring from the womb already knowing all they need to know–that they are, and have been, the recipients of a privilege. It permeates everything about them. It’s a privilege that allows them to denigrate huge swaths of the population who have suffered untold affronts to their humanity. All the while doing this in a state of perpetual ignorance, benefiting from the specific aid their kind put in place to cushion lives like their own.

In a strangely related issue–I’m always confused how in the tech world, it is assumed that your phone will be improved each year, your computer will process more items and quicker–but there is no expectation that we will see similar improvement in the lives of our citizens. No path of progress. We have a sterile technological ability to improve devices, but an improvement in alleviating the suffering of others is considered to be impossible. We’ve seen productivity soar and wages stagnate or diminish. The stories perpetuated even on the so called liberal media, celebrate Dickensian “success” stories–kids who escaped poverty by a magical blend of smarts, and luck. The narrative is never one that questions the very design of a society that allows for childhood poverty, homelessness, medical bankruptcies or even death from not being able to afford life saving items like insulin. We all have Star Trek type devices in our hands, but these problems continue to spiral out of control because we haven’t as a society looked at anything more sublime, more beautiful than a linear pursuit of wealth, consumerism and often simple survival for those in the lowest socioeconomic status.

I watched a documentary about a young man, James Freeman–he was intent on suicide if he couldn’t heal himself from the ravages of upper middle class expectations and depression. He went to another country and immersed himself in traditions otherworldly in comparison to his upbringing. It was a fascinating story, but what left me in awe was his emergence at the end when he said he now “looks at the world and doesn’t see matter devoid of spirit”–he sees life in everything, “and an intelligence through the cosmos greater than humans can comprehend.”Compare that thought with,…..ahem, them negros can’s handle the MJ. What kind of thoughts do we need to be having as a society to propel us towards something other than misery and low level pettiness? Our well being, micro and macro depend on a shift.

The Stephen Alfords of the world need to be discarded to the subsidized grain bins of history. The future, if there is one, can not be led by idiots who achieve a status– not through merit, skill or an abiding concern for others. And we should have legalized marijuana, of course.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kathleen Wallace

Kathleen Wallace writes out of the US Midwest and can be reached at klwallace@riseup.net

January 11, 2018
Charles Pierson
Pakistan and Afghanistan Feel Trump’s Touch
Geoff Dutton
How Not to Unwind a Clockwork Orange
L. Ali Khan
Bin Laden’s Murder Payment to Pakistan?
Ramzy Baroud
Shadow Armies: The Unseen, But Real US War in Africa
Kathleen Wallace
Welfare Cowboys and Weed
Ken Hannaford-Ricardi
Death at the Gate
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
African Immigrants: Entering a Racial Wealth Divide
Anton Davis
Divestment Can Not Save the Planet
Colin Todhunter
“Dishonest” and “Disgraceful” – Monsanto Attempts to Gain Backdoor Entry for GE foods
Ralph Nader
An Open Letter to President Trump
Sohail Mahmood
The Politics of the Cold War Between Iran and Saudi Arabia
Sarah Anderson
Marcus Raskin: The Man Who Named the National Security State
Arturo Desimone
In Defense of Charlie Chaplin
Binoy Kampmark
Orthodox Christmas, Oaks and Casual Cruelties
January 10, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Ahed Tamimi Offers Israelis a Lesson Worthy of Gandhi
Aidan O'Brien
The European Union and the Venezuelan “Opposition”
Serge Halimi
Fabricating a War on Iran
John W. Whitehead
Justice Denied: Why the Govenment is Not Going to Save Us
Julia Stein
Gentrification Kills: Race, Inequality and the Death of American Cities
William Kaufman
Reflections in a Golden Globe
Patrick Cockburn
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Syria, as Assad’s Forces Near Victory
Louis Proyect
Iran’s Water Crisis
Brian Addison
How Long Beach & LA Families Are Bucking a Housing Crisis
Frida Berrigan
Facing the Future With Trepidation in the Age of Trump
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
More Seeds for Transformation Planted This Week
Robert Fisk
Why Has Trump’s Man in Iran Gone Silent?
January 09, 2018
Stephen Cooper
Call Lethal Injection the Vile Torture It Is
Rozali Telbis
Divided, We Stand: Golden Globes Sets the Tone for Faux Feminism in 2018
James Heddle
Rational Insanity: the Mad Logic of America’s Nuclear ‘Doomsday Machine’
George Szamuely
NATO’s Fraudulent War on Behalf of Women
Ishmael Reed
Thirteen Ways of Looking at 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Iranian Protests, the Press and the Think Tanks
Dave Lindorff
With @TheRichKidsOfTehran Instagrams, Somebody is Stirring Up a Hornet’s Nest
John Wight
Iran’s Real Crime: It Won’t Bow
Jack Rasmus
Breitbart Billionaire Board Bashes Bannon
David Macaray
There Is a Plague of Consultants Upon the Land
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Tracking Into Botswana With Conrad and Casanova
Ali Mohsin
Afghan Refugees Feeling the Heat as Geopolitical Tensions Rise
Colin Todhunter
GMOs, Global Agribusiness and the Destruction of Choice
Ted Rall
“The Post”? No Way Would Jeff Bezos Publish the Pentagon Papers
January 08, 2018
David Rosen
The New Gilded Age: First Time Arrogance, the Second Time Vengeance
Corey Dolgon
The Storm of the Eye: an American Dream in Cuba
Joseph Essertier
North Korea: The Deafening Silence around the Moon-Putin Plan
Andrew Day
The Russia Thing
John W. Whitehead
A Tale of Two Americas: Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Go to Jail
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU