January 11, 2018
Rattling the Bars: The Strange Case of Merle Unger
More articles by:
CP Editor
January 11, 2018
Charles Pierson
Pakistan and Afghanistan Feel Trump’s Touch
Geoff Dutton
How Not to Unwind a Clockwork Orange
L. Ali Khan
Bin Laden’s Murder Payment to Pakistan?
Ramzy Baroud
Shadow Armies: The Unseen, But Real US War in Africa
Kathleen Wallace
Welfare Cowboys and Weed
Ken Hannaford-Ricardi
Death at the Gate
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
African Immigrants: Entering a Racial Wealth Divide
Anton Davis
Divestment Can Not Save the Planet
Colin Todhunter
“Dishonest” and “Disgraceful” – Monsanto Attempts to Gain Backdoor Entry for GE foods
Ralph Nader
An Open Letter to President Trump
Sohail Mahmood
The Politics of the Cold War Between Iran and Saudi Arabia
Sarah Anderson
Marcus Raskin: The Man Who Named the National Security State
Arturo Desimone
In Defense of Charlie Chaplin
Binoy Kampmark
Orthodox Christmas, Oaks and Casual Cruelties
January 10, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Ahed Tamimi Offers Israelis a Lesson Worthy of Gandhi
Aidan O'Brien
The European Union and the Venezuelan “Opposition”
Serge Halimi
Fabricating a War on Iran
John W. Whitehead
Justice Denied: Why the Govenment is Not Going to Save Us
Julia Stein
Gentrification Kills: Race, Inequality and the Death of American Cities
William Kaufman
Reflections in a Golden Globe
Patrick Cockburn
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Syria, as Assad’s Forces Near Victory
Louis Proyect
Iran’s Water Crisis
Brian Addison
How Long Beach & LA Families Are Bucking a Housing Crisis
Frida Berrigan
Facing the Future With Trepidation in the Age of Trump
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
More Seeds for Transformation Planted This Week
Robert Fisk
Why Has Trump’s Man in Iran Gone Silent?
January 09, 2018
Stephen Cooper
Call Lethal Injection the Vile Torture It Is
Rozali Telbis
Divided, We Stand: Golden Globes Sets the Tone for Faux Feminism in 2018
James Heddle
Rational Insanity: the Mad Logic of America’s Nuclear ‘Doomsday Machine’
George Szamuely
NATO’s Fraudulent War on Behalf of Women
Ishmael Reed
Thirteen Ways of Looking at 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Iranian Protests, the Press and the Think Tanks
Dave Lindorff
With @TheRichKidsOfTehran Instagrams, Somebody is Stirring Up a Hornet’s Nest
John Wight
Iran’s Real Crime: It Won’t Bow
Jack Rasmus
Breitbart Billionaire Board Bashes Bannon
David Macaray
There Is a Plague of Consultants Upon the Land
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Tracking Into Botswana With Conrad and Casanova
Ali Mohsin
Afghan Refugees Feeling the Heat as Geopolitical Tensions Rise
Colin Todhunter
GMOs, Global Agribusiness and the Destruction of Choice
Ted Rall
“The Post”? No Way Would Jeff Bezos Publish the Pentagon Papers
January 08, 2018
David Rosen
The New Gilded Age: First Time Arrogance, the Second Time Vengeance
Corey Dolgon
The Storm of the Eye: an American Dream in Cuba
Joseph Essertier
North Korea: The Deafening Silence around the Moon-Putin Plan
Andrew Day
The Russia Thing
John W. Whitehead
A Tale of Two Americas: Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Go to Jail
