Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 11, 2018

Orthodox Christmas, Oaks and Casual Cruelties

by

by

Bujanovac.

The man, gristle and all, perched on his stick, a statue lost in a mess of dirt ridden clothes, his face obscured by the casting shadow of the sheltering building in the southern Serbian town of Bujanovac. An eye half-shut, the other suspiciously attentive, he was spotting a particularly agitated dog, udders swollen and heavy, with disdain.  The word was that he had hit that same animal the previous day. The memory stung; the dog, barking with helpless fury, wanted a revenge it could never have, a dish it could never savour.

As the barking continued with increasing agitation, a set of strangled yelps were released, followed by a sequence of piercing howls. The man had deployed his stick once more, having gotten off his perch and metamorphosed into a mobile being.  No longer still statue, clothes animated and moving with the corporeal form, this mass was now directing his stick with committed viciousness.  The dog, beaten, fled again, its cries weaving through the pot-filled streets of Bujanovac like lengthy stretches of pain.

The scene of casual cruelties in the town of Bujanovac alight along the potted road to the village church in neighbouring Rakovac, a village of Serbs in an area also replete with Albanians and the sound of mosques in prayer.

A puppy blackish and brown, its pygmy presence barely a few weeks old has been abandoned, its doomed cries as it vainly struggles in the damp grass defrosted from the night, bruising to the heart.  Some pass by without a glance at this blur of colour, the animal struggling to find his bearings, legs giving way; others register a sorrowful regret at not being able to take the animal home.  There are priorities, and the dog as pet is less valued as the dog as guard, soldier and functional protector.  Animals shelters where these creatures can be saved are not thought of; the grim reaper shall have his feed tonight.

The air is thick with the smoke of busy wood stoves, smells moving across the countryside as a fog of purpose.  Plump chickens are active amongst houses that seem to vary between states of collapse, barely propped up, and shacks of wood and brick with a for sale sign.  There are incomplete floors, with tempting and lengthy garlands of peppers.  These structures supply a melancholic anatomy lesson in architecture.

The appearance, spectacular, disconcerting, and comforting to the patriot – for when there are no jobs, patriotism becomes one, its own justification, its own release – are the tractors laden with oak branches that will supply the ceremonial bandjak. A burning is anticipated this evening, and youths with shaved heads are already intoxicated with ample pivo, rakija and Chetnik songs, a historical stutter of Od Topole pa do Ravne Gore that would have sent Yugoslavian officials into a fit. (In Tito’s multiethnic state congealed by blood and iron fisted authority, firebrand nationalism was buried in shallow soil, never vanquished, each side storing memories and curing them like smoked meats in the attic, to be consumed later.)

The town squares and church yards are readying to feature these felled oaks, branches caught in their youth, which will be purified and dissipated in conflagration.  There will be mulled wine and rakija in vast cauldrons, and ring dancing.  Singles shall become couples; villagers will bustle.

The morning had been characterised by something of a pilgrimage: men, armed with a small axe, some with toothy saws, trudging, cycling, riding, beeping their way to a site just outside Rakovac to seek their sacred oak.  The trees there are set upon, most of them young and ideal for the ceremonies they will ultimately perish in.

Celebrations in this part of the world are not merely ones of communing occasion; they are to be boisterously, even vulgarly celebrated before those who do not.  It is the pork thrust in the face of the Muslim; the contrived defilement in a holy place.  In a region of Serbia where the Albanian presence is vigorous and strong, and, in some parts, dominant, the move is less than prudent.  Chess pieces are moving on this particularly chess board of Balkan concern, and the moves are not looking pretty.

There are the swarthy nomads whose relatives anticipate some turn to propertied status; there are Albanians who have invested prudently and built manors of kitsch and stone, with incongruously well kept lawns.  There are wise Serbs who have done the same in what is a race for survival, an existential plotting as to how best to cope with the next conflict.  Locals here ponder and speculate about each other – Gypsy, Albanian, Serb – and the sense of a nature that is not noble intrigues: the shape-changing nature of a feared adversary is permanent.

The skies begin to redden, with orange hues fading into deeper rich colours.  Brass bands are playing with an enthusiasm that always sounds like fury.  Fires are being started.  Songs are being sung. This is the eve of Orthodox Christmas, and the cries from the mosques compete, forming an eclectic if troubled mix: the blessings of Allah and the work of the Prophet, and the overarching presence of Christ.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

January 11, 2018
Charles Pierson
Pakistan and Afghanistan Feel Trump’s Touch
Geoff Dutton
How Not to Unwind a Clockwork Orange
L. Ali Khan
Bin Laden’s Murder Payment to Pakistan?
Ramzy Baroud
Shadow Armies: The Unseen, But Real US War in Africa
Kathleen Wallace
Welfare Cowboys and Weed
Ken Hannaford-Ricardi
Death at the Gate
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
African Immigrants: Entering a Racial Wealth Divide
Anton Davis
Divestment Can Not Save the Planet
Colin Todhunter
“Dishonest” and “Disgraceful” – Monsanto Attempts to Gain Backdoor Entry for GE foods
Ralph Nader
An Open Letter to President Trump
Sohail Mahmood
The Politics of the Cold War Between Iran and Saudi Arabia
Sarah Anderson
Marcus Raskin: The Man Who Named the National Security State
Arturo Desimone
In Defense of Charlie Chaplin
Binoy Kampmark
Orthodox Christmas, Oaks and Casual Cruelties
January 10, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Ahed Tamimi Offers Israelis a Lesson Worthy of Gandhi
Aidan O'Brien
The European Union and the Venezuelan “Opposition”
Serge Halimi
Fabricating a War on Iran
John W. Whitehead
Justice Denied: Why the Govenment is Not Going to Save Us
Julia Stein
Gentrification Kills: Race, Inequality and the Death of American Cities
William Kaufman
Reflections in a Golden Globe
Patrick Cockburn
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Syria, as Assad’s Forces Near Victory
Louis Proyect
Iran’s Water Crisis
Brian Addison
How Long Beach & LA Families Are Bucking a Housing Crisis
Frida Berrigan
Facing the Future With Trepidation in the Age of Trump
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
More Seeds for Transformation Planted This Week
Robert Fisk
Why Has Trump’s Man in Iran Gone Silent?
January 09, 2018
Stephen Cooper
Call Lethal Injection the Vile Torture It Is
Rozali Telbis
Divided, We Stand: Golden Globes Sets the Tone for Faux Feminism in 2018
James Heddle
Rational Insanity: the Mad Logic of America’s Nuclear ‘Doomsday Machine’
George Szamuely
NATO’s Fraudulent War on Behalf of Women
Ishmael Reed
Thirteen Ways of Looking at 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Iranian Protests, the Press and the Think Tanks
Dave Lindorff
With @TheRichKidsOfTehran Instagrams, Somebody is Stirring Up a Hornet’s Nest
John Wight
Iran’s Real Crime: It Won’t Bow
Jack Rasmus
Breitbart Billionaire Board Bashes Bannon
David Macaray
There Is a Plague of Consultants Upon the Land
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Tracking Into Botswana With Conrad and Casanova
Ali Mohsin
Afghan Refugees Feeling the Heat as Geopolitical Tensions Rise
Colin Todhunter
GMOs, Global Agribusiness and the Destruction of Choice
Ted Rall
“The Post”? No Way Would Jeff Bezos Publish the Pentagon Papers
January 08, 2018
David Rosen
The New Gilded Age: First Time Arrogance, the Second Time Vengeance
Corey Dolgon
The Storm of the Eye: an American Dream in Cuba
Joseph Essertier
North Korea: The Deafening Silence around the Moon-Putin Plan
Andrew Day
The Russia Thing
John W. Whitehead
A Tale of Two Americas: Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Go to Jail
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU