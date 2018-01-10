Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 10, 2018

Ahed Tamimi Offers Israelis a Lesson Worthy of Gandhi

by

by

Photo by Haim Schwarczenberg | CC BY 2.0

Sixteen-year-old Ahed Tamimi may not be what Israelis had in mind when, over many years, they criticised Palestinians for not producing a Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela.

Eventually, colonised peoples bring to the fore a figure best suited to challenge the rotten values at the core of the society oppressing them. Ahed is well qualified for the task.

She was charged last week with assault and incitement after she slapped two heavily armed Israeli soldiers as they refused to leave the courtyard of her family home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah. Her mother, Nariman, is in detention for filming the incident. The video quickly went viral.

Ahed lashed out shortly after soldiers nearby shot her 15-year-old cousin in the face, seriously injuring him.

Western commentators have largely denied Ahed the kind of effusive support offered to democracy protesters in places such as China and Iran. Nevertheless, this Palestinian schoolgirl – possibly facing a long jail term for defying her oppressors – has quickly become a social media icon.

While Ahed might have been previously unknown to most Israelis, she is a familiar face to Palestinians and campaigners around the world.

For years, she and other villagers have held a weekly confrontation with the Israeli army as it enforces the rule of Jewish settlers over Nabi Saleh. These settlers have forcibly taken over the village’s lands and ancient spring, a vital water source for a community that depends on farming.

Distinctive for her irrepressible blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Ahed has been filmed regularly since she was a small girl confronting soldiers who tower above her. Such scenes inspired one veteran Israeli peace activist to anoint her Palestine’s Joan of Arc.

But few Israelis are so enamoured.

Not only does she defy Israeli stereotypes of a Palestinian, she has struck a blow against the self-deception of a highly militarised and masculine culture.

She has also given troubling form to the until-now anonymised Palestinian children Israel accuses of stone-throwing.

Palestinian villages like Nabi Saleh are regularly invaded by soldiers. Children are dragged from their beds in the middle of the night, as happened to Ahed during her arrest last month in retaliation for her slaps. Human rights groups document how children are routinely beaten and tortured in detention.

Many hundreds pass through Israeli jails each year charged with throwing stones. With conviction rates in Israeli military courts of more than 99 per cent, the guilt and incarceration of such children is a foregone conclusion.

They may be the lucky ones. Over the past 16 years, Israel’s army has killed on average 11 children a month.

The video of Ahed, screened repeatedly on Israeli TV, has threatened to upturn Israel’s self-image as David fighting an Arab Goliath. This explains the toxic outrage and indignation that has gripped Israel since the video aired.

Predictably, Israeli politicians were incensed. Naftali Bennett, the education minister, called for Ahed to “end her life in jail”. Culture minister Miri Regev, a former army spokeswoman, said she felt personally “humiliated” and “crushed” by Ahed.

But more troubling is a media debate that has characterised the soldiers’ failure to beat Ahed in response to her slaps as a “national shame”.

The venerable television host Yaron London expressed astonishment that the soldiers “refrained from using their weapons” against her, wondering whether they “hesitated out of cowardice”.

But far more sinister were the threats from Ben Caspit, a leading Israeli analyst. In a column in Hebrew, he said Ahed’s actions made “every Israeli’s blood boil”. He proposed subjecting her to retribution “in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”, adding that his own form of revenge would lead to his certain detention.

That fantasy – of cold-bloodedly violating an incarcerated child – should have sickened every Israeli. And yet Caspit is still safely ensconced in his job.

But aside from exposing the sickness of a society addicted to dehumanising and oppressing Palestinians, including children, Ahed’s case raises the troubling question of what kind of resistance Israelis think Palestinians are permitted.

International law, at least, is clear. The United Nations has stated that people under occupation are allowed to use “all available means”, including armed struggle, to liberate themselves.

But Ahed, the villagers of Nabi Saleh and many Palestinians like them have preferred to adopt a different strategy – a confrontational, militant civil disobedience. Their resistance defies the occupier’s assumption that it is entitled to lord it over Palestinians.

Their approach contrasts strongly with the constant compromises and so-called “security cooperation” accepted by the Palestinian Authority of Mahmoud Abbas.

According to Israeli commentator Gideon Levy, Ahed’s case demonstrates that Israelis deny Palestinians the right not only to use rockets, guns, knives or stones, but even to what he mockingly terms an “uprising of slappings”.

Ahed and Nabi Saleh have shown that popular unarmed resistance – if it is to discomfort Israel and the world – cannot afford to be passive or polite. It must be fearless, antagonistic and disruptive.

Most of all, it must hold up a mirror to the oppressor. Ahed has exposed the gun-wielding bully lurking in the soul of too many Israelis. That is a lesson worthy of Gandhi or Mandela.

A version of this article first appeared in the National, Abu Dhabi.

 

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook won the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are “Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East” (Pluto Press) and “Disappearing Palestine: Israel’s Experiments in Human Despair” (Zed Books). His website is http://www.jonathan-cook.net/

January 10, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Ahed Tamimi Offers Israelis a Lesson Worthy of Gandhi
Aidan O'Brien
The European Union and the Venezuelan “Opposition”
Serge Halimi
Fabricating a War on Iran
John W. Whitehead
Justice Denied: Why the Govenment is Not Going to Save Us
Julia Stein
Gentrification Kills: Race, Inequality and the Death of American Cities
William Kaufman
Reflections in a Golden Globe
Patrick Cockburn
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Syria, as Assad’s Forces Near Victory
Louis Proyect
Iran’s Water Crisis
Brian Addison
How Long Beach & LA Families Are Bucking a Housing Crisis
Frida Berrigan
Facing the Future With Trepidation in the Age of Trump
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
More Seeds for Transformation Planted This Week
Robert Fisk
Why Has Trump’s Man in Iran Gone Silent?
January 09, 2018
Stephen Cooper
Call Lethal Injection the Vile Torture It Is
Rozali Telbis
Divided, We Stand: Golden Globes Sets the Tone for Faux Feminism in 2018
James Heddle
Rational Insanity: the Mad Logic of America’s Nuclear ‘Doomsday Machine’
George Szamuely
NATO’s Fraudulent War on Behalf of Women
Ishmael Reed
Thirteen Ways of Looking at 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Iranian Protests, the Press and the Think Tanks
Dave Lindorff
With @TheRichKidsOfTehran Instagrams, Somebody is Stirring Up a Hornet’s Nest
John Wight
Iran’s Real Crime: It Won’t Bow
Jack Rasmus
Breitbart Billionaire Board Bashes Bannon
David Macaray
There Is a Plague of Consultants Upon the Land
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Tracking Into Botswana With Conrad and Casanova
Ali Mohsin
Afghan Refugees Feeling the Heat as Geopolitical Tensions Rise
Colin Todhunter
GMOs, Global Agribusiness and the Destruction of Choice
Ted Rall
“The Post”? No Way Would Jeff Bezos Publish the Pentagon Papers
January 08, 2018
David Rosen
The New Gilded Age: First Time Arrogance, the Second Time Vengeance
Corey Dolgon
The Storm of the Eye: an American Dream in Cuba
Joseph Essertier
North Korea: The Deafening Silence around the Moon-Putin Plan
Andrew Day
The Russia Thing
John W. Whitehead
A Tale of Two Americas: Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Go to Jail
Jennifer Matsui
A Ticking, Dove-Filled Time Bomb: Trump’s Trojan Horse Gift to Jerusalem
Tom Gill
The Cold Chill of Reality Returns to Italy
Roxanne Varzi
Trump and the Protesters: From Iran to Orange County
Uri Avnery
Why I am Angry
Margaret Flowers
A Sign National Improved Medicare For All Is Winning
Dan Bacher
Gov. Jerry Brown Already Expanded Offshore Oil Drilling in State Waters
Ted Rall
Voters Drafted a Reluctant Trump Because They Hated Hillary That Much
Ellen Taylor
Thoughts About Iran on Twelfth Night
Weekend Edition
January 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Ghosts in the Propaganda Machine
Andrew Levine
In Search of Trump’s Ideology
Paul Street
“An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns”: Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House
Mike Whitney
Will Trump Use “Human Rights” to Kill the Iran Nukes Deal?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
James Risen, the New York Times and the Sliming of Wen Ho Lee
Sonya Salamon – Katherine MacTavish
The Truth About “Trailer Trash”
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU