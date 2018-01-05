Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 5, 2018

Mining History Written in Blood

by

by

Photo by Boston Public Library | CC BY 2.0

Domestic coal mining history above and below ground lives on the pages of Written in Blood: Courage and Corruption in the Appalachian War of Extraction edited by Wess Harris (PM Press, 2017). The anthology unpacks the industry, people and communities of a coal-rich region, amplifying relevant class and gender issues over a century.

On one hand, coalfield accidents, such as the 1968 Farmington mine disaster, bury miners. Meanwhile, underground air injuries cause black lung disease.

On the other hand, an industry-friendly establishment tries, by force and ideas, to bury the narratives of women, men and children. Most the time, society’s victors write history.

Prevailing assumptions and conclusions dominate consciousness. The ruling order’s ideas rule society, to paraphrase Marx.

There are counter-narratives to elite stories, though. Harris’ book is a splendid case in point.

Contributors, such as Tom Rhule, expose the production of mainstream ideology that glorifies capital over labor. One strand of this process is anti-communism.

The coal industry and its allies used it to smother working class voices. Mine owners and their allies in the academy and press in part appealed to American patriotism to make their case, subject matter that Alex Carey writes about in Taking the Risk Out of Democracy: Corporate Propaganda versus Freedom and Liberty (1995).

Then and now, capital, e.g., mine operators and owners, also tried to divide and separate coal workers along ethnic and linguistic lines,
according to Joy Lynn, in an interview with Michael and Carrie Kline. Sow division and strengthen social power is the name of this ruling tune.

The Klines also interview a retired federal mine inspector, who describes how the coal companies ignore safety in the pursuit of profitability. His accounts of corporate malfeasance are revealing; its purchase of political power system operates to the harm of working families.

The coal company store was a site of gender oppression. The power and control of capital over labor involved “forced sexual servitude” under the Esau scrip system that Harris and other contributors detail.

As a matter of policy, coal management males practiced sexual misconduct against miners’ daughters and wives in places such as the Whipple Company Store. This history does not make for easy reading.

The lengths that management went to oppress male miners and their female family members reflect the institutional relations of misogyny and patriarchy. They are deeply rooted in the past of Appalachian coalfields and US society generally.

The Battle of Blair Mountain was a site of a united uprising of miners, begun in 1921. Harris’ essay disentangles that epic conflict over unionization in the face of oppression, e.g., horrendous labor conditions. It was at the time “the largest armed insurrection since the Civil War.”

Nathan Fetty considers current developments in Appalachia from a legal viewpoint. He in part examines trends in the United Mine Workers of America and the struggle for health and safety as fracking for gas grows.

Carrie Kline focuses on ways for people of the region to move forward, past resource extraction and labor exploitation during coal mining. This is a monumental challenge, similar in some respects to what deindustrialized communities in the Rust Belt face.

I found the book under review compelling. The contributors deliver insight and foresight.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Seth Sandronsky

Seth Sandronsky is a Sacramento journalist and member of the freelancers unit of the Pacific Media Workers Guild. Emailsethsandronsky@gmail.com

Weekend Edition
January 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Ghosts in the Propaganda Machine
Andrew Levine
In Search of Trump’s Ideology
Paul Street
“An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns”: Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House
Mike Whitney
Will Trump Use “Human Rights” to Kill the Iran Nukes Deal?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
James Risen, the New York Times and the Sliming of Wen Ho Lee
Sonya Salamon – Katherine MacTavish
The Truth About “Trailer Trash”
Russell Rickford
Tears and Struggle: From Erica Garner to Ahed Tamimi
Louis Proyect
How the System Got Trumped: Cambridge Analytica’s Electoral Psyops Campaign
Richard Moser
How Progressives Can Compete for Major Office: A Class Analysis of Political Paralysis 
Howard Lisnoff
The Immoral Misuse of Psychology in Support of Empire
Pete Dolack
Tax Cuts as a Route to Cutting Social Security
Thomas Knapp
Fire and Fury: A Tale of Two Trump Lawsuits
Ellen Brown
Student Debt Slavery: Time to Level the Playing Field
Harvey Wasserman
Power, Race and Money: Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Dave Lindorff
No More Worshiping of the Military
Daryan Rezazad
Time to Wake Up: Viewing the Protests From Inside Iran
Seth Sandronsky
Mining History Written in Blood
Walter Clemens
Trump and Faust: What They Destroy
Ramzy Baroud
Israel Step Closer to Making Jerusalem Jewish-Only City
Boris Kagarlitsky
Trump and the Contradictions of Capitalism
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: If Only We Knew Then
Roger Harris
The Real Problem With US Elections Isn’t Russia
Patrick Cockburn
What’s Driving Iran’s Protests?
Kathleen Wallace
Don’t Take That Left Turn!
Franklin Lamb
What’s Behind the ‘Disappearance’ Of 420,000 Palestinians in Lebanon?
Martha Rosenberg
Cruelty and Suffering Billed as “Religion”
Binoy Kampmark
Gangs, Race and Melbourne
Tom Engelhardt
Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries are Now Involved in Washington’s War on Terror
Steve Horn
Mexico’s Standing Rock?
REZA FIYOUZAT
Iran and the Left: a Dissenting View
Ralph Nader
Corporate Coercion and the Drive to Eliminate Buying with Cash
Ron Jacobs
All You Fascists Bound to Lose
Robert Koehler
The Button, the Wall and the Myth of Nations
Chad Nelson
The Real Father of the Animal Liberation Movement
Cesar Chelala
Besa: Creating a Culture of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Hey White People: We’ve Got to Stop Claiming We’re Not Racist
Susie Day
Kettling Free Speech (or Why Unicorn Riot Has It All Over the NYT)
Kim Nicolini
Surf N Turf: Love and Acceptance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”
Michael Dickinson
Backwards into the Future
David Yearsley
Farinelli on the Great White Way
January 04, 2018
Charles Pierson
Show Me Something New in Trump’s Foreign Policy
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: Hacking the Arpanet
Vijay Prashad
The Economics Driving Iran’s Protests: Why Trump and Bibi Are Not In Charge
Norman Solomon
Social Media Madness: the Russia Canard
Andrew Moss
Truth-Telling in Immigration
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU