Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 5, 2018

Cruelty and Suffering Billed as “Religion”

by

by

Once again, ritual slaughter is being debated in Europe. Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, other European countries and New Zealand have banned or limited religious slaughter. Now, new rules in the Netherlands state that no more animals can be killed for kosher and halal meat than “necessary to meet the actual need of the religious communities present in the Netherlands.” Also, if an animal is not “insensitive to pain” within 40 seconds of slaughter, it must be shot.

In both kosher (sanctioned by Jewish law) and halal (sanctioned by Islamic law) slaughter, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry have their throats cut while they are fully conscious. After a disturbing film of hog slaughter was shown in 1957 to Congress, the 1958 Humane Methods of Slaughter Act was passed in the U.S. which requires animals to be made insensitive to pain before being “shackled, hoisted, thrown, cast or cut.” Ritual religious slaughter is exempted.

In 2004, undercover video at the Agriprocessors’ kosher slaughterhouse surfaced, showing cows that did not die from having their throats cut but got up and thrashed around in heartbreaking agony. The video led to a USDA investigation that “reported many violations of animal cruelty laws at the plant,” reported the New York Times. (Trump commuted the sentence of an Agriprocessors’ owner for financial wrongdoing late last year.) The undercover activists who shot the video were later identified as Hannah and Phillip Schein, a married couple who keep kosher themselves, dispelling charges that their motives were anti-Semitic.

When the grisly video surfaced, a coalition of rabbis and kosher certifying agencies in the United States was quick to defend the images. “After the animal has been rendered insensible, it is entirely possible that it may still display certain reflexive actions, including those shown in images portrayed in the video,” they wrote on a kosher-certification website.

“These reflexive actions should not be mistaken for signs of consciousness or pain, and they do not affect the kosher status of the slaughtered animal’s meat. There may be exceptional circumstances when, due to the closing of jugular veins or a carotid artery after the shechita cut, or due to the non-complete severance of an artery or vein, the animal may rise up on its legs and walk around. Cases when animals show such signs of life after the slaughter process are extremely rare, and even such an event would not invalidate the shechita if the trachea and esophagus were severed in the shechita cut.”

In the United States, the sale of kosher meat has escalated through the perception that it is comparable to organic or halal slaughtered meat. In fact, kosher and halal slaughter are so similar that Muslims “often substitute kosher foods when their own ritually produced and certified halal foods are not available,” reports the Sioux City Journal.

Not surprisingly leaders of both religions and even some food scientists charge that laws to reduce animal suffering from ritual slaughter persecute. “This is not about animal rights,” said Joe M. Regenstein, a professor of food science who runs a kosher and halal food program at Cornell University about new Netherlands laws. “It’s an invitation to Jews and Muslims to leave.”

But animal advocates say the opposite. Former actress, sex symbol and current animal rights advocate Brigitte Bardot is a strong critic of ritual slaughter and the holiday Eid al-Adha, during which Muslims ritually slaughter sheep and other animals, often in public. “1,000 sheep were slaughtered last month only 300 yards from my house,” she lamented to a U.S. newspaper, asking when the French government would enforce its stunning laws.

Ritual slaughter is capable of causing great suffering, agrees animal expert Temple Grandin, noting how long conscious animals experience extreme pain before they die. “Some plants use cruel methods of restraint, such as suspending a conscious animal by a chain wrapped around one hind-limb” and the animals’ “vocalizations can be heard outside the building.” These plants “persist in hanging large cattle and veal calves upside down by one hind-leg. There is no religious justification for use of this cruel method of restraint.”

During a time of such religious discord,

it is ironic that one of the few things Islam and Judaism agree upon is so widely considered elsewhere as cruel.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Martha Rosenberg

Martha Rosenberg is an investigative health reporter. She is the author of  Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health (Prometheus).

Weekend Edition
January 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Ghosts in the Propaganda Machine
Andrew Levine
In Search of Trump’s Ideology
Paul Street
“An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns”: Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House
Mike Whitney
Will Trump Use “Human Rights” to Kill the Iran Nukes Deal?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
James Risen, the New York Times and the Sliming of Wen Ho Lee
Sonya Salamon – Katherine MacTavish
The Truth About “Trailer Trash”
Russell Rickford
Tears and Struggle: From Erica Garner to Ahed Tamimi
Louis Proyect
How the System Got Trumped: Cambridge Analytica’s Electoral Psyops Campaign
Richard Moser
How Progressives Can Compete for Major Office: A Class Analysis of Political Paralysis 
Howard Lisnoff
The Immoral Misuse of Psychology in Support of Empire
Pete Dolack
Tax Cuts as a Route to Cutting Social Security
Thomas Knapp
Fire and Fury: A Tale of Two Trump Lawsuits
Ellen Brown
Student Debt Slavery: Time to Level the Playing Field
Harvey Wasserman
Power, Race and Money: Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Dave Lindorff
No More Worshiping of the Military
Daryan Rezazad
Time to Wake Up: Viewing the Protests From Inside Iran
Seth Sandronsky
Mining History Written in Blood
Walter Clemens
Trump and Faust: What They Destroy
Ramzy Baroud
Israel Step Closer to Making Jerusalem Jewish-Only City
Boris Kagarlitsky
Trump and the Contradictions of Capitalism
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: If Only We Knew Then
Roger Harris
The Real Problem With US Elections Isn’t Russia
Patrick Cockburn
What’s Driving Iran’s Protests?
Kathleen Wallace
Don’t Take That Left Turn!
Harvey Wasserman
The Two Biggest Bummer Reasons Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Franklin Lamb
What’s Behind the ‘Disappearance’ Of 420,000 Palestinians in Lebanon?
Martha Rosenberg
Cruelty and Suffering Billed as “Religion”
Binoy Kampmark
Gangs, Race and Melbourne
Tom Engelhardt
Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries are Now Involved in Washington’s War on Terror
Steve Horn
Mexico’s Standing Rock?
REZA FIYOUZAT
Iran and the Left: a Dissenting View
Ralph Nader
Corporate Coercion and the Drive to Eliminate Buying with Cash
Ron Jacobs
All You Fascists Bound to Lose
Robert Koehler
The Button, the Wall and the Myth of Nations
Chad Nelson
The Real Father of the Animal Liberation Movement
Cesar Chelala
Besa: Creating a Culture of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Hey White People: We’ve Got to Stop Claiming We’re Not Racist
Susie Day
Kettling Free Speech (or Why Unicorn Riot Has It All Over the NYT)
Kim Nicolini
Surf N Turf: Love and Acceptance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”
Michael Dickinson
Backwards into the Future
David Yearsley
Farinelli on the Great White Way
January 04, 2018
Charles Pierson
Show Me Something New in Trump’s Foreign Policy
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: Hacking the Arpanet
Vijay Prashad
The Economics Driving Iran’s Protests: Why Trump and Bibi Are Not In Charge
Norman Solomon
Social Media Madness: the Russia Canard
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU