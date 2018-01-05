Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 5, 2018

Corporate Coercion and the Drive to Eliminate Buying with Cash

by

by

“Sorry we’re not taking cash or checks,” said the clerk at the Fed Ex counter over a decade ago to an intern. “Only credit cards.”

Since then, the relentless intensification of coercive commercialism has been moving toward a cashless economy, when all consumers are incarcerated within a prison of corporate payment systems from your credit/debit cards to your mobile phone and very soon facial recognition.

“Terrific!” say those consumers for whom convenience and velocity of transactions are irresistible.

“This is nuts!” say a shrinking number of free-thinking consumers who are unwilling to be dragooned down the road to corporate captivity and coercion.  These people treasure their privacy. They understand that it’s none of any conglomerate’s business – whether VISA, Facebook, Amazon or Google – what, where, when and how consumers purchase goods and services. Or where and when they travel, receive healthcare, or the most intimate relationships they maintain. Not to mention consumers’ personal information can be sent to or hacked around the globe.

Cash-consumers are not alone in their opposition to a cashless economy.  When they are in a cab and ask the driver how they prefer to be paid, the answer is near-unanimous. “Cash, cash, cash,” reply the cab drivers in cities around the country. They get paid immediately and without having to have a company deduct a commission.

Back some 25 years ago, Consumers Union considered backing consumer groups to sign up Main Street, USA merchants who agreed to discount their wares if people paid in cash. For the same reason – merchants get to keep all the money on sales made with cash or check. Unfortunately, the idea never materialized. It is, however, still a good idea. Today, payments systems are much more comprehensively coercive.

Once you’re in the credit card system, lack of privacy and access to your credit are just the tip of the iceberg. That is why companies can impose penalties, surcharges, overcharges and a myriad of other corporate raids on your private treasury. They get immediate payment. If you object, you could see a lowering of your credit score or your credit rating. Besides, you don’t even know you agreed to all of these dictates – banks have over 300 different special charges for their revered customers – in fine print agreements that you never saw, read or even possessed to sign or click on. What’s the likelihood that banks would continue to surcharge you if they had to bill you instead of debit you?

The sheer pace and brazenness of corporations when they have instant access to your credit is stunning. The recent crimes of banking giant Wells Fargo, including selling auto insurance and assigning new credit cards to millions of their customers who had no knowledge and gave no consent for these charges, which resulted in damage to these customers’ credit scores and ratings, can only be committed when consumers are turned into economic prisoners. There are still no criminal prosecutions of the bank or its bosses. Wells Fargo bank stock rose to a year high last month. To their credit, the CFPB imposed a $100 million dollar fine on Wells Fargo, which barred them from deducting the fine as a business expense.

Coercive fine print contracts rob you of your consumer rights by preventing you from going to court, imposing fines as high as $35 fines for  bounced checks (which typically cost the banks less than $2), and decreeing that you agreed in advance to all kinds of unconscionable abuses, so long as you are in a “customer” status with them. Some companies are even charging customers for quitting them.

The rapacity inflicted on cashless purchasers prevails across the economy – insurance, mortgages, telecommunications, healthcare, stock brokerage, online buying and, of course, requirements to use electronic payment systems.

The more consumers become incarcerated by the companies that purportedly serve them, the more lucrative commodity consumers become. This leads to, among other problems, massive computerized billing fraud in the US. In the healthcare industry alone, billing fraud amounts to ten percent of what is spent, according to Harvard applied mathematics professor Malcolm Sparrow, author of License to Steal. This year’s expenditure of ten percent of the $3.5 trillion expected to be spent amounts to $350 billion. A cashless economy further facilitates these larcenous practices.

A computerized economy is one where fraud can easily be committed on a massive scale, according to Frank Abagnale who, after serving his time in prison for identity theft, , has become an impassioned educator (serving institutions ranging from the FBI to AARP) on how to detect and avoid such crimes, which he estimates to cost people about one trillion dollars each year.

What it comes down to is whether consumer freedom is worth more than consumer convenience or whether the points earned for future purchases (assuming the costs are not passed on in hidden ways) are worth minimizing impulse buying, avoiding big data profile manipulations, keeping personal matters personal and requiring your affirmative consent to transactions where you decide what you want to buy and how you can pay.

However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to pay by cash or check. Try renting a car or occupying a hotel room or buying a snack or drink on an airline without a credit or debit card.

In the latest example of such coercion, new boutique eateries like Two Forks, Dig Inn, Dos Toros or Pokee in New York City operate entirely through payment systems that reject all cash purchases. “But isn’t cash legal tender?” you might ask. How could they reject cash on the barrelhead? Simple, says the Federal Reserve, so long as they notify you in advance. It’s that fine print again.

The New York Times, reported these rejections and noted: “Not surprisingly, the credit card companies, who make a commission on every credit card purchase, applaud the trend. Visa recently offered select merchants a $10,000 reward for depriving customers of their right to pay by the method of their choice.” The nerve!

Cash consumers of America arise, band together and organize a National Association for the Preservation of Cash Purchases. You have nothing to save but your freedom, your desire to push back and your precious, affirmative and personal right to consent or not to consent, before you are forced into contract peonage.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

Weekend Edition
January 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Ghosts in the Propaganda Machine
Andrew Levine
In Search of Trump’s Ideology
Paul Street
“An Idiot Surrounded by Clowns”: Why Trump (Still) Sits in the White House
Mike Whitney
Will Trump Use “Human Rights” to Kill the Iran Nukes Deal?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
James Risen, the New York Times and the Sliming of Wen Ho Lee
Sonya Salamon – Katherine MacTavish
The Truth About “Trailer Trash”
Russell Rickford
Tears and Struggle: From Erica Garner to Ahed Tamimi
Louis Proyect
How the System Got Trumped: Cambridge Analytica’s Electoral Psyops Campaign
Richard Moser
How Progressives Can Compete for Major Office: A Class Analysis of Political Paralysis 
Howard Lisnoff
The Immoral Misuse of Psychology in Support of Empire
Pete Dolack
Tax Cuts as a Route to Cutting Social Security
Thomas Knapp
Fire and Fury: A Tale of Two Trump Lawsuits
Ellen Brown
Student Debt Slavery: Time to Level the Playing Field
Harvey Wasserman
Power, Race and Money: Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Dave Lindorff
No More Worshiping of the Military
Daryan Rezazad
Time to Wake Up: Viewing the Protests From Inside Iran
Seth Sandronsky
Mining History Written in Blood
Walter Clemens
Trump and Faust: What They Destroy
Ramzy Baroud
Israel Step Closer to Making Jerusalem Jewish-Only City
Boris Kagarlitsky
Trump and the Contradictions of Capitalism
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: If Only We Knew Then
Roger Harris
The Real Problem With US Elections Isn’t Russia
Patrick Cockburn
What’s Driving Iran’s Protests?
Kathleen Wallace
Don’t Take That Left Turn!
Harvey Wasserman
The Two Biggest Bummer Reasons Why Jeff Sessions Loves Pot Prohibition
Martha Rosenberg
Cruelty and Suffering Billed as “Religion”
Franklin Lamb
What’s Behind the ‘Disappearance’ Of 420,000 Palestinians in Lebanon?
Binoy Kampmark
Gangs, Race and Melbourne
Tom Engelhardt
Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries are Now Involved in Washington’s War on Terror
Steve Horn
Mexico’s Standing Rock?
REZA FIYOUZAT
Iran and the Left: a Dissenting View
Ralph Nader
Corporate Coercion and the Drive to Eliminate Buying with Cash
Ron Jacobs
All You Fascists Bound to Lose
Robert Koehler
The Button, the Wall and the Myth of Nations
Chad Nelson
The Real Father of the Animal Liberation Movement
Cesar Chelala
Besa: Creating a Culture of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Hey White People: We’ve Got to Stop Claiming We’re Not Racist
Susie Day
Kettling Free Speech (or Why Unicorn Riot Has It All Over the NYT)
Kim Nicolini
Surf N Turf: Love and Acceptance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”
Michael Dickinson
Backwards into the Future
David Yearsley
Farinelli on the Great White Way
January 04, 2018
Charles Pierson
Show Me Something New in Trump’s Foreign Policy
Geoff Dutton
The Net’s Good Old Boys: Hacking the Arpanet
Vijay Prashad
The Economics Driving Iran’s Protests: Why Trump and Bibi Are Not In Charge
Norman Solomon
Social Media Madness: the Russia Canard
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU