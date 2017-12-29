Fearless Muckraking
December 29, 2017
Sea of Miracles
Weekend Edition
December 29, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Parallel Worlds: Gaza and Israel
Virginia Tilley
The New Hysteria on Kremlin Trolls
Paul Street
Against Identitarian and Generational Divide and Rule
David Rosen
What Happened to the 40-Hour Workweek?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Alice Doesn’t Live There Anymore: a Wake Up Call
Roger Harris
Lamenting Venezuela’s “Humanitarian Crisis” While Blocking Its Resolution
Joshua Cho
The World’s Real Nuclear Menace Isn’t North Korea
Chuck Collins
Help for Struggling Millionaires is on the Way
Nick Pemberton
Is Domestic Violence the Next Step for #MeToo?
Vijay Prashad
Notes From Europe’s African Border
Clark T. Scott
A Future Free For All
John McMurtry
Life Grounding Marx 150 Years After Capital
Louis Yako
2018 Won’t be New or Happy, Either!
Ishmael Reed
Who’s Hollering “Hi -Tech Lynching” Now?
Michael Brenner
On the Futility of American Politics
Brian Saady
An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings
Yves Engler
Lying Diplomacy
Jonathan Feldman
Seymour Melman and the New American Revolution: a Reconstructionist Alternative to a Society Spiraling into the Abyss
Doug Johnson
No Room in the Shelters During Toronto’s Christmas Cold Snap
Arturo Desimone
Latin America Reduced to an island Called Venezuela, in a Sea of CNN En Español
David Macaray
Finally Some Good News for Labor
John Carroll Md
Dispatches From Haiti: Wilgues and His Checker Case
Thomas Mountain
The Big Mac and the Crocodile: South Africa and Zimbabwe’s New Presidents
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Mugabe’s Zimbabwe–the Fear and the Fiat Money
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
The Coming Transformation
David Krieger
Ten Nuclear Wishes for the New Year
Franklin Lamb
Bibi’s “Iran Will Have 100 nukes!” Math
Rob Seimetz
Year 2018: Are We Reaching Our Potential?
Ron Jacobs
Johnny Appleseed Gets a Comic Book
David Swanson
How It Could Finally Be Possible to Prosecute War as a Crime
Susan Block
#GoBonobos in 2018
Binoy Kampmark
Cost and Indulgence: Gloating over New Year’s Celebrations
Carla Santos Skandier
When Companies Deny Climate Science, Their Workers Pay
Ed Rampell
Lone Wolf Antifa in New Anti-Neo-Nazi German Film
Jill Richardson
A New Year’s Resolution: Time to Speak Up
Randy Shields
The Tomato Pie Awards: Top Ten Movies of 2017
Louis Proyect
The Amazing Benjamin Lay: Friend of Animals, Enemy of Slavers
Stephen Martin
Snared Panopticonic in an Evil Time
December 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Cops Killing Kids Has Got to Stop!
Bruce Lesnick
The Unemployment Conspiracy
Mike Whitney
Jill Stein in the Crosshairs: the Russia Investigation Shifts to Clinton’s Political Rivals
Wayne Clark
Southern Strategy on the Skids
Kenneth Surin
En Route From Virginia to Texas
Binoy Kampmark
Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
Zarefah Baroud
US and Israel: Reevaluating a Toxic Relationship
