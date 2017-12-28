Fearless Muckraking
December 28, 2017
Clinton and Obama Helped Make the Dems a Wall Street Party
More articles by:
CP Editor
December 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Cops Killing Kids Has Got to Stop!
Bruce Lesnick
The Unemployment Conspiracy
Mike Whitney
Jill Stein in the Crosshairs: the Russia Investigation Shifts to Clinton’s Political Rivals
Wayne Clark
Southern Strategy on the Skids
Binoy Kampmark
Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
Zarefah Baroud
US and Israel: Reevaluating a Toxic Relationship
Andrew Stewart
What is the Green Party Missing
Frank Stricker
Happy New Year, Sure, But Why Aren’t Wages Soaring?
December 27, 2017
James Bovard
Homeland Security’s Multibillion Dollar Comedy Show
Walter Clemens
Republicans, Martin Luther, and Machiavelli
Thomas S. Harrington
Big Media on Last Thursday’s Vote in Catalonia: “Never Mind”
Carolyn Coe
Stepping Stones to Change
Ann Garrison – Boniface Musavuli
US Ally Uganda Attacks Congo’s Beni Territory
Mary Serumaga
Africa Awaits the Aftershock After Defying President Trump in the United Nations General Assembly
Ramzy Baroud
Year in Review: Will 2018 Usher in a New Palestinian Strategy?
Ralph Nader
For Year End Charitable Giving—Some Favorites
Ted Rall
If Hillary Clinton Had Won, We’d Be Even Worse
December 26, 2017
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
Go Ask Alice: the Curious Case of “Alice Donovan”
Andrew Levine
The Trump Tax Scam: Corruption Rules
Howard Lisnoff
Revolutionary and State Violence: The Chickens Always Come Home to Roost
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
“Xi the Dictator:” a Myth Born of Ignorance and Prejudice
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno Steers Ecuador Rightward and Betrays the Revolution that Elected Him
Robert Hunziker
The Menacing Insect Omen
Peter Gelderloos
Spanish Media Side With Fascist
Pepe Escobar
In An Age of Hollow Men and Existential Angst, Re-read Sartre
Medea Benjamin
10 Good Things About a TERRIBLE Year
December 25, 2017
Raouf Halaby
The Grinches Who Stole Jerusalem
Vijay Prashad
Trump as Balfour
Stanley L. Cohen
In the Occupied Territory, Two Kinds of Justice
Paul Dean
At a Loss For Words
Pepe Escobar
The Petro-Yuan Bombshell
Kathy Kelly
Let Yemenis Live
Uri Avnery
Cry, Beloved Country
Ann Garrison – Helen Epstein
Why are Ugandan Troops Amassed at the Congo Border Again?
Victor Grossman
Birds and Hopes in the New Year
Martha Rosenberg
Trump and the Meat Tycoon: Backstory to a Commutation
Tom H. Hastings
Those Tax-and-spend Republicans
Stephen Cooper
A Revealing Conversation With Rocksteady Rulers Keith And Tex
Weekend Edition
December 22, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Bruce E. Levine
The Electrical Abuse of Women: Does Anyone Care?
Paul Street
Masha Gessen’s Warning Ignored as Dreams of Trumpeachment Dance in Our Heads
Alan Nasser
How Inequality Kills
William Hawes
The Great Unraveling: Using Science and Philosophy to Decode Modernity
Dan Glazebrook
“A Total Horror Show:” the New Plan for Yemen
Conn Hallinan
Turkey’s Looming Crisis
