Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 22, 2017

When Moore is Much, Much Less

by

by

If one were to wish for a Christmas miracle, you’d probably not waste that wish on hoping a Democrat could capture a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, which hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years. Yet, with last week’s victory by Democrat Doug Jones over rabid, Bible-thumping, gay-hating, vitriol-spitting Judge Roy Moore, that’s just what happened.

To say Moore’s loss was a shock would be putting it very mildly. After all, despite the accusations that Moore was having intimate contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his thirties, none other than President Donald Trump used taxpayer funds to fly to Moore’s aid with a hearty endorsement.

Not that Trump endorsing a sexual predator is particularly surprising given the long list of women accusing him of inappropriate sexual contact. And of course there’s always the Hollywood Access tape of Trump bragging in vulgar language about being able to grab women “by the pussy” because he’s a “star.”

But despite Trump’s vastly overblown self-image, even the office of the presidency, which he has degraded enormously, wasn’t enough to pull out a victory for Moore. And that means big, big trouble for Trump’s chances of passing legislation in the Senate. The former two-seat advantage Republicans held has now been reduced to one thin vote. Were Republicans willing to march in lockstep with Trump, perhaps they would still be able to largely control the Senate’s actions.

Unfortunately for Trump, that is simply not the case, as abundantly evident in the twisted machinations with the so-called tax reform bill. The truth, which is becoming more and more undeniable every day, is that moderate Republicans are having a tough time jumping on Trump’s radical right-wing bandwagon. And they have good reasons for their concerns.

One might start with the fact that Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any president in recent history at this point in his tenure. With Moore’s loss in what should have been an easy election, it’s justifiably making Republicans who must face the upcoming 2018 midterm elections very nervous. If a Democrat can win in what’s been called “ruby red” Alabama, Democrats may very well be able to win in other formerly “safe” red states.

Then there are the enormous problems with Trump’s degradation of America’s international standing. Far from being a shining beacon of freedom and truth for the world, Trump’s extremely poor decisions have in almost all instances made matters worse, not better, while leaving the rest of the world’s nations wondering what comes next. A good example would be Trump’s incredibly foolish decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, which has been broadly condemned by almost all of the nations in the Middle East who fear it will stoke more insecurity, more violence and more bloodshed for exactly no useful purpose.

Nor is the Trump administration winning many friends at home. The decisions to gut the Environmental Protection Agency, destroy national monuments, cut loose the timber, oil, gas and mining industries on what’s left of our nation’s federal lands legacy and repealing Obama-era regulations to limit global warming emissions have millions of people up in arms and actively resisting his agenda at every turn.

In politics we know the pendulum will swing back when it goes too far in one direction. That direction right now is the radical right embodied by Judge Roy Moore and embraced by Donald Trump. Moore is just the first, not the last, high-profile loss as that pendulum swings — and there will be many yet to come.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski was a long-time environmental lobbyist at the Montana Legislature and is a columnist whose work has appeared in CounterPunch over many years.

Weekend Edition
December 22, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Bruce E. Levine
The Electrical Abuse of Women: Does Anyone Care?
Paul Street
Masha Gessen’s Warning Ignored as Dreams of Trumpeachment Dance in Our Heads
Alan Nasser
How Inequality Kills
William Hawes
The Great Unraveling: Using Science and Philosophy to Decode Modernity
Dan Glazebrook
“A Total Horror Show:” the New Plan for Yemen
Conn Hallinan
Turkey’s Looming Crisis
Robert Fantina
Fun and Games at the United Nations
Lee Ballinger
Music and Mayhem: Guthrie & Dylan Confront a System That Kills Its Own
Daniel Warner
More Than Just One Train Wreck
John Laforge
Presents Wrapped-Up for Polluters & Nuclear Profiteers  
John W. Whitehead
It’s Never Too Late to Make Things Right in the World
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World
Seth Sandronsky
White-on-White Crime
Yves Engler
Ottawa’s Foreign Policy Swamp
Moira Marquis
Not by Bread Alone 
Lawrence Davidson
Trump, Jerusalem and International Law
Mary Serumaga
The Revival of the Commonwealth: an Opportunity for Further Exploitation or a Time to Correct Past Wrongs?
Norman Solomon
The Real Story Behind Katharine Graham and “The Post”
Franklin Lamb
Playing the Jerusalem Card in Lebanon with deft Hypocrisy
Missy Comley Beattie
Challenging the Plutarchy
Christopher Brauchli
No Cause for Alarm
Phil Rockstroh
When the Unthinkable Becomes Quotidian
Oliver Tickell
Nuclear Betrayal in the UK
Negin Owliaei
Tips Should Go to Workers Not Their Bosses
Julian Vigo
Jesus Speaks Kreyòl: On Whiteness, Poverty, and Child Trafficking
Cesar Chelala
The War on Iraq’s Children
George Ochenski
When Moore is Much, Much Less
Ron Jacobs
From Ginsberg to Gonzo
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Who Killed Hammarskjöld?
Ted Rall
If I Were Trump, I’d Totally Fire Robert Mueller
Pedro Rios
Remembering Joseph and Mary on the U.S.-Mexico Border
Ralph Nader
Needed: A Meter for Trump’s Lies Per Minute (LPM)
Rev. William Alberts
The Message of the Manger Beyond the Myth
Martin Billheimer
The General’s Tongue
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Clear-cuts, Wildfires and Insecticides: My 2017 Pot Farm Observations
John Grant
Poor, Abused Honduras; Groped Again
Robert Koehler
Turning Perpetrators into Healers
Cesar Chelala
We Are Failing a Generation of Iraqi Children
Adam Parsons
Let’s Unite and Demonstrate the True Meaning of Christmas
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World
Louis Proyect
Two Terrible Hollywood Films About Native Americans
Charles R. Larson
Trump’s Fetus, aka, Forbidden Words
David Yearsley
Listening to Fukushima
December 21, 2017
Richard Moser
Whiteness Won’t Be Wished Away
David Mattson
Becoming Grizzly Bear Food
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU