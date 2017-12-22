Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 22, 2017

US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World

by

by

Ahead of a vote in the United Nations’ General Assembly on a resolution condemning US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,  president Donald Trump and UN ambassador Nikki Haley threatened states voting for the resolution with the loss of US financial aid. “We’re watching those votes” said Trump. “Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care. But this isn’t like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars and nobody knows what they’re doing.”

A good call on Trump’s part. Now it’s time to follow through. Not because the US lost the UN vote, but because US foreign aid is an inherently disastrous budget item that needs to go. Trump seems to understand that. This is an issue he’s already begun to address with his 2018 budget proposal, which if adopted as written would have cut the US foreign aid budget from $30 billion to $25 billion per year. The more quickly that number moves toward $0, the better for America and the better for recipients of largess from the American government.

Supporters of foreign aid love to point out that it constitutes less than 1% of the federal budget. True, but that 1% comes with lots of strings attached for both parties.

When the US government throws money at another country’s government, it instantly becomes entangled in that country’s problems — internal and external, economic and military, every problem of every sort. For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction — when America tries to be the good guy for Country A,  America also ends up being the bad guy for Country B, and/or for domestic opponents of Country A’s political establishment. The potential negative consequences of such entanglements include, but aren’t limited to, terrorism and war.

On the receiving side, well, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Washington wants things for its money — things ranging from support for its military adventures to distortions on the recipients’ economies imposed through politics for the benefit of this or that set of corporate cronies. In many cases, the lunch is not just un-free, but insanely over-priced.

Even at current levels, the US foreign aid budget comes to less than $10 per year per American. That’s not an argument for keeping it. It’s an argument for leaving foreign aid to the private charitable “market.” Americans spend one hundred times as much on coffee each year!

If you or I want to “support Israel” or “donate to Kenya” or “fight starvation in India,” we can easily afford to do so in like or greater amounts than the federal government does, individually or as members of voluntary organizations, and without those terrible strings attached.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

Weekend Edition
December 22, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Bruce E. Levine
The Electrical Abuse of Women: Does Anyone Care?
Paul Street
Masha Gessen’s Warning Ignored as Dreams of Trumpeachment Dance in Our Heads
Alan Nasser
How Inequality Kills
William Hawes
The Great Unraveling: Using Science and Philosophy to Decode Modernity
Dan Glazebrook
“A Total Horror Show:” the New Plan for Yemen
Conn Hallinan
Turkey’s Looming Crisis
Robert Fantina
Fun and Games at the United Nations
Lee Ballinger
Music and Mayhem: Guthrie & Dylan Confront a System That Kills Its Own
Daniel Warner
More Than Just One Train Wreck
John Laforge
Presents Wrapped-Up for Polluters & Nuclear Profiteers  
John W. Whitehead
It’s Never Too Late to Make Things Right in the World
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World
Seth Sandronsky
White-on-White Crime
Yves Engler
Ottawa’s Foreign Policy Swamp
Moira Marquis
Not by Bread Alone 
Lawrence Davidson
Trump, Jerusalem and International Law
Mary Serumaga
The Revival of the Commonwealth: an Opportunity for Further Exploitation or a Time to Correct Past Wrongs?
Norman Solomon
The Real Story Behind Katharine Graham and “The Post”
Franklin Lamb
Playing the Jerusalem Card in Lebanon with deft Hypocrisy
Missy Comley Beattie
Challenging the Plutarchy
Christopher Brauchli
No Cause for Alarm
Phil Rockstroh
When the Unthinkable Becomes Quotidian
Oliver Tickell
Nuclear Betrayal in the UK
Negin Owliaei
Tips Should Go to Workers Not Their Bosses
Julian Vigo
Jesus Speaks Kreyòl: On Whiteness, Poverty, and Child Trafficking
Cesar Chelala
The War on Iraq’s Children
George Ochenski
When Moore is Much, Much Less
Ron Jacobs
From Ginsberg to Gonzo
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Who Killed Hammarskjöld?
Ted Rall
If I Were Trump, I’d Totally Fire Robert Mueller
Pedro Rios
Remembering Joseph and Mary on the U.S.-Mexico Border
Ralph Nader
Needed: A Meter for Trump’s Lies Per Minute (LPM)
Rev. William Alberts
The Message of the Manger Beyond the Myth
Martin Billheimer
The General’s Tongue
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Clear-cuts, Wildfires and Insecticides: My 2017 Pot Farm Observations
John Grant
Poor, Abused Honduras; Groped Again
Robert Koehler
Turning Perpetrators into Healers
Cesar Chelala
We Are Failing a Generation of Iraqi Children
Adam Parsons
Let’s Unite and Demonstrate the True Meaning of Christmas
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World
Louis Proyect
Two Terrible Hollywood Films About Native Americans
Charles R. Larson
Trump’s Fetus, aka, Forbidden Words
David Yearsley
Listening to Fukushima
December 21, 2017
Richard Moser
Whiteness Won’t Be Wished Away
David Mattson
Becoming Grizzly Bear Food
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU