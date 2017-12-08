Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 8, 2017

Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park

by

by

With the final recommendations by Secretary Zinke and Congressional Greg Walden asking Donald Trump to reduce the size of the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument to facilitate more logging, it behooves Oregonians to work towards increasing the protection of this unique area.

It is well established that many national monuments designated by Presidential proclamation eventually become national parks. So it’s time for Oregon’s Senators, Merkley and Wyden to issue a counter-assault and introduce legislation into the Congress to create a much expanded Cascade Siskiyou National Park.

There are many good reasons to establish a Cascade Siskiyou National Park. The first is its unique biological attributes. At the crossroads of several major ecosystems including the Great Basin, Cascades, and Siskiyou/Klamath regions, the CSNP would help to preserve the area’s special biological attributes which include fine stands of old growth forests. National Parks are the “gold standard” for conservation.

A second reason, that Zinke and Walden who are nothing more than puppets of the timber industry overlooked is economics. Surprising to some, despite the way Oregon’s politicians like Walden bend over backward to increase logging on Oregon public lands, the timber industry’s contribution to jobs is relatively insignificant these days.

For instance, in 2015 the timber industry directly or indirectly accounted for 36,000 jobs or 2.4% of the job in Oregon. Worse for timber is that employment is declining for a host of reasons including automation, competition with wood products in other regions, and shipment of raw logs overseas.

By contrast, Tourism and tourism-related employment in Oregon is increasing. Furthermore, this sector was responsible for 244,437 Oregon jobs or 16% of all jobs in the state. In other words, tourism and tourism-related industry already provide 8 times more employment than the timber industry.

And before one dismisses tourism jobs as nothing more than flipping burgers, think again. Many entrepreneurial businesses are created with good incomes for owners and workers.

And while tourism and outdoor recreation are critical to the state’s economy, these statistics understate the real value of protecting Oregon’s landscape.

Many people unconnected to tourism and the outdoor industries relocate to Oregon to run their businesses or retire attracted by the natural landscape. People like living near national parks, wilderness areas, and other protected landscapes. These “Footloose” entrepreneurs and retirees bring their money with them and spend it locally.

So Zinke, Walden, and Trump are destroying one of the special places in Oregon to “maybe” provide some short-term jobs in the timber industry.

Third, despite the abundance of spectacular landscapes in Oregon, the state is far behind other states in terms of lands protected in the National Park System.  For instance, California has 28 national park units, Washington has 18, and Oregon has only 5.  And really the only park unit of any significance is Crater Lake National Park.

It is well established that national parks are important for stoking economic activity.

While Presidents can declare national monuments, only Congress can establish a national park.

So I am calling on Oregon’s senators to sponsor legislation that not only restores all the acreage within the Obama national monument but expand the boundaries to protect even more of this unique landscape by including the Siskiyou Crest area west of I-5 and the Wild Rivers coast lands surrounding the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.

Such a bold and large park would put this on a par with other large parks in the region like North Cascades, Olympic, and Yosemite.  I guarantee that the people of Medford, Ashland and other nearby communities as well as Oregon, in general, will benefit from the creation of a Cascade Siskiyou National Park.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Wuerthner

George Wuerthner has published 36 books including Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy. He serves on the board of the Western Watersheds Project.

Weekend Edition
December 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
We the Sheeple: the Blind Reading the Blind
Ted Nace
State of Fear: How History’s Deadliest Bombing Campaign Created Today’s Crisis in Korea
Paul Street
The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Operation Paperclip: Nazi Science Heads West
John W. Whitehead
John Lennon’s Most Radical Message
Patrick Cockburn
Jerusalem Explained
Gary Leupp
Jared, Jerusalem, and Possible Jail Time
Oren Ben-Dor
Jerusalem, Partition, Justice and Peace 
CJ Hopkins
The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken
Andrew Levine
As the “Me Too” Movement Develops, the Duopoly Divides, and Vestiges of Incoherence Remain
Howard Lisnoff
The Rearguard Battles We Have Fought and Continue to Fight
Ishmael Reed
What Did Corporate Media Feminists Know and When Did They Know It?
Charles R. Larson
Endpaper: The Decline of Reading for Pleasure
Brian Cloughley
Bombing to Victory?
Nick Pemberton
Reason, Nuclear Weapons, and Donald Trump
Robert Fantina
Trump, Netanyahu and Israel’s Capital
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: the Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Jill Richardson
Our Social Structure is Rigged
John Chuckman
What Trump is Doing in Jerusalem and Why He is Doing It
Sarah Anderson
The GOP Tax Plan is Igniting a Movement for a Moral Economy
José Madero
Beware the Green Corporate Scam: the 100% Renewable Façade
Patrick Bobilin
Don’t Cry For Franken; Cry For This Broken System
Phil Rockstroh
Capitalism’s Failure of the Flesh: the Rise of the Robots
George Wuerthner
Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park
Jonas Ecke
A Leftist Case for Foreign Aid
Ted Rall
Will President Trump Last Another Year?
Wendell G Bradley
The Dangers of Fracking Waste: Is There Any Safe Way to Dispose of It?
Pablo Solon
TIPNIS: the Saga for the Rights of Nature and Indigenous People
Robert Koehler
Rebuilding Jim Crow Nation
Ron Jacobs
Two Books, Two Recordings: Four Reviews
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: The Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Melissa Work
Time to Send Thoughts and Prayers or Time to Fix It?
Bill Hughes
Labor Leader, Tefere Gebre, Awarded Peace Prize
Louis Proyect
The Churchillian Myths of 1940
December 07, 2017
William Blum
Cold War Number One: 70 Years of Daily National Stupidity; Cold War Number Two: Still in Its Youth, But Just as Stupid
John Laforge
What Kind of Nuclear Attack Would be Legal?
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Ditches US Jews for Alliance with Christian Evangelicals and the Alt-Right
Brian Saady
Has a Major Private Prison Company Made Progressive Changes?
Conn Hallinan
Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific
Arshad Khan
Is Climate Change Driving the Demise of the Koala?
Michael Doliner
Negotiating with Trump: the Art of the Deal
Alex Anfruns
From One Coup to Another: Honduras Under Siege
Ralph Nader
The Republicans’ Devious Tax Attack on the People
Binoy Kampmark
Milo Down Under: Free Speech and Violence in Australia
Thomas Knapp
A Pizza Problem: Why Those Third Party Polls Don’t Pan Out
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU