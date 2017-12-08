The VA: If Their Lips are Moving, They’re Lying

by

The Department of Veterans Affairs has reversed course on a plan to essentially end a $460 million program that helps provide housing to homeless veterans after facing blowback when news of the decision broke.

Interesting. The VA had previously claimed that it eliminated veterans homelessness in 2015. You cannot believe anything they say.

Not just veterans but active duty military personnel continue to be foreclosed on (although this is illegal to do to active duty military). Homelessness often comes soon after.

The first thing we need is a moratorium on foreclosures. How can anyone justify putting a human being out on the street?

The second thing we need is to put all homeless people into homes. There are 18 million empty housing units in the U.S.