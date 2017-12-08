Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 8, 2017

Our Social Structure is Rigged

by

by

“It’s structure vs. agency,” my professor said to me, as if that cleared everything up.

It didn’t. It was my first week of graduate school in sociology, and I had no idea what he was talking about.

Fast-forward three years, and I’m now teaching an into sociology class myself, trying to explain the very same point to my students.

If you live in the U.S., you’re familiar with our social structure.

You need a college education to qualify for many better paying jobs. Your children can go to the local public school where you live, which is funded with your property taxes. You need health insurance, and our government doesn’t provide it to everyone. If you’re convicted of a felony, you can be legally discriminated against in a number of ways.

We usually assume our social structure is inevitable. It’s “just how the world is.” It feels natural. But it isn’t.

If you look throughout American history, you’ll see lots of variation and change. Racial segregation was once legal. In the 1800s, married women were banned from owning property. Same-sex marriage was, until recently, illegal. Medicare and Social Security were created in the 20th century.

Each of those changes profoundly impacts how society works. With each change, one’s “life chances” are affected. The way society works doesn’t predetermine your entire life for you, but it alters your opportunities. Each change makes it easier or harder for you to get ahead.

“Agency” refers to one’s own ability to determine one’s outcome in life.

In America, we tend to ignore social structure and focus on agency. We tell one another — and believe ourselves — that anyone who works hard can get ahead.

The flip side of that is that anyone who’s not doing well must not be working hard. If you’re poor, it’s obviously your own fault.

Sociologists debate how much social structure determines one’s success in life versus one’s own choices, work ethic, and talent. But while there’s a question of how much social structure predetermines your outcome in life, there’s no doubt that it does affect your life in a significant way.

What’s more, our society is set up to help the rich stay rich, while making it difficult for the poor to become middle class or wealthy.

For example, sending poor children to poorly funded, failing schools while sending the children of wealthier parents to excellent public schools means that, upon entering adulthood, children whose only mistake was being born to poor parents are already at a disadvantage.

Can they get ahead with hard work? Sure. But they must work a lot harder just to get to the same place that the children of privileged parents can achieve easily.

If we want a country in which it’s easier for anyone to get ahead by working hard, we must change our social structure.

Ignoring the role of social structure while focusing on “personal responsibility” and individual choices blames the most marginalized members of our society for their own failings.

Naturally, everyone plays some role in their own destiny. But pretending one is entirely responsible for every success or hardship in one’s life is simply dishonest. Our social structure is rigged against those who are already struggling. The Republican tax bill is making it more so.

We’re all playing a game that’s rigged to make our lives easier or more difficult, and it’s dishonest not to acknowledge that.

Distributed by OtherVoices.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson
Weekend Edition
December 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
We the Sheeple: the Blind Reading the Blind
Ted Nace
State of Fear: How History’s Deadliest Bombing Campaign Created Today’s Crisis in Korea
Paul Street
The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Operation Paperclip: Nazi Science Heads West
John W. Whitehead
John Lennon’s Most Radical Message
Patrick Cockburn
Jerusalem Explained
Gary Leupp
Jared, Jerusalem, and Possible Jail Time
Oren Ben-Dor
Jerusalem, Partition, Justice and Peace 
CJ Hopkins
The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken
Andrew Levine
As the “Me Too” Movement Develops, the Duopoly Divides, and Vestiges of Incoherence Remain
Howard Lisnoff
The Rearguard Battles We Have Fought and Continue to Fight
Ishmael Reed
What Did Corporate Media Feminists Know and When Did They Know It?
Charles R. Larson
Endpaper: The Decline of Reading for Pleasure
Brian Cloughley
Bombing to Victory?
Nick Pemberton
Reason, Nuclear Weapons, and Donald Trump
Robert Fantina
Trump, Netanyahu and Israel’s Capital
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: the Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Jill Richardson
Our Social Structure is Rigged
John Chuckman
What Trump is Doing in Jerusalem and Why He is Doing It
Sarah Anderson
The GOP Tax Plan is Igniting a Movement for a Moral Economy
José Madero
Beware the Green Corporate Scam: the 100% Renewable Façade
Patrick Bobilin
Don’t Cry For Franken; Cry For This Broken System
Phil Rockstroh
Capitalism’s Failure of the Flesh: the Rise of the Robots
George Wuerthner
Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park
Ted Rall
Will President Trump Last Another Year?
Jonas Ecke
A Leftist Case for Foreign Aid
Wendell G Bradley
The Dangers of Fracking Waste: Is There Any Safe Way to Dispose of It?
Pablo Solon
TIPNIS: the Saga for the Rights of Nature and Indigenous People
Robert Koehler
Rebuilding Jim Crow Nation
Ron Jacobs
Two Books, Two Recordings: Four Reviews
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: The Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Melissa Work
Time to Send Thoughts and Prayers or Time to Fix It?
Bill Hughes
Labor Leader, Tefere Gebre, Awarded Peace Prize
Louis Proyect
The Churchillian Myths of 1940
December 07, 2017
William Blum
Cold War Number One: 70 Years of Daily National Stupidity; Cold War Number Two: Still in Its Youth, But Just as Stupid
John Laforge
What Kind of Nuclear Attack Would be Legal?
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Ditches US Jews for Alliance with Christian Evangelicals and the Alt-Right
Brian Saady
Has a Major Private Prison Company Made Progressive Changes?
Conn Hallinan
Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific
Arshad Khan
Is Climate Change Driving the Demise of the Koala?
Michael Doliner
Negotiating with Trump: the Art of the Deal
Alex Anfruns
From One Coup to Another: Honduras Under Siege
Ralph Nader
The Republicans’ Devious Tax Attack on the People
Binoy Kampmark
Milo Down Under: Free Speech and Violence in Australia
Thomas Knapp
A Pizza Problem: Why Those Third Party Polls Don’t Pan Out
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU