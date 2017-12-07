Fearless Muckraking
December 7, 2017
Undoing the New Deal: Truman’s Cold War Buries Wallace and the Left
CP Editor
December 07, 2017
William Blum
Cold War Number One: 70 Years of Daily National Stupidity; Cold War Number Two: Still in Its Youth, But Just as Stupid
John Laforge
What Kind of Nuclear Attack Would be Legal?
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Ditches US Jews for Alliance with Christian Evangelicals and the Alt-Right
Brian Saady
Has a Major Private Prison Company Made Progressive Changes?
Conn Hallinan
Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific
Arshad Khan
Is Climate Change Driving the Demise of the Koala?
Michael Doliner
Negotiating with Trump: the Art of the Deal
Alex Anfruns
From One Coup to Another: Honduras Under Siege
Ralph Nader
The Republicans’ Devious Tax Attack on the People
Binoy Kampmark
Milo Down Under: Free Speech and Violence in Australia
Thomas Knapp
A Pizza Problem: Why Those Third Party Polls Don’t Pan Out
December 06, 2017
Richard Moser
How Corporate Power Killed Democracy
Charles Pierson
Wagging the Dog in Korea?
John Davis
The Milky Way
Ramzy Baroud
‘Say the Word’: What the Rohingya Struggle is Really About
Thomas Klikauer
Who Voted for Germany’s New Nazis?
David Mattson
Hunting to Scare Grizzlies? NRA-Safari Club Spawn a Red Herring
Jack Rasmus
The Real Causes of Deficits and the US Debt (Next Phases in Trump Fiscal Strategy)
Binoy Kampmark
Hopes and Nightmares Over Crypto Currencies
Rory Fleming – Stephen Cooper
When Politicians Perpetuate the Death Penalty Against the Will of the People
Kim C. Domenico
Anarchist Reconciliation: a Dream For the Season
December 05, 2017
Michael K. Smith
Class Dismissed: Identity Politics Without The Identity
Paul Craig Roberts
Plunder Capitalism
Kenneth Surin
The Racket That is American Collegiate Athletics
Bill Blunden
Ignore the Beltway Drama, Watch the Hands
George Wuerthner
The Premature Delisting of the Yellowstone Grizzly Bear
George Ochenski
Our Dirty Double Standard for Corporate Polluters
Dave Lindorff
Time to Organize a Mass Movement in Defense of Social Security and Medicare for All
Franklin Lamb
Lebanon Facing Long ‘Independence’ Odds
David Swanson
How I Became a Peace Activist
Laura Finley
The Need for a Cultural Shift on Gender-based Violence
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Recent Slaughter in Colorado Highlights the Prairie Dog’s Plight
Lawrence Wittner
The Peace Movement and Electoral Politics
December 04, 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Smart Weapons Fallacy: Civilian Casualties From “Precision” Air Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Ryan LaMothe
The Banality and Spectacle of Trump’s Leadership
Kelly Wilkins
The Neoliberal Survival Game
Michael Brenner
Leonardo: the $450 Million Man
Anthony Shaker
Normalizing the Unthinkable in “Western” Exceptionalism
Martin Billheimer
The Specter of Preservation
Frances Madeson
New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission in Retrograde
Brian Trautman
Veterans Challenge Trump’s Islamophobia
Binoy Kampmark
Holding Uber Accountable: Litigating over Data Hacks
Stansfield Smith
Bolivia’s TIPNIS Dispute: Example of How Liberal-Left Alternative Media Becomes a Conveyor Belt for US Regime Change Propaganda
Roy Morrison
Global Ecological Economic Growth: Oxymoron or Path to End Climate Change and Poverty?
Frank Scott
Individualitis: a Crippling Social Disorder
