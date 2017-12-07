Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 7, 2017

Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific

by

by

Photo by Dennis Hill | CC BY 2.0

With the world focused on the scary possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula, not many people paid a whole lot of attention to a series of naval exercises this past July in the Malacca Strait, a 550-mile long passage between Sumatra and Malaysia through which pass over 50,000 ships a year. With President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanging threats and insults, why would the media bother with something innocuously labeled “Malabar 17”?

They should have.

Malabar 17 brought together the U.S., Japanese, and Indian navies to practice shutting down a waterway through which 80 percent of China’s energy supplies travel and to war game closing off the Indian Ocean to Chinese submarines. If Korea keeps you up at night, try imagining the outcome of choking off fuel for the world’s second largest economy.

While Korea certainly represents the most acute crisis in Asia, the diplomatic maneuvers behind Malabar 17 may be more dangerous in the long run. The exercise elevates the possibility of a confrontation between China, the U.S. and India, but also between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed countries that have fought three wars in the past 70 years.

This tale begins more than a decade and a half ago, when then Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Douglas Feith—one of the most hawkish members of the George W. Bush administration—convened a meeting in May 2002 of the US-India Defense Policy Group and the government of India.

As one of the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement, India traditionally avoided being pulled into the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

But the Bush administration had a plan for roping Indian into an alliance aimed at containing China, with a twist on an old diplomatic strategy: no stick, lots of carrots.

At the time India was banned from purchasing uranium on the international market because it had detonated a nuclear weapon in 1974 and refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). There was a fear that if India had nuclear weapons, eventually so would Pakistan, a fear that turned real in 1998 when Islamabad tested its first nuclear device.

Pakistan also refused to sign the NPT.

Under the rules of the Treaty, both countries were excluded from the 45-member Nuclear Suppliers Group. While the ban was not a serious problem for Pakistan—it has significant uranium deposits—it was for India. With few domestic resources, India had to balance between using its uranium for weapons or to fuel nuclear power plants. Given that India is energy poor, that was a difficult choice.

When the Bush administration took over in 2001, it immediately changed the designation of China from “ strategic partner” to “strategic competitor.” It also resumed arms sales to New Delhi despite India’s 1998 violation of the NPT with a new round of tests.

Then Washington offered a very big carrot called the 1-2-3 Agreement that allow India to bypass the NPT and buy uranium so long as it is not used for weapons. This, however, would allow India to shift all of its domestic fuel into weapons production.

At the time, Pakistan—which asked for the same deal and was rebuffed—warned that the Agreement would ignite a nuclear arms race in Asia, which is precisely what has happened. India and Pakistan are busily adding to their nuclear weapons stocks, as is China and, of course, North Korea.

The 1-2-3 Agreement went into effect in 2008, although it has not been fully implemented.

Complicating this whole matter are on-going tensions between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, over which the two have fought three wars, the last of which came close to going nuclear. Rather than trying to defuse a very dangerous conflict, however, the Bush administration ignored Kashmir. So did the Obama administration, in spite of a pre-election promise by Barack Obama to deal with the on-going crisis. ,

It would appear that a quid pro quo for India moving closer to the US is Washington’s silence on Kashmir.

In 2016, the Obama administration designated India a “Major Defense Partner,” made Japan a permanent member of the Malabar exercises, and began training Indian pilots in “advanced aerial combat” at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The Trump administration has added to the tensions between India and Pakistan by encouraging New Delhi to deploy troops in Afghanistan. While India already has paramilitary road building units in Southern Afghanistan, it does not have regular armed forces. From Islamabad’s point of view, Indian troops in Afghanistan will effectively sandwich Pakistan, north and south. So far, India has resisted the request.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also rolled out a new military strategy called “Cold Start,” which allows the Indian military to attack and pursue “terrorists” as deep as 30 kilometers into Pakistani territory.

The danger is that a “Cold Start” operation could be misinterpreted by Islamabad as a major attack by the far larger Indian army. Faced with defeat, Pakistan might resort to tactical nuclear weapons, a decision that Pakistan has recently delegated to front-line commanders. Since India cannot respond in kind—it has no tactical nukes—New Delhi would either use its high yield strategic nuclear weapons or accept defeat. Since the latter is unlikely, the war could quickly escalate into a general nuclear exchange.

Such an exchange, according to a recent study by Scientific American, would not only kill tens of millions of people in both countries, it would cause a worldwide nuclear chill that would devastate agriculture in both hemispheres. In terms of impact, as scary as the Korea crisis is, a nuclear war between Pakistan and India would be qualitatively worse.

During his recent Asia tour, Trump used the term “Indo-Pacific” on a number of occasions, a term that was originally coined by the rightwing Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Japan is currently in a tense standoff with China over several uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, and Abe is trying to dismantle Japan’s post-World War II “peace” constitution that restricts Japanese armed forces to “self-defense” operations.

Abe is also closely associated with a section of the Japanese political spectrum that argues that Japan was simply resisting western imperialism in World War II and denies or downplays its own colonial role and the massive atrocities committed by the Japanese army in China and Korea.

Asia looks like a pretty scary place these days. A rightwing Hindu fundamentalist government in India and a revanchist Japanese Prime Minister are allied with an increasingly unstable administration in Washington to surround and contain the second largest economy in the world.

There are some hopeful developments, however. For one, following the recent Communist Party Congress, China seems to be looking for a way to turn down the heat in the region. After initially threatening South Korea for deploying a US anti-missile system, the THAAD, Beijing has stepped back and cut a deal: no additional THAAD systems, no boycott of South Korean goods.

The Chinese also dialed down tensions in the mountainous Doldam region on the border of China and Bhutan with an agreement for a mutual withdrawal of troops. There has been some progress as well in finding a non-confrontational solution to China’s illegal claims in the South China Sea, although Beijing is not likely to abandon its artificial islands until there is a downsizing of US naval forces in the region.

And in spite of the tensions between the two, India and Pakistan formally joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this past summer, a security grouping largely dominated by Russia and China.

The danger here is that someone does something stupid and things get out of hand. There are those who point out that in spite of similar tensions during the Cold War, all concerned survived those dark times. That, however, ignores the fact that the world came very close to nuclear war, once by design—the Cuban missile crisis—and several times by accident.

If you keep rolling the dice, eventually they come up snake eyes.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Conn Hallinan

Conn Hallinan can be read at dispatchesfromtheedgeblog.wordpress.com 

December 07, 2017
William Blum
Cold War Number One: 70 Years of Daily National Stupidity; Cold War Number Two: Still in Its Youth, But Just as Stupid
John Laforge
What Kind of Nuclear Attack Would be Legal?
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Ditches US Jews for Alliance with Christian Evangelicals and the Alt-Right
Brian Saady
Has a Major Private Prison Company Made Progressive Changes?
Conn Hallinan
Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific
Arshad Khan
Is Climate Change Driving the Demise of the Koala Bear?
Michael Doliner
Negotiating with Trump: the Art of the Deal
Alex Anfruns
From One Coup to Another: Honduras Under Siege
Ralph Nader
The Republicans’ Devious Tax Attack on the People
Binoy Kampmark
Milo Down Under: Free Speech and Violence in Australia
Thomas Knapp
A Pizza Problem: Why Those Third Party Polls Don’t Pan Out
December 06, 2017
Richard Moser
How Corporate Power Killed Democracy
Charles Pierson
Wagging the Dog in Korea?
John Davis
The Milky Way
Ramzy Baroud
‘Say the Word’: What the Rohingya Struggle is Really About
Thomas Klikauer
Who Voted for Germany’s New Nazis?
David Mattson
Hunting to Scare Grizzlies? NRA-Safari Club Spawn a Red Herring
Jack Rasmus
The Real Causes of Deficits and the US Debt (Next Phases in Trump Fiscal Strategy)
Binoy Kampmark
Hopes and Nightmares Over Crypto Currencies
Rory Fleming – Stephen Cooper
When Politicians Perpetuate the Death Penalty Against the Will of the People
Kim C. Domenico
Anarchist Reconciliation: a Dream For the Season
December 05, 2017
Michael K. Smith
Class Dismissed: Identity Politics Without The Identity
Paul Craig Roberts
Plunder Capitalism
Kenneth Surin
The Racket That is American Collegiate Athletics
Bill Blunden
Ignore the Beltway Drama, Watch the Hands
George Wuerthner
The Premature Delisting of the Yellowstone Grizzly Bear
George Ochenski
Our Dirty Double Standard for Corporate Polluters
Dave Lindorff
Time to Organize a Mass Movement in Defense of Social Security and Medicare for All
Franklin Lamb
Lebanon Facing Long ‘Independence’ Odds
David Swanson
How I Became a Peace Activist
Laura Finley
The Need for a Cultural Shift on Gender-based Violence
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Recent Slaughter in Colorado Highlights the Prairie Dog’s Plight
Lawrence Wittner
The Peace Movement and Electoral Politics
December 04, 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Smart Weapons Fallacy: Civilian Casualties From “Precision” Air Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Ryan LaMothe
The Banality and Spectacle of Trump’s Leadership
Kelly Wilkins
The Neoliberal Survival Game
Michael Brenner
Leonardo: the $450 Million Man
Anthony Shaker
Normalizing the Unthinkable in “Western” Exceptionalism
Martin Billheimer
The Specter of Preservation
Frances Madeson
New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission in Retrograde
Brian Trautman
Veterans Challenge Trump’s Islamophobia
Binoy Kampmark
Holding Uber Accountable: Litigating over Data Hacks
Stansfield Smith
Bolivia’s TIPNIS Dispute: Example of How Liberal-Left Alternative Media Becomes a Conveyor Belt for US Regime Change Propaganda
Roy Morrison
Global Ecological Economic Growth: Oxymoron or Path to End Climate Change and Poverty?
Frank Scott
Individualitis: a Crippling Social Disorder
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU