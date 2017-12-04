Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 4, 2017

New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission in Retrograde

by

by

In the airless fourth floor hearing room where the body charged with regulating public utilities operating in New Mexico meets to conduct its public business, special rules apply: the Sun revolves around the Earth, which is flat by the way, and utility companies being in the electricity generation business is a really good idea.

In recent weeks, the state’s largest utility, Public Service Co. of New Mexico (PNM), was before the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission (PRC) seeking approval of its its Renewable Energy Act Plan for 2018. At special issue was the utility’s proposal for a turnkey contract with an Albuquerque-based solar provider, a company already in the constellation of solar providers in PNM’s renewable energy universe.

In the proposed deal, Affordable Solar would build out five 10 megawatt generating facilities for completion in 2019, and transfer ownership back to PNM. Under current law, owning the facilities outright, as opposed to purchasing output from independent providers, guarantees PNM a 10% profit on the value of the solar farms, including the value of the land they’re built on, which it can include in its rate base calculation. Growing the asset base upon which rates are determined is a surefire way that investor-based for-profit utilities like PNM, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, can grow future profits and remain attractive in the capital markets.

Opponents to the deal, who notably include the PRC staff and Hearing Examiner, say that PNM ran roughshod over the procurement process, effectively shutting out independent power producers in order to achieve a predetermined result, and that if the deal is allowed to go forward ratepayers will be disadvantaged to the benefit of PNM’s shareholders.

Guaranteeing profits to utilities is a policy that was once considered to be in the public interest; it harkens back to the earliest days of electricity generation where companies needed financial inducements to build costly coal plants and nuclear facilities. But 39 years ago Congress passed The Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 and set a different policy direction saying that no “natural monopoly” for the generation of electricity exists, and unraveled the vertically integrated utility model.

But many state laws still reward ownership creating what independent power producer advocate, Robert Kahn, Executive Director Northwest & Intermountain Power Producers Coalition, terms “a perverse incentive” in “an antiquated paradigm that persists by dint of political power.” Kahn praised the Hearing Examiner for her Recommended Decision filed on October 27 urging the PRC to reject the Affordable Solar contract, an episode he views as “a precedent.”

“It was not a difficult call,” wrote Hearing Examiner Carolyn Glick in her Recommended Decision.

Glick had the benefit of arguments laid out in a 45-page brief submitted by New Energy Economy, a nonprofit whose mission is the “just transition” to renewable energy. It exhaustively catalogs how PNM deformed the procurement process to capture that irresistibly tantalizing 10% premium in defiance of well-established rules, laws, principles and precedents. Written by NEE president Mariel Nanasi, whose staff bio states that she’s an experienced rhythmic skier, the brief reads like a fast cold ride down a slippery slope.

Glick wrote in her Recommended Decision: “The Hearing Examiner agrees with the opponents that PNM failed to show, as required, that the Affordable Solar Project is PNM’s most cost effective solar resource procurement among available alternatives because the 2017 RFP process did not give PPA bidders a fair opportunity to participate and compete. I found that allowing bidders only 31 days to respond to the RFP was insufficient and that the provision in the RFP allowing turnkey bidders, but not PPA bidders, to use PNM-controlled sites was unfair and uncompetitive.”

Nonetheless in a 3-2 vote, the PRC approved the contract at its November 15 hearing, to which New Energy Economy fired off an expedited Motion to Reconsider. The Motion, also written by Nanasi, condemns the commissioners who voted to uphold the Affordable Solar procurement, saying they ignored crucial evidence about cost-effectiveness. For Facebook’s Los Lunas facility, PNM and Affordable Solar stick a deal providing for an “actual ceiling price” of up to $39.85 per MW hour. The was back in April, but just seven months later, the best price they could come up for ratepayers was $44.63 per MW hour.

At the November 29 meeting where the PRC rejected NEE’s motion in another 3-2 vote which saw two commissioners switching sides (one explained her switch, one didn’t bother), Commissioner Valerie Espinoza, the only commissioner to steadfastly reject the deal, did a “back of the envelope calculation.” The math showed that the half-a-cent disparity would “clip the ratepayers” to the tune of, give or take, $18 million over the duration of the contract. She chastised PNM’s executives, saying they “should be ashamed.”

Such a sorry outcome for ratepayers would be a serious affront to the commonweal anywhere, but is particularly anguishing in an impoverished state where 157,000 children already live under the poverty line and where any increase in a family’s utility bill can come at the cost of other essentials, like food. According to the 2017 “Map the Meal Gap” report which measures child hunger nationwide, one in four children is already at risk of hunger in New Mexico.

New Energy Economy says its next move is to take the matter before the New Mexico Supreme Court to stop the PRC from giving PNM “the keys to the kingdom.”

The kingdom of course is all the solar contracts yet to come. Will they be procured monopolistically or democratically? Will competition be fostered or strangled? Will price ceilings favor ratepayers or shareholders? So many unknowns. What is certain though, even from “the back of the envelope,” without court intervention to put a stop to the PRC’c ritualized bilking of the ratepayers, the future for many New Mexicans will be colder, poorer, darker.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Frances Madeson

Frances Madeson is the author of the comic novel Cooperative Village (Carol MRP Co., New York, 2007), and a social justice blogger at Written Word, Spoken Word.

December 04, 2017
Martin Billheimer
The Specter of Preservation
Frances Madeson
New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission in Retrograde
Brian Trautman
Veterans Challenge Trump’s Islamophobia
Binoy Kampmark
Holding Uber Accountable: Litigating over Data Hacks
Stansfield Smith
Bolivia’s TIPNIS Dispute: Example of How Liberal-Left Alternative Media Becomes a Conveyor Belt for US Regime Change Propaganda
Roy Morrison
Global Ecological Economic Growth: Oxymoron or Path to End Climate Change and Poverty?
Frank Scott
Individualitis: a Crippling Social Disorder
Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Dasvidaniya, Donna Brazile, the Dismal Dollar Democrat
Andrew Levine
Watershed Ahead
Ana Portnoy
The University of Puerto Rico: Looming Threats of Privatization After Hurricanes Irma and María
John Steppling
A City on a Hill (or the Weinstein Effect)
Rob Urie
Climate Crisis, ‘Smart’ Growth and the Logic of Calamity
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The US Opium Wars: China, Burma and the CIA
Mike Whitney
Why the Democrats Will Run Michelle Obama in 2020
John Laforge
Retired Nuclear Warriors v. Active Duty Armageddon
Richard Silverstein
Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying About Trump Sabotage of Security Council Resolution Against Israel Settlements
Arthur Wyns
Grandfather Trump Might Have Been a Climate Migrant
Nafeez Ahmed – Andrew Markell
The Collapse of Media and What You Can Do About It
Serge Halimi
France’s New Religious Wars
Jeremy Lent
AI Has Already Taken Over, It’s Called the Corporation
Tom Engelhardt
A President Made for a Zombie Apocalypse World
Brian Cloughley
Endless Wars, Marching Bands and Patriotism
Andre Vltchek
Genocidal United States
Joseph Natoli
The Time Was and Remains Ripe for Trump, the Trumpians and the Republican Shills of Plutocrats
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: China Uber Alles
Ani Maitra
CNN in North Korea: Liberal Democracy and Ethno-Nationalism
Fred Gardner
Obituary Politics: Todd Gitlin Puts Down Ed Herman
Victor Grossman
Crisis in Germany?
George Wuerthner
The Hazards of Rear-View Mirror Economics
Russell Mokhiber
Roberta Walburn on Miles Lord the Maverick Judge Who Brought Corporate America to Justice
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Margaret Mead: Where Are You Now?
Richard Klin
Elephantine Lamentation
David Macaray
Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract
Ricardo Vaz
“Colombia is Safe for Business, But Not for People”: Interview with Daniel Kovalik
Pepe Escobar
From the Caucasus to the Balkans, China’s Silk Roads are Rising
Murray Dobbin
We Must Begin to Curb the Power of Corporations
Peter Bohmer
The Human Right to Not Be Poor: A Proposal for a Radical, Not a Neoliberal Universal Basic Income
Ramzy Baroud
Decades of US Diplomacy Has Failed: Why the US Wants to Shut Down PLO Office
Ariel Dorfman
Walden on the Rocks
Nick Pemberton
Garrison Keillor is a Tool 
Ted Rall
Trump, the P**sy Tape and a Bunch of Lazy Journalists
Jonathan Latham
Continued Use of Toxic Glyphosate has Left Greens’ Strategy in Tatters, What Now?
Binoy Kampmark
Mammoth Divorce Bills: the EU and the Surrender of the Brexiters
Ron Jacobs
More Than Just Symbols: The Chicano Resistance Movement
REZA FIYOUZAT
Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, Financial Assault on the Working People
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU