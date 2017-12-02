Fearless Muckraking
December 2, 2017
Sen. Tester Finally Does Something Worthwhile
Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Dasvidaniya, Donna Brazile, the Dismal Dollar Democrat
Andrew Levine
Watershed Ahead
Ana Portnoy
The University of Puerto Rico: Looming Threats of Privatization After Hurricanes Irma and María
John Steppling
A City on a Hill (or the Weinstein Effect)
Rob Urie
Climate Crisis, ‘Smart’ Growth and the Logic of Calamity
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The US Opium Wars: China, Burma and the CIA
Mike Whitney
Why the Democrats Will Run Michele Obama in 2020
John Laforge
Retired Nuclear Warriors v. Active Duty Armageddon
Richard Silverstein
Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying About Trump Sabotage of Security Council Resolution Against Israel Settlements
Arthur Wyns
Grandfather Trump Might Have Been a Climate Migrant
Nafeez Ahmed – Andrew Markell
The Collapse of Media and What You Can Do About It
Serge Halimi
France’s New Religious Wars
Jeremy Lent
AI Has Already Taken Over, It’s Called the Corporation
Tom Engelhardt
A President Made for a Zombie Apocalypse World
Brian Cloughley
Endless Wars, Marching Bands and Patriotism
Andre Vltchek
Genocidal United States
Joseph Natoli
The Time Was and Remains Ripe for Trump, the Trumpians and the Republican Shills of Plutocrats
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: China Uber Alles
Ani Maitra
CNN in North Korea: Liberal Democracy and Ethno-Nationalism
Fred Gardner
Obituary Politics: Todd Gitlin Puts Down Ed Herman
Victor Grossman
Crisis in Germany?
George Wuerthner
The Hazards of Rear-View Mirror Economics
Russell Mokhiber
Roberta Walburn on Miles Lord the Maverick Judge Who Brought Corporate America to Justice
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Margaret Mead: Where Are You Now?
Richard Klin
Elephantine Lamentation
David Macaray
Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract
Ricardo Vaz
“Colombia is Safe for Business, But Not for People”: Interview with Daniel Kovalik
Pepe Escobar
From the Caucasus to the Balkans, China’s Silk Roads are Rising
Murray Dobbin
We Must Begin to Curb the Power of Corporations
Peter Bohmer
The Human Right to Not Be Poor: A Proposal for a Radical, Not a Neoliberal Universal Basic Income
Ramzy Baroud
Decades of US Diplomacy Has Failed: Why the US Wants to Shut Down PLO Office
Ariel Dorfman
Walden on the Rocks
Nick Pemberton
Garrison Keillor is a Tool
Ted Rall
Trump, the P**sy Tape and a Bunch of Lazy Journalists
Jonathan Latham
Continued Use of Toxic Glyphosate has Left Greens’ Strategy in Tatters, What Now?
Binoy Kampmark
Mammoth Divorce Bills: the EU and the Surrender of the Brexiters
Ron Jacobs
More Than Just Symbols: The Chicano Resistance Movement
REZA FIYOUZAT
Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, Financial Assault on the Working People
Louis Proyect
Loathing European Bourgeois Society: the Films of Kaurismaki and Haneke
Christopher Brauchli
The Christian and the Cake
CounterPunch News Service
Native People Pay Heavy Price in Trump’s Tax Cut for the Rich
B. R. Gowani
Militant Mohammedans and the Malicious Military
Binoy Kampmark
Branagh, Poirot and Murder on the Orient Express
Charles R. Larson
Review: Emily Witt’s “Nollywood: The Making of a Film Empire”
David Yearsley
The Case Against Bach
