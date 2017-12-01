Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 1, 2017

Elephantine Lamentation

by

by

Donald Trump recently interrupted his busy schedule of tweets, television, and golf, shifting his focus—if, in fact, he even possesses the capacity to focus, which is debatable—to a matter that undoubtedly vexed him a great deal. The importation of severed body parts from the corpses of murdered elephants—euphemistically known as “trophies”—had been banned.  Donald Trump, seeking to spread as much misery as his high office would allow, rescinded this ban on “trophy” importation that seemed to bother him so much. And then, presumably bowing to the public outcry, rescinded the ban. For now, anyway.

What made this so especially vile was the thought behind it, the sadistic effort to add one extra bit of cruelty: No stone unturned in an effort to befoul the planet.

Elephant extermination goes far beyond this “trophy” ban. Ultimately, what the moron in the White House does or doesn’t do is peripheral. There is a long, grotesque history of elephant slaughter, captivity, and maltreatment. The current harm inflicted on these gentle, wise beings is amply documented and I simply cannot make myself dredge up any of the mind-numbing statistics. The violence is horrific. We know this.

Animal folklore is rooted in real observations. Owls really do look wise; goats can be a mischievous, prankster bunch. Foghorn Leghorn—the blowhard, blustery rooster of classic Warner Brothers cartoons—makes contextual sense to anyone who has observed real-live roosters: a hammy, preening cohort.

Elephants have not been, obviously, a common sight in the United States and lack a primary slot in the annals of our animal folklore. The folklore that does exist here tends toward the mystical, connoting elephants’ depth and profundity: their memory; their graveyards (although these days the idea of elephant graveyards signifies not a folkloric never-never land, but the ongoing slaughter). Elephants can communicate with one another—often over substantial distances—via subsonic calls that are undetectable to the human ear. They recognize other elephant acquaintances—and respond accordingly—after years and years apart. They mourn.

An unscientific perusal of available books on elephants yields a surprisingly large number that are aimed at younger readers. And this makes sense. Young readers have an intuitive understanding of what is valuable.

There is a wealth of easily accessible images of elephant young with their families. That schema is the same you’d find in images of human families. Young elephants are protected, nurtured, and disciplined by older elephants. This understanding requires no special study, no background in animal behavior or zoology. All you need to do is look at some images, which are self-explanatory.

There is a certain grim consistency in this large destruction of a powerless species. It is enticing to kill, harm, and subjugate the defenseless. The mistreatment and murder of children should be a shocking, freakish aberration. Of course, the mistreatment and murder of any living being should be a shocking, freakish aberration. It’s just the opposite, of course. The human species, historically, inflicts pain, misery, and death at every opportunity. There is no mercy; nothing is immune. Certainly not elephants.

And so these living, feeling, wise beings are on the road to possible extermination. Again, this knowledge requires no special expertise, no digging through obscure sources. We know this. We know all of it.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard Klin
Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Margaret Mead: Where Are You Now?
Richard Klin
Elephantine Lamentation
David Macaray
Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract
Ricardo Vaz
“Colombia is Safe for Business, But Not for People”: Interview with Daniel Kovalik
Pepe Escobar
From the Caucasus to the Balkans, China’s Silk Roads are Rising
Murray Dobbin
We Must Begin to Curb the Power of Corporations
Peter Bohmer
The Human Right to Not Be Poor: A Proposal for a Radical, Not a Neoliberal Universal Basic Income
Ramzy Baroud
Decades of US Diplomacy Has Failed: Why the US Wants to Shut Down PLO Office
Ariel Dorfman
Walden on the Rocks
Ted Rall
Trump, the P**sy Tape and a Bunch of Lazy Journalists
Jonathan Latham
Continued Use of toxic Glyphosate has Left Greens’ Strategy in Tatters, What Now?
Binoy Kampmark
Mammoth Divorce Bills: the EU and the Surrender of the Brexiters
Ron Jacobs
More Than Just Symbols: The Chicano Resistance Movement
REZA FIYOUZAT
Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, Financial Assault on the Working People
Tom H. Hastings
Turkeys in the White House
Louis Proyect
Loathing European Bourgeois Society: the Films of Kaurismaki and Haneke
Robert Koehler
Reopening the Doors of Perception
CounterPunch News Service
Native People Pay Heavy Price in Trump’s Tax Cut for the Rich
Binoy Kampmark
Branagh, Poirot and Murder on the Orient Express
Charles R. Larson
Review: Emily Witt’s “Nollywood: The Making of a Film Empire”
November 30, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Afraid of Being Pulled Over by Police? You Should Be
Howard Lisnoff
A Real or an Inflated Threat?
Rob Seimetz
What Does It Mean to Live in the Age of the Anthropocene?
Cesar Chelala
Yemen: Today’s Guernica
Sam Pizzigati
How to Stop a Tax Plan Rigged for the Rich
Edward Curtin
Waiting for the American Dream
Binoy Kampmark
The Vanishing Submarine: Hope and the ARA San Juan
Ralph Nader
Be Aware of the Dark Side of Sports Media
Jack Dresser
Palestinians Have Suffered a Century of Colonial Arrogance
Tom Clifford
Japan’s Imperial Eclipse
Thomas Knapp
James O’Keefe versus the Cardinal Rule of “Gotcha” Journalism
November 29, 2017
Michael Hudson
Monetary Imperialism
David Rosen
Century of the National Security State: A New Subversives List?
Andre Vltchek - Mira Lubis
Borneo: Island Devastated
Robert Fisk
Who is Calling the Shots in the Middle East These Days? It’s Not Trump
Robert Fantina
Political Corruption and the U.S. Government
Binoy Kampmark
The Rhetorical Trap: North Korea as “State Sponsor of Terrorism”
Chandra Muzaffar
The Rawda Massacre and Combatting Terrorism
Justin O'Hagan
“Nationalist, Unionist or Other:” The Poverty of Consociational Politics in Northern Ireland
Jack Rasmus
A Thanksgiving Letter to Our Wealthiest 1%
Manuel E. Yepe
My Last Farewell to Armando Hart
Julian Vigo
Architecture of the Office and the Open-Plan of the Female Body
November 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Suddenly, I’m a ‘Russian Agent’!
Aidan O'Brien
McCarthyism in Europe Today 
Gregory Barrett
US Neocon Wars Open Pandora’s Box in Europe
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU