Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 29, 2017

James O’Keefe versus the Cardinal Rule of “Gotcha” Journalism

by

by

James O’Keefe is famous — or at least notorious — for running sting operations in which he uses actors to trick organizations he opposes into behaving badly on (hidden) camera. The Washington Post didn’t fall for his latest ringer, a woman falsely claiming that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore got her pregnant, then procured an abortion for her, when she was a teenager.

Writing at The Atlantic, Conor Friedersdorf takes O’Keefe and his Project Veritas conservative media operation to task for “bad faith” in the dust-up. Instead of admitting that the Post‘s reporters exercised great care in investigating Jaime T. Phillips’s claims, and declined to publish allegations their research couldn’t substantiate, O’Keefe went on the offensive, posturing as the victim of an “ambush” by the Post and raising funds to “finish this investigation.”

“O’Keefe’s team seems less interested in what’s true than in making the media look bad,” writes Friedersdorf. The indictment is harsh but it seems to be true. And that’s a problem.

Investigative journalism, including the “sting” variety of which O’Keefe has made himself one of the 21st century’s acknowledged masters, plays an important role in informing the public. Real stories are broken. Real corruption is revealed. Real institutional flaws are outed.

But “gotcha” journalism of the Project Veritas type must, if its practitioners want to remain trusted and relevant, hold itself to even higher standards of truth and disclosure than might be expected in “straight news” coverage.

If a regular reporter gets someone’s birth date wrong, a one-sentence correction on page B-38 is reasonable.

If an investigative sting results in the discovery that the target didn’t fail in the expected way, page B-38 isn’t going to work. The truth of the matter needs to be put right out front. Not just to give the targets their due, but to protect the reputations of the investigators. The claims of an investigator who won’t admit error and exonerate the innocent in the present can’t be trusted in the future.

The mission of Project Veritas (“Veritas” is Latin for “Truth”) is to “[i]nvestigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

Ethics and transparency require a clear admission from O’Keefe that his Washington Post sting didn’t reveal the misconduct he expected to find. His reputation, such as it is, requires that as well.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

November 29, 2017
Thomas Knapp
James O’Keefe versus the Cardinal Rule of “Gotcha” Journalism
Julian Vigo
Architecture of the Office and the Open-Plan of the Female Body
November 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Suddenly, I’m a ‘Russian Agent’!
Aidan O'Brien
McCarthyism in Europe Today 
Gregory Barrett
US Neocon Wars Open Pandora’s Box in Europe
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
The EU Created Libya’s Migrant Abuses, Now It Must Address Them
Mike Whitney
Tom Friedman’s Paean to a Saudi Tyrant Ignites NYT Comments-Storm
Nicholas Copeland
Guatemala is the Future: Neoliberal Democracy and Authoritarian Populism
Susan Babbitt
Fidel, a Year Later
Lawrence Davidson
The Inevitable Apartheid Nation: Where is Zionism Taking Us?
Rev. William Alberts
 Much Needed Prophetic Voices
Geoff Dutton
Cutting Cords to Kurds: Facebook’s Foreign Policy
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Prodigal Japan: Time to Come Home
Binoy Kampmark
Foreign Policy Blues: The Australian Foreign Policy White Paper
November 27, 2017
John Wight
Libya “Chose” Freedom, Now It Has Slavery
Ishmael Reed
The Party of Lincoln or the Party of Booth?
Richard Lachmann — Michael Schwartz — Kevin Young
Who Wants the Iran Deal Canceled?
Patrick Cockburn
How Brexit Could Push Britain Toward War in Ireland Again
Robert Fisk
Has ISIS Seized the Sinai?
George Capaccio
A Less Than Modest Proposal to End the War in Yemen
Alex Main
The Elections in Honduras: a Step Forward or Another Step Back?
Uri Avnery
A Terrible Thought
Binoy Kampmark
The Violent Conclusion: Manus Island and the Clearing of Lombrom Naval Base
Weekend Edition
November 24, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
From an Open Internet, Back to the Dark Ages
Linda Pentz Gunter
A Radioactive Plume That’s Clouded in Secrecy
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Fires This Time
Nick Alexandrov
Birth of a Nation
Vijay Prashad
Puerto Rico: Ruined Infrastructure and a Refugee Crisis
Peter Montague
Men in Power Abusing Women – What a Surprise!
Kristine Mattis
Slaves and Bulldozers, Plutocrats and Widgets
Pete Dolack
Climate Summit’s Solution to Global Warming: More Talking
Mike Whitney
ISIS Last Stand; End Times for the Caliphate
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Darkness, Part Two
James Munson
Does Censoring Undemocratic Voices Make For Better Democracy?
Brian Cloughley
The Influence of Israel on Britain
Jason Hickel
Averting the Apocalypse: Lessons From Costa Rica
Pepe Escobar
How Turkey, Iran, Russia and India are playing the New Silk Roads
Jan Oberg
Why is Google’s Eric Schmidt So Afraid?
Ezra Rosser
Pushing Back Against the Criminalization of Poverty
Kathy Kelly
The Quality of Mercy
Myles Hoenig
A Roy Moore Win Could be a Hidden Gift to Progressives
Gerry Brown
Myanmar Conflict: Geopolitical Food Chain
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Robert Redford’s Big Game in Nairobi
Katrina Kozarek
Venezuela’s Communes: a Great Social Achievement
Zoltan Grossman
Olympia Train Blockade Again Hits the Achilles Heel of the Fracking Industry
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU