Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 23, 2017

The As-If Society

by

by

An insane United States has largely succeeded in cutting all human ties between people. Repeated mass shootings reveal this.

An incredulous media reports each new episode the same way: it obsessively repeats the body counts and reviews what the killer did that morning, as if this could explain the murders. Recently they discovered that mass killers are violent in other ways: they abuse their families or animals. Devoted to the current order, the media asks every question but the big one: Why do these atrocities keep happening?

The answer should be clear. US capitalism’s long march has been little more than a series of mass dehumanizations. The original inhabitants of the land were expropriated, enslaved, virtually exterminated. Africans were kidnapped, enslaved and debased. European immigrants were imported and repressed. This was all done to feed the ravenous appetite of capital for wealth and accumulation. These depradations continue.

The businessman’s crusade to annihilate the welfare state has successfully commodified all of life, so that nothing, and no one, has any value apart from how it enriches our masters. Their globalization is nothing more than a mad search for cheap labor to exploit. Their ecological destruction threatens all life on earth, wiping out whole cities at a time. This entire history is erased as if no crime has been committed – the media’s greatest triumph.

Keeping it superficial, the press steers all discussion of mass killings toward the pseudo-solution of gun control. The gun rights crowd has a good point: if guns kill people then spoons make you fat. But the US left, bereft of ideas, cannot engage this discussion. The left is enamored of statism and trusts the government, while the right chimerically pursues a pure capitalism, one without government intervention – as if it’s possible to end oppressive government without eliminating the capitalist system it created and maintains.

Only a new revolutionary movement, devoted to rethinking today’s complex, confusing reality and freed from empty sloganeering can begin to build a new society, based on reality.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Paul C. Bermanzohn

Paul C. Bermanzohn is working on his book, called “Decoding the Matrix: A Preliminary History of the US Propaganda system.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail

November 23, 2017
Paul C. Bermanzohn
The As-If Society
Cole A. Turner
Go Away, Kevin Spacey
Ramzy Baroud
70 Years of Broken Promises: The Untold Story of the Partition Plan
Binoy Kampmark
A New Movement of Rights and the Right in Australia
George Ochenski
Democratic Party: Discouraged, Disgusted, Dysfunctional
Nino Pagliccia
The Governorship Elections in Venezuela: an Interview With Arnold August
Christopher Ketcham
Spanksgiving Day Poem
November 22, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Syria, ‘Experts’ and George Monbiot
William Kaufman
The Great American Sex Panic of 2017
Richard Moser
Young Patriots, Black Panthers and the Rainbow Coalition
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Darkness
Lee Artz
Cuba Libre, 2017
Mark Weisbrot
Mass Starvation and an Unconstitutional War: US / Saudi Crimes in Yemen
Frank Stricker
Republican Tax Cuts: You’re Right, They’re Not About Economic Growth or Lifting Working-Class Incomes
Edward Hunt
Reconciling With Extremists in Afghanistan
Dave Lindorff
Remembering Media Critic Ed Herman
Nick Pemberton
What to do About Al Franken?
November 21, 2017
Gregory Elich
What is Behind the Military Coup in Zimbabwe?
Louisa Willcox
Rising Grizzly Bear Deaths Raise Red Flag About Delisting
David Macaray
My Encounter With Charles Manson
Patrick Cockburn
The Greatest Threats to the Middle East are Jared Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman
Stephen Corry
OECD Fails to Recognize WWF Conservation Abuses
James Rothenberg
We All Know the Rich Don’t Need Tax Cuts
Elizabeth Keyes
Let There be a Benign Reason For Someone to be Crawling Through My Window at 3AM!
L. Ali Khan
The Merchant of Weapons
Thomas Knapp
How to Stop a Rogue President From Ordering a Nuclear First Strike
Lee Ballinger
Trump v. Marshawn Lynch
Michael Eisenscher
Donald Trump, Congress, and War with North Korea
Tom H. Hastings
Reckless
Franklin Lamb
Will Lebanon’s Economy Be Crippled?
Linn Washington Jr.
Forced Anthem Adherence Antithetical to Justice
Nicolas J S Davies
Why Do Civilians Become Combatants In Wars Against America?
November 20, 2017
T.J. Coles
Doomsday Scenarios: the UK’s Hair-Raising Admissions About the Prospect of Nuclear War and Accident
Peter Linebaugh
On the 800th Anniversary of the Charter of the Forest
Patrick Bond
Zimbabwe Witnessing an Elite Transition as Economic Meltdown Looms
Sheldon Richman
Assertions, Facts and CNN
Ben Debney
Plebiscites: Why Stop at One?
LV Filson
Yemen’s Collective Starvation: Where Money Can’t Buy Food, Water or Medicine
Thomas Knapp
Impeachment Theater, 2017 Edition
Binoy Kampmark
Trump in Asia
Curtis FJ Doebbler
COP23: Truth Without Consequences?
Louisa Willcox
Obesity in Bears: Vital and Beautiful
Deborah James
E-Commerce and the WTO
Ann Garrison
Burundi Defies the Imperial Criminal Court: an Interview with John Philpot
Robert Koehler
Trapped in ‘a Man’s World’
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU