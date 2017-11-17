Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 17, 2017

TPP, Indo Pacific, QUAD: What’s Next to Contain China’s Rise?

by

by

After throwing Obama’s TPP out of the window, Asia experts in Washington were busy looking for alternatives to TPP which excluded China. Lo and behold, they found the term “Indo Pacific”! Trump dutifully brandished the term like a new toy before leaving for his longest tour to Asia. Indo Pacific became vogue in the media overnight. To spice up the alphabet soup,  QUAD (comprising the US, Japan, India and Australia)  was served up as a new strategy to slow, if not thwart, China’s rise as the predominant economic powerhouse in Asia Pacific.

There are two problems with that geostrategy. One, Trump is agnostic about multilateral trade arrangements, to put it mildly. Two, Australia, Japan and India, the other three co-conspirators in QUAD, have China as their largest trade partner. They aren’t about to jeopardize their trade relations with China by ganging up with America to antagonize Beijing. As one commentator put it : “Whatever their problems with China, America will not be the answer.”

China’s rise is inexorable. No one could disrupt, much less stop, China’s re-emergence without hurting itself more than it can hurt China. Moreover, China isn’t engaging in exclusive, zero-sum globalisation. As a major beneficiary of globalisation, China has stepped up to the plate to promote trade at a time when America is retreating from world trade behind the “America First” policy.

China isn’t “skilfully and relentlessly” easing America out of Asia. Over the last decade, Chinese leaders have repeatedly told American politicians that the Pacific is big enough to accommodate both China and America.

Most Asian states and many European nations have hitched on to the bandwagon of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the new frontier of trade and investment in the 21st century.  The question facing nations, big and small, is NOT how to contain China’s rise, which will be futile and counterproductive. Rather, the question is how they can derive the most benefit from the new world economic order offered by BRI.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gerry Brown
Weekend Edition
November 17, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Thank an Anti-War Veteran
Andrew Levine
What’s Wrong With Bible Thumpers Nowadays?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: the Abominable Dr. Gottlieb
Wendy Wolfson – Ken Levy
Why We Need to Take Animal Cruelty Much More Seriously
David Rosen
Of Sex Abusers and Sex Offenders
Ryan LaMothe
A Christian Nation?
Dave Lindorff
Trump’s Finger on the Button: Why No President Should Have the Authority to Launch Nuclear Weapons
W. T. Whitney
A Bizarre US Pretext for Military Intrusion in South America
Deepak Tripathi
Sex, Lies and Incompetence: Britain’s Ruling Establishment in Crisis 
Howard Lisnoff
Who You’re Likely to Meet (and Not Meet) on a College Campus Today
John W. Whitehead
Financial Tyranny
Ted Rall
How Society Makes Victimhood a No-Win Proposition
Jim Goodman
Stop Pretending the Estate Tax has Anything to do With Family Farmers
Thomas Klikauer
The Populism of Germany’s New Nazis
Murray Dobbin
Is Trudeau Ready for a Middle East war?
Jeiddy Martínez Armas
Firearm Democracy
Jill Richardson
Washington’s War on Poor Grad Students
Ralph Nader
The Rule of Power Over the Rule of Law
Justin O'Hagan
Capitalism Equals Peace?
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: From the Red Sea to Nairobi
Geoff Dutton
The Company We Sadly Keep
Evan Jones
The Censorship of Jacques Sapir, French Dissident
Linn Washington Jr.
Meek Moment Triggers Demands for Justice Reform
Gerry Brown
TPP, Indo Pacific, QUAD: What’s Next to Contain China’s Rise?
Robert Fisk
The Exile of Saad Hariri
Romana Rubeo - Ramzy Baroud
Anti-BDS Laws and Pro-Israeli Parliament: Zionist Hasbara is Winning in Italy
Robert J. Burrowes
Why are Police in the USA so Terrified?
Chuck Collins
Stop Talking About ‘Winners and Losers’ From Corporate Tax Cuts
Ron Jacobs
Private Property Does Not Equal Freedom
Binoy Kampmark
The Fordist Academic
Frank Scott
Weapons of Mass Distraction Get More Destructive
Missy Comley Beattie
Big Dick Diplomacy
Dan Bacher
Jerry Brown tells indigenous protesters in Bonn, ‘Let’s put you in the ground’
Graham Peebles
Ethiopia: Government-Fuelled Conflict & the Need for Unity
Winslow Myers
The Madness of Deterrence
Cesar Chelala
A Kiss is Not a Kiss: Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children
Jimmy Centeno
Garcia Meets Guayasamin: A De-Colonial Experience
Stephen Martin
When Boot Becomes Bot: Surplus Population and The Human Face.
Martin Billheimer
Homer’s Iliad, la primera nota roja
Louis Proyect
Once There Were Strong Men
Charles R. Larson
Review: Mike McCormack’s Solar Bones
November 16, 2017
John Wight
McCarthyism Redux: Attacks on the Russian Media
Lewis Evans
Uncontacted People Still Being Massacred in Amazonia
Pepe Escobar
Live from Baghdad: the Secret of Iraq’s Renaissance
Linda Pentz Gunter
The Pro-Nuclear Lobby in Bonn is So Desperate, They’ve Gone Bananas!
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU