Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 16, 2017

Corruption in Israel is Not Just an Israeli Issue

by

by

Whether the string of scandals, now hounding Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, lead to his sacking or not, it matters little.

Though nearly half of Israelis polled last July – well before the scandals took a much dirtier turn – believe that Netanyahu is corrupt, a majority of Israelis said that they would still vote for him.

A recent survey conducted by Israel’s Channel 10 TV concluded that, if general elections are held today, Netanyahu will garner 28% while his closest contenders, Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Camp and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid will each gather 11% of the vote.

“The next stage, which is drawing near, is for the citizens of Israel to re-elect a criminal as their leader and entrust their fate to him,” a leading Israeli columnist, Akiva Eldar, wrote in response to Netanyahu’s continued popularity, despite accusations of corruption and repeated police investigations.

But Eldar should not be surprised. Political corruption, bribery and misuse of public funds have been the norm – not exception – in Israeli politics.

Alex Roy puts it more succinctly in a recent piece in the ‘Times of Israel’: “The fact that (Netanyahu) still has a good chance of being the prime minister after these coming elections says more about how used to corruption we have become than how clean he is.”

Roy wrote that his country “has gotten used to political criminals” simply because “each prime minister over the last quarter century has at some point faced criminal charges.”

He is right, but there are two major points that are missing in the discussion which had been, until recently, mostly confined to Israeli media.

First, the nature of the suspected misconduct of Netanyahu is different from his predecessors. This matters greatly.

Second, Israeli society’s apparent acceptance of corrupt politicians might have less to do with the assumption that they have “gotten used” to the idea and more with the fact that the culture, as a whole, has grown corrupt. And there is a reason for it.

To elucidate, Netanyahu’s alleged corruption is rather different from that of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert.

Olmert was corrupt the old-fashioned way. In 2006, he was found guilty of accepting bribes while serving as the mayor of Jerusalem. In 2012, he was convicted for breach of trust and bribery, this time as Prime Minister. In 2015 he was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Other top Israeli officials were also indicted, including President Moshe Katsav, who was convicted of rape and obstruction of justice.

These charges remained largely confined to a person or two, making the nature of the conspiracy quite limited.  Israeli and western media pundits used such prosecutions to make a point regarding the health of Israel’s democracy, especially when compared with its Arab neighbors.

Things are different under Netanyahu. Corruption in Israel is becoming more like mafia operations, roping in elected civil servants, military brass, top lawyers and large conglomerates.

The nature of the investigations that are closing in on Netanyahu points to this fact.

Netanyahu is embroiled in ‘File 1000’, where the Prime Minister and his wife accepted gifts of large financial value from a renowned Hollywood producer, Arnon Milchan, in exchange for favors that, if confirmed, required Netanyahu to use his political influence as the Prime Minister.

‘File 2000’ is the ‘Yisrael Hayom’ affair.  In this case, Netanyahu reached a secret deal with the publisher of the leading ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’ newspaper, Arnon Mozes. According to the deal, Yedioth agreed to cut down on its criticism of Netanyahu’s policies in exchange for the latter’s promise to decrease the sale of a rival newspaper, ‘Yisrael Hayom’.

‘Yisrael Hayom’ is owned by pro-Israeli American business tycoon, Sheldon Adelson, Netanyahu’s close and powerful ally, until the news of the Yedioth deal surfaced. Since then, ‘Yisrael Hayom’ turned against Netanyahu.

‘File 3000’ is the German submarines affair. Top national security advisors, all very closely aligned to Netanyahu, were involved in the purchase of German submarines that were deemed unnecessary, yet cost the government billions of dollars. Large sums of this money were syphoned by Netanyahu’s inner circle and transferred to secret, private bank accounts.

This case, in particular, is significant regarding the widespread corruption in Israel’s upper-most circles.

Central to this investigation are the cousins and two closest confidantes of Netanyahu: his personal lawyer, David Shimron and the country’s ‘de-facto foreign minister’, Isaac Molcho. The latter has managed to build an impressive, but largely hidden, network for Netanyahu, where the lines of foreign policy, massive government contracts, and personal business dealings are largely blurred.

There is also the ‘Berzeq affair’ involving Israeli telecommunication giant, Berzeq, and Netanyahu’s political ally and friend, Shlomo Filber.

Netanyahu was the Minister of Communication until he was ordered by court to step down in 2016. According to media reports, his handpicked replacement, Filber, served the role of ‘spy’ for the telecommunication powerhouse to ensure critical decisions made by the government are communicated in advance to the company.

Most intriguing about Netanyahu’s corruption is that it is not a reflection of him alone: this is layered corruption, involving a large network of Israel’s upper echelons.

There is more to the Israeli public’s willingness to accept corruption, than its inability to stop it.

Corruption in Israeli society has become particularly endemic after the occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in 1967.  The idea that ordinary Israelis can move into a Palestinian house, evict the family, claim the house as their own, with the full support of the military, the government and the court, exemplifies moral corruption to the highest degree.

It was only a matter of time before this massive corruption racket – military occupation, the settlement enterprise, the media whitewashing of Israeli crimes – seeped back into mainstream Israeli society, which has become rotten to the core.

While Israelis might have ‘gotten used’ to their own corruption, Palestinians have not, because the price of Israel’s moral corruption is too high for them to bear.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ramzy Baroud

Dr. Ramzy Baroud has been writing about the Middle East for over 20 years. He is an internationally-syndicated columnist, a media consultant, an author of several books and the founder of PalestineChronicle.com. His latest book is My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story (Pluto Press, London). His website is: ramzybaroud.net

November 16, 2017
John Wight
McCarthyism Redux: Attacks on the Russian Media
Lewis Evans
Uncontacted People Still Being Massacred in Amazonia
Pepe Escobar
Live from Baghdad: the Secret of Iraq’s Renaissance
Linda Pentz Gunter
The Pro-Nuclear Lobby in Bonn is So Desperate, They’ve Gone Bananas!
Dean Baker
Trump Picks Crony to Audit His Taxes
Lawrence Davidson
The De-Civilization of America
Medea Benjamin
While Clinching Deals With Communist China, Trump Cracks Down on Trade and Travel to Cuba
Pauline Murphy
Blood Sport: Animal Welfare in Ireland
Ramzy Baroud
Corruption in Israel is Not Just an Israeli Issue
Thomas Knapp
The Honest Ads Act: “Fundamental Rights,” Real and Imagined
Arthur Wyns
Ukraine Proposes to Position Energy Companies at the Center of Climate Action
Binoy Kampmark
The Expensive Affirmation: Australia Says Yes to Same Sex Marriage
Rob Okun
Mass Shooters and Men’s Will to Change
November 15, 2017
Jeff Berg
The Logic of Drug Legalization
Martha Rosenberg
Texas Shooting Shows Once Again That Animal Cruelty and Human Cruelty Are Strongly Linked
Diana Johnstone
Thank You, Ed Herman
Lucy Steigerwald
Flirting With War in North Korea
Patrick Cockburn
Camp Speicher Massacre: Retracing the Steps of ISIS’s Worst Atrocity
Binoy Kampmark
Idiot Voters and Trolling the Internet: Russia, Social Media Giants and US Elections
Paul Shannon
Yemen? Where on Earth is Yemen?
Franklin Lamb
Western Intelligence: Saad Hariri Resigned to Salvage Lebanon
Kenneth Surin
Back in Ukania, Redux
Aruna Chandrasekhar
Can America Live Up to Paris Climate Accords Without Washington?
Lee Ballinger
Pizza, Football and the People: Which Side Are You On?
Kim C. Domenico
Things Dark Enough Yet? Time to be a Candle
Mel Gurtov
Stop the Wars: Congress vs. the President
Eileen Appelbaum
Why Private Equity Isn’t a Good Investment for CalPERS
Hep Ingham
Good-bye “Old Comrade”: Ed Herman April 7, 1925 – November 11, 2017
November 14, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
Thomas S. Harrington
Catalonia and the Art of Differential Diagnosis
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
China’s Overture to Wall Street
Karl Grossman
The Nuclearization of Space
Susan Babbitt
Leonardo da Vinci: We Get His Life, But Not His Vision
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Anti-Corruption Drive in Saudi Arabia is Doomed to Fail
Dan Corjescu
The Age of Ego
Richard Hardigan
“His Bone Turned to Sand”: Murad Shteiwi Describes IDF Shootings at Nonviolent Protests in Kufr Qaddum
Rob Seimetz
Pure Imagination: Why It’s Getting Harder to Talk to White People About Politics
Peter LaVenia
The State and Permanent Revolution
Ike Nahem
Political Legacies of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Jeremy Lent
Resisting Trump? Five Tips from the Hunter-Gatherer Playbook
Marc Norton
San Francisco’s Hidden Monument to World War I Veterans
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
People Act Where US Fails On Climate
Binoy Kampmark
War Commemoration Porn: Remembrance Day Celebrations
November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU