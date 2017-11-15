Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 15, 2017

Thank You, Ed Herman

by

by

Edward S. Herman died on November 11, 2017, at the age of 92.  Fortunately, it was a peaceful death for a supremely peaceful man.  In all he did, Ed Herman was a tireless champion of peace.

Ed Herman could be considered the godfather of antiwar media critique, both because of his own contributions and because of the many writers he encouraged to pursue that work.  Thanks to his logical mind and sense of justice, he sharply grasped the crucial role and diverse techniques of media propaganda in promoting war.  He immediately saw through lies, including those so insidious that few dare challenge them, such as the arrogant presumption by the U.S. War Party of the “right to protect” and the “need to prevent genocide”, to justify the oxymoronic “humanitarian war”.

He saw that these pro-war lies flourish on the basis of what he called the distinction between “worthy and unworthy victims” persistently drawn by apologists for United States militarism.  The million of victims of United States bombings, sanctions, regime changes and undercover assassinations are not considered calls to arms. Washington think tanks do not draw moral conclusions concerning the victims of Dresden, Hiroshima and Vietnam. But the public is endlessly exhorted to indignation concerning victims whose misfortune can serve as casus belli for the latest U.S. aggression.

mperialist Party Line hypocrites predictably pretended not to understand this distinction, and deliberately misinterpreted Herman’s exposure of this propaganda device to falsely accuse him of “denial” – when all he was denying was the pretext for more war.

The date of Ed Herman’s death carries an irony that he might have appreciated.  It was the 99th anniversary of the armistice that brought an end to the wholesale slaughter of World War, a date that should above all be a reminder that war is senseless mass murder.  Europe sacrificed its future and a generation of its youth to a pointless struggle, because masses of people accepted the propaganda that portrayed the other side as an evil threat. Yet today, the United States, by proclaiming that day to be Veterans Day, subtly turns it into a glorification of war, by requiring public honor for soldiers who died – worthy victims.  The unworthy cause always hides behind the worthy victims.

Ed Herman was not only a courageous political commentator, of rigorous honesty, who constantly dared challenge official lies with careful and factual analysis. He was also an extraordinarily good man, outraged against injustice but always kind and gentle, generous and considerate.

He personified human qualities that currently appear to have gone out of style.  Prominent among these qualities was modesty.  He generously encouraged other writers, and greatly enjoyed working with others, notably Noam Chomsky, as co-author.  He had no vanity.  His most famous work, Manufacturing Consent, a more or less permanent worldwide best-seller, is widely attributed to Noam Chomsky – although Chomsky himself, in recognition of Herman’s leading role in developing the book’s ideas, insisted in putting Herman’s name ahead of his own in non-alphabetical order.  It never seemed to occur to Ed Herman that he never had the recognition he deserved.

He had no children, and after she suffered a disabling accident, he cared for his wife Mary for the last years of her life before she died in August 2013, after 67 years of marriage.  His pleasures were simple: he enjoyed a good meal and he loved cats, especially the strays who were lucky enough to find him.  He never expected gratitude, but there are so many of us, human and feline, who have reason to say, thank you, Ed Herman, for all you gave us.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Diana Johnstone
November 15, 2017
Jeff Berg
The Logic of Drug Legalization
Martha Rosenberg
Texas Shooting Shows Once Again That Animal Cruelty and Human Cruelty Are Strongly Linked
Diana Johnstone
Thank You, Ed Herman
Lucy Steigerwald
Flirting With War in North Korea
Patrick Cockburn
Camp Speicher Massacre: Retracing the Steps of ISIS’s Worst Atrocity
Binoy Kampmark
Idiot Voters and Trolling the Internet: Russia, Social Media Giants and US Elections
Paul Shannon
Yemen? Where on Earth is Yemen?
Franklin Lamb
Western Intelligence: Saad Hariri Resigned to Salvage Lebanon
Kenneth Surin
Back in Ukania, Redux
Aruna Chandrasekhar
Can America Live Up to Paris Climate Accords Without Washington?
Lee Ballinger
Pizza, Football and the People: Which Side Are You On?
Kim C. Domenico
Things Dark Enough Yet? Time to be a Candle
Mel Gurtov
Stop the Wars: Congress vs. the President
Eileen Appelbaum
Why Private Equity Isn’t a Good Investment for CalPERS
Hep Ingham
Good-bye “Old Comrade”: Ed Herman April 7, 1925 – November 11, 2017
November 14, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
Thomas S. Harrington
Catalonia and the Art of Differential Diagnosis
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
China’s Overture to Wall Street
Karl Grossman
The Nuclearization of Space
Susan Babbitt
Leonardo da Vinci: We Get His Life, But Not His Vision
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Anti-Corruption Drive in Saudi Arabia is Doomed to Fail
Dan Corjescu
The Age of Ego
Richard Hardigan
“His Bone Turned to Sand”: Murad Shteiwi Describes IDF Shootings at Nonviolent Protests in Kufr Qaddum
Rob Seimetz
Pure Imagination: Why It’s Getting Harder to Talk to White People About Politics
Peter LaVenia
The State and Permanent Revolution
Ike Nahem
Political Legacies of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Jeremy Lent
Resisting Trump? Five Tips from the Hunter-Gatherer Playbook
Marc Norton
San Francisco’s Hidden Monument to World War I Veterans
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
People Act Where US Fails On Climate
Binoy Kampmark
War Commemoration Porn: Remembrance Day Celebrations
November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
Ron Jacobs
New York’s Black Panthers, a Legacy
Jeff Ballinger
Nike’s Sexual Harassment Record in Asia: Think Roy Moore Times 100s Per Year for 35 Years!
John Summers
Everything Goes Together in the Same Wrong Direction: Interviews with Slovenians Not Named Melania Trump or Slavoj Zizek
Uri Avnery
Two Meetings: Arafat and Rabin
John Chuckman
What’s Really Going On in Saudi Arabia
Robert Fisk
How the Saudi Plot to Topple the Lebanese Government Backfired
Ruairí McKiernan
Ciaron O’Reilly: the Catholic Anarchist Martin Sheen Calls His Hero
Jamal Kanj
Arafat, the Leader I Knew
Jack Rasmus
The Trump-US House $4.6 TrillionTax Cut–Who Pays?
David Welsh
How Did Berkeley Come to be Spying for the FBI?
Sheldon Richman
False Sense of Security: Real Common Sense on Gun Control
Binoy Kampmark
Fixations of Propriety: The Manus Closure Scandal
David Swanson
War Stories
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU