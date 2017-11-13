Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 13, 2017

Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq

by

by

Inside the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, a few days before Arba’een. Photo Pepe Escobar

TIKRIT and NAJAF, Iraq 

Nothing, absolutely nothing prepares you to revive, on the spot, the memory of what will go down in history as ISIS/Daesh’s most horrid killing field in Iraq or Syria since the death cult stormed across the border in the summer of 2014; the Speicher massacre of June 12, 2014 – when almost 2,000 Iraqi army recruits were assassinated in and nearby a former Saddam Hussein palace on the banks of the Tigris near Tikrit.

As Dylan would sing it, “ain’t it just like the night to play tricks when you’re trying to be so quiet”. In 2003, a few days after Shock and Awe and the fall of Baghdad, I took the road to Tikrit for Asia Times to survey Uday Hussein’s bombed palace as well as his father’s birthplace, only to return 14 years later to one of those palaces turned into a house of horror.

The Speicher killing field was gruesomely staged – and filmed – by Daesh only a few days after the fall of Mosul. Daesh’s Salafi-jihadi goons were feted as “liberators” by many a Sunni tribe around Trikrit just as 10,000 Iraqi Army recruits from different provinces, mostly Shi’ites, were being trained at an Air Force academy nearby.

With Daesh fast advancing and the Iraqi Army at the time dissolving by the minute, the youngsters were ordered to switch into civilian clothes, leave their weapons behind, and go home. As they were literally walking back to their home provinces they ended up falling in a lethal Daesh trap. Bearing echoes of the Nazi era, the youngsters were divided into Sunnis and Shi’ites – with the Shi’ites bundled in trucks described as their “transportation” home. Instead they were taken to what would become a killing field framed by decaying Saddamist architecture.

The horror, the horror

It’s late evening on a windless Monday – and I’m standing at the eerily silent exact spot of one of the killing field’s sites, captured by a Daesh propaganda video in part of this harrowing footage. Hayder Atamiri, the official representative of the Tikrit massacre committee, almost in tears, swears, “all the tribes in the area took part in this”. He’s convinced the massacre took place in “an icon of Saddam” and it was “revenge for Saddam’s death”.

Daesh leaders presided over a gruesome ritual from a balcony as three jihadis summarily killed the recruits with a bullet in the back of the head. Today, discreet shrines with pictures of the dead surround the balcony. So far 1907 victims have been catalogued – many from Iraq’s Shi’ite-majority and/or poorer provinces (for instance, 382 from Babylon, 254 from Diwaniya, 132 from Karbala, 119 from Diyala, 99 from Najaf.)

Atamiri says locals at the time found roughly 90 bodies “and the rest drifted away” along the Tigris. Nearby, Daesh goons “dug trenches, used bulldozers and covered the bodies with rocks.” No less than 14 mass graves have been found, 13 of them “already excavated.” Two more mass graves were identified “but there’s no proper storage for the remains yet.”

Other figures by the Iraqi Ministry of Health list 1,935 dead – with 994 bodies found, 527 fully identified, 467 under examination and still 941 missing. A systematic search for human remains only started in March 2015 – eight months after the massacre – when Tikrit was finally recaptured by Baghdad’s forces.

Compared with Ramadi or Mosul, Tikrit suffered very little damage as
it was reconquered largely by Hashd al-Shaabi, a.k.a. the People Mobilization Units (PMUs), called into action by Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s 2014 fatwa. Atamiri is adamant “Hashd was the only force liberating Tikrit.” And crucially these fighters were not Shi’ites; they were Sunnis.

Yezen Meshaan al-Jebouri, the son of the governor of Tikrit, Raed al-Jebouri, head of the Salahuddin PMU brigade – and a member of the very prominent Sunni Jebouri family, which was historically inimical to Saddam Hussein, had previously confirmed to me in Baghdad; “Local tribal leaders encouraged the work of Hashd. They understood we believe in Iraq’s political system.” Almost a third of the PMU force – a total of around 20,000 fighters – is Sunni. As al-Jebouri stressed, “Tikrit returned to its people. And Tikrit University was protected.”

In the complex Iraqi tribal chessboard, the local consensus is that certain Wahhabi-tinged jihadis were part of the Speicher massacre, but that did not translate into a collective Sunni endeavor. Daesh killed Sunnis as well, and Sunnis helped at least a few Shi’ites to flee.

Atamiri is adamant, “only Hashd stood with us. Now they are maintaining peace and won’t allow any extra-judicial revenge”. He frames the whole battle ahead as the need to “eradicate extremist ideology” and notes that some Daesh jihadis, when captured, “tried to show remorse, but that is very difficult for us to believe. And some of them are now living in European countries.”

Families of the murdered youngsters silently exhibit photos of their sons and ask “international bodies to do something”. They all agree; the response from the “international community” has been shameful. Still, the Tikrit massacre committee vows to keep the memory of Speicher alive. Mothers of victims have been to Geneva to ask for help as well as mental health support for quite a few families, and plan to visit again in June 2018.

This has been one of Iraq’s most devastating nightmares of the past three decades. After such sorrow, what forgiveness?

A shrine honoring victims of a Daesh killing field by the Tigris, near Tikrit, Iraq. Photo Pepe Escobar

Keep walking towards redemption

It’s possible. From agony to ecstasy. There could not be a more radical contrast between darkness and light than taking the road to Najaf – the Iraqi Vatican, and fourth holiest city in Islam – and Karbala, alongside millions of black-clad pilgrims during the annual celebration of Arba’een, the “40th Day” of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

Countless tents, tea shops and impromptu restaurants, festively decorated, line up the road to Najaf and Karbala. Suddenly we’re thrown into the vortex of the largest gathering of humans in history, way outdoing the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca; nearly 20 million people as opposed to about 1.5 million. Here is the record of my own pilgrimage in 2003 – a few days after the fall of Baghdad.

To be inside the Imam Ali shrine – in all its glimmering, refracted glory – is a religious experience in itself, the apotheosis of Shi’ite rituals of redemptive suffering (readers interested to know about Arba’een may consult scholar Seyyed Hosein Mohammad Jafri’s book The Origins and Early Development of Shi’a Islam.)

The Imam Ali shrine, in all its splendor, is managed, at the highest instance, by the marja’iya – the religious sources of emulation, mostly personified by Grand Ayatollah Sistani, whose office is in a narrow alley nearby; and in practice, by a foundation. According to its secretariat “more than 20 million people are registered in the shrine”.

Najaf welcomed refugees of the fight against Daesh by the tens of thousands; Sunnis from Anbar province, Christians, Shi’ite Turkmen from Tal Afar; “Now many are back to their communities”. The PMUs are incredibly popular – their white flags fluttering everywhere alongside black Imam Hussein and multicolored Imam Ali banners.
The shrine is proud to at least assist in helping victims from the Speicher massacre; “The government may be shorthanded”.

I was in Najaf last week, at the start of the pilgrimage. But the apex of Arba’een is today, November 10. And that happens in the most extraordinary of historical circumstances; the final defeat of Daesh.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Wednesday it had captured Albu Kamal, the last town held by Daesh in Syria – after Iraqi forces captured its sister town across the border, al-Qaim. In Baghdad, before leaving to Najaf, I was assured by a top PMU commander that al-Qaim would be retaken “in a matter of days”: four, in the end, to be exact.

None of this is getting traction in Western media. The final victory on the ground against Daesh, in Syria, was accomplished by the Syrian army with help from Russian strategy and air power, and in Iraq by the Iraqi army and the PMUs. Syrian and Iraqi forces are symbolically reunited at the border.

Meanwhile, at this very moment, millions of souls – Iraqis, Iranians, Afghans, Pakistanis, northern Africans, Central Asians, Persian Gulf nationals – are being soothed via the massive, cathartic walk from Najaf to Karbala. A pilgrim captured the spell – spiritual redemption merging with political statement – as he told me, with the flicker of a smile, the walk is also “a protest against terrorism”.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Pepe Escobar

Pepe Escobar is the author of Globalistan: How the Globalized World is Dissolving into Liquid War (Nimble Books, 2007), Red Zone Blues: a snapshot of Baghdad during the surge and Obama does Globalistan (Nimble Books, 2009).  His latest book is Empire of ChaosHe may be reached at pepeasia@yahoo.com.

November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
Ron Jacobs
New York’s Black Panthers, a Legacy
Jeff Ballinger
Nike’s Sexual Harassment Record in Asia: Think Roy Moore Times 100s Per Year for 35 Years!
John Summers
Everything Goes Together in the Same Wrong Direction: Interviews with Slovenians Not Named Melania Trump or Slavoj Zizek
Uri Avnery
Two Meetings: Arafat and Rabin
John Chuckman
What’s Really Going On in Saudi Arabia
Robert Fisk
How the Saudi Plot to Topple the Lebanese Government Backfired
Ruairí McKiernan
Ciaron O’Reilly: the Catholic Anarchist Martin Sheen Calls His Hero
Jamal Kanj
Arafat, the Leader I Knew
Jack Rasmus
The Trump-US House $4.6 TrillionTax Cut–Who Pays?
David Welsh
How Did Berkeley Come to be Spying for the FBI?
Sheldon Richman
False Sense of Security: Real Common Sense on Gun Control
Binoy Kampmark
Fixations of Propriety: The Manus Closure Scandal
David Swanson
War Stories
Robert Koehler
The Illusion of Armed Salvation
Mel Gurtov
The Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing, Very Briefly
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
Jose Martinez
When Will We be in the Streets? 
Ramzy Baroud
‘Creeping Annexation’: Why Israel Shelved the ‘Greater Jerusalem Law’
Thomas Mountain
The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia
Roy Morrison
Trump and Xi and Kim: Hot War or Cold Peace?
Jérôme Duval
Haiti: From Slavery to Debt
James Graham
Seized in Paris: Deportee in Plain G
Eugene O'Driscoll
History and Contemporary American Politics
Franklin Lamb
Is Israel Winning “The War Between The Wars” with Hezbollah/Iran?
Giles Longley-Cook
The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age
Julian Vigo
On the Intolerant Left
Nomi Prins 
Steven Mnuchin, Foreclosure King of America
Mara Kaufman
Mexico’s Indigenous Governing Council: Actually Existing Anti-Capitalism for the 21st Century
Renán Vega Cantor
News of the Revolution
Linn Washington Jr.
General Kelly — Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?
SM Miller
Anticipating the Politically Unanticipated
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU