November 13, 2017
Minister Varoufakis on Catalonia, Muslim Ban and a Sustainable World Order
More articles by:
CP Editor
November 14, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
Thomas S. Harrington
Catalonia and the Art of Differential Diagnosis
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
China’s Overture to Wall Street
Karl Grossman
The Nuclearization of Space
Susan Babbitt
Leonardo da Vinci: We Get His Life, But Not His Vision
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Anti-Corruption Drive in Saudi Arabia is Doomed to Fail
Dan Corjescu
The Age of Ego
Richard Hardigan
“His Bone Turned to Sand”: Murad Shteiwi Describes IDF Shootings at Nonviolent Protests in Kufr Qaddum
Rob Seimetz
Pure Imagination: Why It’s Getting Harder to Talk to White People About Politics
Peter LaVenia
The State and Permanent Revolution
Ike Nahem
Political Legacies of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Jeremy Lent
Resisting Trump? Five Tips from the Hunter-Gatherer Playbook
Marc Norton
San Francisco’s Hidden Monument to World War I Veterans
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
People Act Where US Fails On Climate
Binoy Kampmark
War Commemoration Porn: Remembrance Day Celebrations
November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
Ron Jacobs
New York’s Black Panthers, a Legacy
Jeff Ballinger
Nike’s Sexual Harassment Record in Asia: Think Roy Moore Times 100s Per Year for 35 Years!
John Summers
Everything Goes Together in the Same Wrong Direction: Interviews with Slovenians Not Named Melania Trump or Slavoj Zizek
Uri Avnery
Two Meetings: Arafat and Rabin
John Chuckman
What’s Really Going On in Saudi Arabia
Robert Fisk
How the Saudi Plot to Topple the Lebanese Government Backfired
Ruairí McKiernan
Ciaron O’Reilly: the Catholic Anarchist Martin Sheen Calls His Hero
Jamal Kanj
Arafat, the Leader I Knew
Jack Rasmus
The Trump-US House $4.6 TrillionTax Cut–Who Pays?
David Welsh
How Did Berkeley Come to be Spying for the FBI?
Sheldon Richman
False Sense of Security: Real Common Sense on Gun Control
Binoy Kampmark
Fixations of Propriety: The Manus Closure Scandal
David Swanson
War Stories
Robert Koehler
The Illusion of Armed Salvation
Mel Gurtov
The Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing, Very Briefly
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
