Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 10, 2017

The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age

by

by

The current purge enveloping the Saudi state is not actually as unprecedented as some are making it out to be. Whilst it is easy to view the kingdom as a stagnant, immobile place where time has frozen forever in the 7th century, it’s entire establishment and upkeep as property of the Saudi family has occasionally had to be reasserted through alarmingly swift and violent shifts. Not long after the state was united in its modern form, the founding King Ibn Saud rewarded the fanatical soldiers who had conquered it for him by machine-gunning them en masse. In 1979 equally fanatical students seized the Grand Mosque in Mecca and tried to spark an Islamic revolution. The state responded with ruthless violence, then further embraced the Wahhabi ideology espoused by the rebels themselves, as well as the nation’s religious establishment. More recently the state has seen off threats from Al Qaeda, and taken extraordinary brutal (and extraordinarily under-reported) measures against the oppressed Shia population in the East of the Country [1].

So if anything, the image of Saudi Arabia as a country where nothing can change, and the people live in a state of docile somnambulism is a mirage. And it is a mirage largely fashioned by the ruling family itself to justify their legitimacy over a supposedly monolithic society.

There are of course major differences between the current crisis and those that came before, and not in ways that should be seen as encouraging. Whilst the willingness to target members of the royal family and billionaires has been seen by some as a sign of Mohammed bin Salman’s reforming seriousness, it also displays a more squalid, fraternal-squabble character to his power-grab. Unlike the previous uprisings and confrontations, which all entailed battles of ideas and class warfare, this current fight is between equally corrupt members of a palace elite. The supposed reformer himself is famed for living a luxurious lifestyle at the cost of the state, as well as for masterminding the bellicose and inhumane foreign policy against his neighbours. The very fact that he is aiming for the throne indicates the futility of his reforming endeavour (if he’s even serious about it). The Saudi state is based upon a contract between religious extremism and nepotistic tribal dominance. There is only so far he can reform that without simply abolishing himself.

And yet, in our age of extrapolation, the relatively minor nature of this ‘revolution’ has not stopped it gaining a global significance. One of the apparent casualties of the coup is Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon. The joint Saudi citizen suddenly resigned in a trip to Riyadh, and then farcically went on to accuse Iran of excessive interference in Lebanon’s affairs. The act is guaranteed to  destabilise Lebanon, ensuring a major rift between Hezbollah and other elements of the Lebanese government [2]. Other losers from this coup have been Syrian opposition leaders the Saudis once supported but now want arrested [3].

And all this for a family squabble? It would seem that there is no state bin Salman will not undermine in order to win power in his own.

The silence and signs of tacit support this move has garnered from the Trump White House also speak to the devaluation of international relations currently shaping the region’s destiny. Theories about the US government’s acquiescence can include anything from its monomaniacal obsession with anything that might harm Iran, to its preoccupation with equally petty squabbles at home, to plain ignorance about the situation. It’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility that Trump was quite happy with any plan that got rid of his past critic Prince Al Waleed bin Talal [4].

Saudi Arabia has been notorious in recent years for it’s attempts to spread Wahhabism throughout the Muslim world, aiming to turn Islamic communities into copies of itself. This was one of the most far-reaching effects of the 1979 conflict between Saudi Arabia’s religious fanatics and its corrupt monarchy. But while this campaign has in many ways failed to make Wahhabism a dominant world force, the Saudi style has become normalised in another sense. The petty Ancien Regime court politics of personal slight and favouritism has moved from being an embarrassing vice of world politics to an unashamed driver of it. World-changing events from Brexit, to the triumph of the Trump Presidency, to the endless interventions in the Syrian Ragnarok, have all been driven less by a firm belief in executing popular will and more by transparent desires to rescue the credibility of atrophying parties and settle personal scores. One could look at President Barzani drafting the notion of an independence referendum for the Kurds, or the British Conservative party’s plotting out of Brexit proposals, and see political milestones that will shape the lives of millions being toyed with by shallow visionless Lilliputians acting like spoiled princelings. It is an utter disgrace that such important issues as the future of Europe and the Kurdish question are being decided by such shallow, small-minded types. Only amid this return to personal, monarchic politics can a man like bin Salman be considered a statesman of note.

Notes.

[1] Robert Lacey (2010): Inside the Kingdom

[2] http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/things-go-bump-night-riyadh-1511882449

[3] https://www.mintpressnews.com/in-stunning-reversal-saudi-arabia-order-arrest-of-syrian-opposition-leaders/234136/

[4] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-prince-alwaleed-long-feud/

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Giles Longley-Cook
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
Jose Martinez
When Will We be in the Streets? 
Ramzy Baroud
‘Creeping Annexation’: Why Israel Shelved the ‘Greater Jerusalem Law’
Thomas Mountain
The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia
Roy Morrison
Trump and Xi and Kim: Hot War or Cold Peace?
Jérôme Duval
Haiti: From Slavery to Debt
James Graham
Seized in Paris: Deportee in Plain G
Eugene O'Driscoll
History and Contemporary American Politics
Franklin Lamb
Is Israel Winning “The War Between The Wars” with Hezbollah/Iran?
Giles Longley-Cook
The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age
Julian Vigo
On the Intolerant Left
Nomi Prins 
Steven Mnuchin, Foreclosure King of America
Mara Kaufman
Mexico’s Indigenous Governing Council: Actually Existing Anti-Capitalism for the 21st Century
Renán Vega Cantor
News of the Revolution
Linn Washington Jr.
General Kelly — Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?
SM Miller
Anticipating the Politically Unanticipated
George Ochenski
Hillary Clinton and the DNC: The Fish Rots From the Head
Jimmy Centeno
Viva la Raza! Ok, No More Politics for You!
Alycee Lane
Gun Massacres and the Freedom to Tyrannize
Sam Husseini
With Trump in China, Henry Rosemont’s Moral Reflections
Ann Garrison – Chief Charles A. Taku
Judicial Sovereignty: Victoire Ingabire and the African Court
Ralph Nader
Public Cynicism Enables Costly Political Hypocrisy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
From Neoliberal Injustice To Economic Democracy
David Macaray
Could This Be a Way of “Fixing” the Gun Problem?
Jason Lee Byas
Richard Spencer is Not a “Dissident Intellectual”
Andre Vltchek
Long Live the October Revolution!
Daniel Falcone
Noam Chomsky on Our Wonderful Indonesian Moderates
Colin Todhunter
GM Food Crops Illegally Growing in India
Yves Engler
Colony or Settler State?
Jenna Orkin
Quentin Crisp’s Last Words
Stephen Cooper
“I Just Wanted to be the Conga Player:” an Interview With Larry McDonald
Louis Proyect
Haunted by the Horrors of Armenia
David Yearsley
We Write the Symphonies, Beautiful and Terrifying
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU