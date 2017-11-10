Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 10, 2017

Public Cynicism Enables Costly Political Hypocrisy

by

by

The political hypocrisy of crony capitalism –  touting market capitalism while making taxpayers fund corporate welfare – is a rare and unfortunate case of bipartisan consensus. Republicans openly embrace it, but many Democrats also fall prey to government-guaranteed corporate capitalism when they believe it to be politically expedient.

Maybe these examples will get you steamed enough to tell your members of Congress – “enough already!”

Jeff Bezos recently launched a bidding war pitting cities against one another for Amazon’s second headquarters. Imagine shelling out at least 7 billion taxpayer dollars in return for Amazon’s unenforceable promise of 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in capital investment.

The bidding frenzy with the taxpayers’ money, without a taxpayer referendum, should be an embarrassment to the mayors who are bidding for Amazon’s business. Mayor Jeff Cheney of Frisco, Texas (population 160,000) wants to build the city around Amazon and its taxpayer-funded entitlements. Philadelphia’s officials have offered a slew of tax incentives for Amazon’s empty promises. Never mind that existing businesses would continue to pay taxes that are waived for a giant company that is emptying out property tax-paying Main Street, USA.

So far, Amazon has managed to flim-flam local leaders across North America. GT Bynum, Tulsa’s Mayor, is doing somersaults. No problem with tax escapes. “Whatever it takes,” he assures them. From the Mayor of Washington, DC to the Mayor of Ottawa, Canada, cities are promising whatever it takes to bring this predatory-pricing Moloch to their city.

Egging them on before the October 15, 2017 deadline for submissions, Bezos’ spokesman, Adam Sedo, imperiously declared: “We invited cities to think big, and we are starting to see their creativity.”

San Jose, California’s Mayor Sam Liccardo said “no way.” In a column printed by the Wall St. Journal, Liccardo wrote: “My city won’t be offering incentives to Amazon. Why? Because they are a bad deal for taxpayers. With many subsidies, the jobs a company brings to an area don’t generate revenues commensurate with public expenditures.” He cites the cost to Boston’s taxpayers for luring GE’s headquarters from Connecticut to be $181,000 for every job promised. Iowa, he added, gave Apple $213 million in tax escapes to locate a 50-job data center in Waukee, IA.

Besides, wrote the forthright Mayor Liccardo, the presence of a skilled workforce, good schools and infrastructure “play a far larger role in determining boards’ corporate location decisions.”

“Why are they doing this whole dog and pony show?” asks Matthew Gardner, from the nonpartisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. “They would like a package of tax incentives for something they were going to do anyway.” Professor Art Rolnick of the University of Minnesota went so far as to call Amazon’s bidding wars “blackmail.”

Meanwhile, Emperor Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, gets to sit back and watch his “candidates” fight it out.

A Taiwanese giant, Foxconn, the builder of Apple’s iPhones in China, enjoys a similar advantage. To build a flat-screen plant, by sheer coincidence, in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s district, Ryan’s buddy, Governor Scott Walker, compelled his Republican legislature to cobble together a $3 billion taxpayer-funded package for an unenforceable promise of 13,000 jobs (from an initial 8,000 jobs after more taxpayer cash was assured).

The whole deal, repeatedly trumpeted by Trump, with a company notorious for not following through on previous deals elsewhere, was pushed on Wisconsin’s elected officials by funding from the extreme right-wing Charles Koch Foundation and the Bradley Foundation.

Not to be outdone, Trump’s energy secretary, Rick Perry, is pushing  $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to the failing, long-delayed, red-ink doused Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant in Georgia. Add this sum to the $8.3 billion already extended in taxpayer-guaranteed loans to this “boondoggle” and still the New York Times reports that these guarantees “might fall short of what will be required to complete the costly reactors.”

These corporate interests see American taxpayers as a limitless honey pot for their giant, bungling, conniving businesses. At the same time, Trump’s director of management and budget, Mick Mulvaney, constantly justifies ruthless cuts to important public programs by citing taxpayers’ rights. Apparently, these rights are not applicable to protecting taxpayers from predatory big-business executives hungry for corporate welfare that gets Mulvaney’s regular approval.

Public cynicism allows the costly hypocrisy of politicians to thrive. So watch out for the “pox on both your houses” public sentiment. Beware of crony capitalism – it turns politicians against the taxpayers they allegedly represent in favor of unaccountable corporate interests. Don’t let the “welfare kings” pick your pockets, by letting Congress wallow in cash register politics misusing the very power you have delegated to it.

For more information on accountability in sustainable economic development, see goodjobsfirst.org.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
Jose Martinez
When Will We be in the Streets? 
Ramzy Baroud
‘Creeping Annexation’: Why Israel Shelved the ‘Greater Jerusalem Law’
Thomas Mountain
The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia
Roy Morrison
Trump and Xi and Kim: Hot War or Cold Peace?
Jérôme Duval
Haiti: From Slavery to Debt
James Graham
Seized in Paris: Deportee in Plain G
Eugene O'Driscoll
History and Contemporary American Politics
Franklin Lamb
Is Israel Winning “The War Between The Wars” with Hezbollah/Iran?
Giles Longley-Cook
The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age
Julian Vigo
On the Intolerant Left
Nomi Prins 
Steven Mnuchin, Foreclosure King of America
Mara Kaufman
Mexico’s Indigenous Governing Council: Actually Existing Anti-Capitalism for the 21st Century
Renán Vega Cantor
News of the Revolution
Linn Washington Jr.
General Kelly — Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?
SM Miller
Anticipating the Politically Unanticipated
George Ochenski
Hillary Clinton and the DNC: The Fish Rots From the Head
Jimmy Centeno
Viva la Raza! Ok, No More Politics for You!
Alycee Lane
Gun Massacres and the Freedom to Tyrannize
Sam Husseini
With Trump in China, Henry Rosemont’s Moral Reflections
Ann Garrison – Chief Charles A. Taku
Judicial Sovereignty: Victoire Ingabire and the African Court
Ralph Nader
Public Cynicism Enables Costly Political Hypocrisy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
From Neoliberal Injustice To Economic Democracy
David Macaray
Could This Be a Way of “Fixing” the Gun Problem?
Jason Lee Byas
Richard Spencer is Not a “Dissident Intellectual”
Andre Vltchek
Long Live the October Revolution!
Daniel Falcone
Noam Chomsky on Our Wonderful Indonesian Moderates
Colin Todhunter
GM Food Crops Illegally Growing in India
Yves Engler
Colony or Settler State?
Jenna Orkin
Quentin Crisp’s Last Words
Stephen Cooper
“I Just Wanted to be the Conga Player:” an Interview With Larry McDonald
Louis Proyect
Haunted by the Horrors of Armenia
David Yearsley
We Write the Symphonies, Beautiful and Terrifying
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU