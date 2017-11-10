Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 10, 2017

Noam Chomsky on Our Wonderful Indonesian Moderates

by

by

Noam Chomsky discussed the responsibility of intellectuals and pointed out how, “historical amnesia is dangerous not only because it undermines moral and intellectual integrity, but also it lays the groundwork for crimes that still lie ahead.” According to Josefhine Chitra and Andhyta F. Utami“his quote holds some truth for Indonesia’s bleak past in settling its human rights violations [with US support].”

Recently, a collection of released documents revealed US support of human rights violations in support of Indonesia and the greater Cold War strategy. Hannah Beech last week in the New York Times reported US Stood By as Indonesia Killed a Half-Million People, Papers Show. “It was an anti-Communist bloodbath of at least half a million Indonesians. And American officials watched it happen without raising any public objections, at times even applauding the forces behind the killing, according to newly declassified State Department files that show diplomats meticulously documenting the purge in 1965-66,” writes Beech. If the NYT took a moment to review its own archives it would notice that government officials were not the only ones applauding.

Vincent Bevins also reported in the Atlantic, “While the newly declassified documents further illustrated the horror of Indonesia’s 1965 mass murder, they also confirmed that U.S. authorities backed Suharto’s purge. Perhaps, even more, striking: As the documents show, U.S. officials knew most of his victims were entirely innocent.” Again, this is accurate reporting but fails to mention mainstream press culpability, endorsement, if not outright denial of the US backing of Suharto for three decades.

While it is good that the New York Times, the Atlantic and the Financial Times reported on the revelation, (very little has been printed elsewhere) Noam Chomsky has indicated what’s interesting about the articles: what doesn’t appear. Chomsky remarked that “The New York Times certainly knew about the slaughters as early as 1965 as the events occurred.  It reported accurately the “staggering mass slaughter,” as did others.  

Chomsky also referred to the July 15, 1966, edition of Time Magazine that devoted over ten pages in regards to  the “boiling bloodbath.” These incidents were not pointed out as crimes, but with euphoria. One of the more respected liberal journalists at the time, New York Times columnist James Reston referred to the US-backed regime as “a gleam of light in Asia.” 

The editors at the New York Times were well aware at once of crucial United States Government involvement and praised Washington, DC for concealing its own role so that full credit would be given to the “Indonesian moderates” who carried out this wonderful slaughter. This was welcomed with aid and praise as Suharto compiled one of the world’s worst human rights records and invaded East Timor with US help in the subsequent virtual genocide. Suharto and the Indonesian Government represented “Our Kind of Guy” as the Clinton administration called him.

The film Manufacturing Consent outlined the propaganda model set forth by Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky. They discovered for every crime committed by Pol-Pot in Cambodia starting in 1975, it would receive enormous press coverage, while the United States was supporting Indonesia’s massacre of the East Timorese, also starting in 1975 and “one of the great evil deeds of history.” US actions in Cambodia from 1970-1975 were similarly heinous, but after the US had Pol-Pot to condemn, the New York Times could focus on the Cambodian region in order to hide an illegal genocide with US support.

Also in the film, western apologists and members of the press such as Karl E. Meyer, an editorial writer for the New York Times, refuted the Herman and Chomsky thesis. He denied that a lack of coverage was evidence for media subservience in support of the state when in fact it appeared to be clear complicity with genocide.

Chomsky pointed out that, “We compared Cambodia with East Timor, two very closely paired examples. And we gave approximately in Political Economy of Human Rights, including a reference to every article we could discover about Cambodia. Many Western intellectuals do not like to face the facts and balk at the conclusions that any untutored person would draw. Many people are very irritated by the fact that we exposed the extraordinary deceit over Cambodia and paired it with the simultaneous suppression of the US-supported, ongoing atrocities in Timor. People don’t like that. For one thing, we were challenging the right to lie in defense of the state. For another thing, we were exposing the apologetics and support for actual ongoing atrocities. That doesn’t make you popular.”

Chomsky notes that there were good reasons for the initial US support of Indonesia. From the perspectives of the wartime planners, it crucially related to the Vietnam War. McGeorge Bundy reflected that the US should have pulled out of Vietnam as early as 1965. Why? Because there was no longer any fear that a major domino would topple. 

By failing to take this into account, The New York Times and The Atlantic were remiss.  

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Falcone
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
Jose Martinez
When Will We be in the Streets? 
Ramzy Baroud
‘Creeping Annexation’: Why Israel Shelved the ‘Greater Jerusalem Law’
Thomas Mountain
The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia
Roy Morrison
Trump and Xi and Kim: Hot War or Cold Peace?
Jérôme Duval
Haiti: From Slavery to Debt
James Graham
Seized in Paris: Deportee in Plain G
Eugene O'Driscoll
History and Contemporary American Politics
Franklin Lamb
Is Israel Winning “The War Between The Wars” with Hezbollah/Iran?
Giles Longley-Cook
The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age
Julian Vigo
On the Intolerant Left
Nomi Prins 
Steven Mnuchin, Foreclosure King of America
Mara Kaufman
Mexico’s Indigenous Governing Council: Actually Existing Anti-Capitalism for the 21st Century
Renán Vega Cantor
News of the Revolution
Linn Washington Jr.
General Kelly — Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?
SM Miller
Anticipating the Politically Unanticipated
George Ochenski
Hillary Clinton and the DNC: The Fish Rots From the Head
Jimmy Centeno
Viva la Raza! Ok, No More Politics for You!
Alycee Lane
Gun Massacres and the Freedom to Tyrannize
Sam Husseini
With Trump in China, Henry Rosemont’s Moral Reflections
Ann Garrison – Chief Charles A. Taku
Judicial Sovereignty: Victoire Ingabire and the African Court
Ralph Nader
Public Cynicism Enables Costly Political Hypocrisy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
From Neoliberal Injustice To Economic Democracy
David Macaray
Could This Be a Way of “Fixing” the Gun Problem?
Jason Lee Byas
Richard Spencer is Not a “Dissident Intellectual”
Andre Vltchek
Long Live the October Revolution!
Daniel Falcone
Noam Chomsky on Our Wonderful Indonesian Moderates
Colin Todhunter
GM Food Crops Illegally Growing in India
Yves Engler
Colony or Settler State?
Jenna Orkin
Quentin Crisp’s Last Words
Stephen Cooper
“I Just Wanted to be the Conga Player:” an Interview With Larry McDonald
Louis Proyect
Haunted by the Horrors of Armenia
David Yearsley
We Write the Symphonies, Beautiful and Terrifying
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU