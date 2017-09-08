Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 8, 2017

Eulogy for the Columbia River Gorge

by

by

The most stunning areas of the awesome Columbia River Gorge were destroyed by devastating wild fires on Labor Day weekend. The fire continues to spread. The fire started at, perhaps, the state’s most magnificent hiking trail, which follows Eagle Creek up a narrow canyon with lavish waterfalls, one after the next. Eagle Creek and the surrounding region has, historically, been less susceptible to wildfires because of its designation as a ‘temperate rain forest’.

The gorge is home to the greatest concentration of waterfalls in the country, as snow melt from nearby Mt. Hood flows over the gorge’s great walls. The tallest waterfall in the state, Multnomah falls, is also a top tourist attraction, due to its proximity to Portland and spectacular beauty. Multnomah falls will now flow through a wasteland while its trees rain down as ash on Portland and its suburbs, while a choking smoke grips the region.

When Lewis and Clark mapped out the western states for colonization, they remarked on the peaceful and unique indigenous tribes they encountered in the Columbia River Gorge, such as the the Nez Perce, Umatilla, Warm Springs and Yakama. The settlers who followed on the Oregon Trail faced stiff resistance in their attempts to grab the native’s homeland, sparking Oregon’s Indian Wars that raged until federal troops decimated all warring tribes. Oregon’s most famous indigenous figure, Chief Joseph, was a refugee from these wars; he led his band of Nez Perce in battle and later retreated: the remaining tribe’s long march attempted to cross the border into Canada for political asylum. Federal troops followed, captured, and funneled the tribe into a consolidated reservation.

Decades later the Gorge tribes faced another trauma, when the source of their ancestral existence, the river, was ravaged, after a series of dams were erected that decimated the colossal salmon migration and flooded sacred fishing areas, such as Celilo Falls.

It took the largest concrete structure ever built, the Grand Coulee dam, to tame the mighty Columbia. Upon completion the Grand Coulee was used to power the industrial plants that produced the tens of thousands of warplanes that firebombed Tokyo, Dresden, and other cities that fell victim to U.S. war crimes during WWII. In Tokyo alone 100,000 people died from the napalm bombs.

It’s clear that the scale of the current fire is directly related to climate change, since Oregon’s “moderate summers” have transformed into insufferable heat, weakening the forest and allowing the fire to spread faster. If most climate scientists are correct (and it appears they are) the region may be permanently altered, as winters are expected to be wetter and summers hotter and drier, preventing the flora from re-establishing itself as the Gorge is ingloriously added to Oregon’s ever-growing regions of ‘fire threats’.

The gorge is survived by its indigenous family, and by all those who deeply appreciated its sacredness.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Shamus Cooke

Shamus Cooke is a social service worker, trade unionist, and writer for Workers Action (www.workerscompass.org). He can be reached at shamuscooke@gmail.com

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Capitalism, the State and the Drowning of America
Paul Street
Hillary Hates Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Chronicle of a Flood Foretold
Andrew Levine
There They Go Again
Charles Pierson
The Atomic Bomb and the First Korean War
John Pilger – TJ Coles
Dangerous Times: North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident
Christy Rodgers
Fire and Rain
Linda Pentz Gunter
Banking on Uranium Makes the World Less Safe
Patrick Cockburn
As ISIS Shrinks, Al Qaeda Expands
Robert Fantina
Hillary Clinton: a Woman Scorned
W. T. Whitney
Defending Ana Belen Montes and Other Prisoners of Empire
Scott Corey
Lessons for an Anti-Terror Community
Dave Lindorff
Trump Dumps DACA as Well as Child-Maiming Cluster Weapons
Steve Horn - Joshua Frank
Trump Admin Quietly Pushing ‘Small Scale’ LNG Exports That Avoid Environmental Reviews
Brian Cloughley
Plan and Bomb and Lose the the War in Afghanistan
Paul Krassner
Hippies, Yippies, Radicals and Pranksters
Sean Stinson
America’s Long War: US Tightens the Noose on China
Ramzy Baroud
Three Years After the War: Gaza Youth Speak Out
Anita Lekic
Revisiting the United States After Twenty Years
Manuel E. Yepe
Soviet October in the Yankee Imagination
Louis Proyect
Could Punching Nazis Have Prevented Hitler From Taking Powe
David Macaray
3 Ways to Reinvigorate the Labor Movement
Pauline Murphy
Death of an Irish Hunger Striker
Matthew Stevenson
An Alger Hiss Memoir
Ezra Kronfeld
Pius XII, European Fascism, and the Vatican’s WWII Records
Missy Comley Beattie
Give Me An Ending
James Munson
Reform Should Serve Not the Dying Middle-Class, But the Surviving Poor
Robert Koehler
Begging for War
Louisa Willcox
The Future of the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies
Don Santina
Why I Will Boycott the NFL
Ron Jacobs
If You Oppose Fascism, You Have to Oppose Fascists
Frank Scott
Buy Cheap, Sell Dear and Drop Dead
Shamus Cooke
Eulogy for the Columbia River Gorge
Winslow Myers
Sixth Grade Recess
Charles R. Larson
Review: Abdulrazak Gurnah’s “Gravel Heart”
September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
It’s Time to Get Violence: Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power  
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU