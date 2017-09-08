Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 8, 2017

Dangerous Times: North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident

by

by

Photo by MAPW Australia | CC BY 2.0

The US continues to provoke North Korea with military exercises near its borders. It also fails to live up to diplomatic agreements. Western media continue to distort the chronology of cause and effect, inverting reality to claim that North Korea is provoking the West. John Pilger (The Coming War on China) talks to T.J. Coles about the situation.

This interview contains material from our book, Voices for Peace: War, Resistance and America’s Quest for Full-Spectrum Dominance—an edited collection of original works by Pilger, as well as Noam Chomsky, Cynthia McKinney, Ilan Pappé and other leading activists and scholars (Clairview Books, 2017).

TJC: What is the threat from North Korea?

JP: The threat is from the United States, which for more than two generations has bullied and provoked North Korea while denying Koreans a treaty that would finally ended their civil war and open up numerous possibilities, including reunification. The one pause in this warmongering campaign, during the 1990s, demonstrated that negotiations can “work,” regardless of what Trump says.

In 1992, the North and South signed the Declaration of Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, what was called “An Agreed Framework” was established and resulted in a suspension of North Korea’s nuclear programmes in exchange for a US agreement to build two nuclear reactors within the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

George W. Bush tore this up in 2002.

Then there were Six-Party Talks in Beijing. Today, China and Russia have said that if the US and South Korea cease their provocative military exercises—which include regime change—North Korea will stop firing its missiles. Will the Trump administration agree to this?

How do you assess Trump’s China policy, as opposed to Obama’s?

There isn’t a real difference. Obama – urged on by his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – initiated the so-called Pivot to Asia, which set the hare running of a US confrontation with China. Trump has continued this. He has, however, hosted the Chinese president and said what a great guy he is, whatever that’s worth.

Trump’s subsequent histrionics over North Korea over its provocative tests have made real the possibility of miscalculation. This is a dangerous time.

Do you see much chance of a trade war between the US and China?

No. Their interdependence has never been greater. Trump’s election campaign threat to impose 40 per cent tariffs on certain Chinese imports came to nothing.  Again, the real threat is a mistaken or accidental missile launch on China — for example, from the US’s newly-installed THAAD ‘defence system’ in South Korea. The unspoken issue is the Pentagon, which has had unprecedented power in Washington since 9/11 especially since Obama’s presidency.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Pilger – TJ Coles

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Capitalism, the State and the Drowning of America
Paul Street
Hillary Hates Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Chronicle of a Flood Foretold
Andrew Levine
There They Go Again
Charles Pierson
The Atomic Bomb and the First Korean War
John Pilger – TJ Coles
Dangerous Times: North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident
Christy Rodgers
Fire and Rain
Linda Pentz Gunter
Banking on Uranium Makes the World Less Safe
Patrick Cockburn
As ISIS Shrinks, Al Qaeda Expands
Robert Fantina
Hillary Clinton: a Woman Scorned
W. T. Whitney
Defending Ana Belen Montes and Other Prisoners of Empire
Scott Corey
Lessons for an Anti-Terror Community
Dave Lindorff
Trump Dumps DACA as Well as Child-Maiming Cluster Weapons
Steve Horn - Joshua Frank
Trump Admin Quietly Pushing ‘Small Scale’ LNG Exports That Avoid Environmental Reviews
Brian Cloughley
Plan and Bomb and Lose the the War in Afghanistan
Paul Krassner
Hippies, Yippies, Radicals and Pranksters
Sean Stinson
America’s Long War: US Tightens the Noose on China
Ramzy Baroud
Three Years After the War: Gaza Youth Speak Out
Anita Lekic
Revisiting the United States After Twenty Years
Manuel E. Yepe
Soviet October in the Yankee Imagination
Louis Proyect
Could Punching Nazis Have Prevented Hitler From Taking Powe
David Macaray
3 Ways to Reinvigorate the Labor Movement
Pauline Murphy
Death of an Irish Hunger Striker
Matthew Stevenson
An Alger Hiss Memoir
Ezra Kronfeld
Pius XII, European Fascism, and the Vatican’s WWII Records
Missy Comley Beattie
Give Me An Ending
James Munson
Reform Should Serve Not the Dying Middle-Class, But the Surviving Poor
Robert Koehler
Begging for War
Louisa Willcox
The Future of the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies
Don Santina
Why I Will Boycott the NFL
Ron Jacobs
If You Oppose Fascism, You Have to Oppose Fascists
Frank Scott
Buy Cheap, Sell Dear and Drop Dead
Shamus Cooke
Eulogy for the Columbia River Gorge
Winslow Myers
Sixth Grade Recess
Charles R. Larson
Review: Abdulrazak Gurnah’s “Gravel Heart”
September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
It’s Time to Get Violence: Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power  
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU