September 8, 2017
Corporate Democrats Have a Vested Interest in Not Listening to Workers
Weekend Edition
September 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Capitalism, the State and the Drowning of America
Paul Street
Hillary Hates Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Chronicle of a Flood Foretold
Andrew Levine
There They Go Again
Charles Pierson
The Atomic Bomb and the First Korean War
John Pilger – TJ Coles
Dangerous Times: North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident
Christy Rodgers
Fire and Rain
Linda Pentz Gunter
Banking on Uranium Makes the World Less Safe
Patrick Cockburn
As ISIS Shrinks, Al Qaeda Expands
Robert Fantina
Hillary Clinton: a Woman Scorned
W. T. Whitney
Defending Ana Belen Montes and Other Prisoners of Empire
Scott Corey
Lessons for an Anti-Terror Community
Dave Lindorff
Trump Dumps DACA as Well as Child-Maiming Cluster Weapons
Steve Horn - Joshua Frank
Trump Admin Quietly Pushing ‘Small Scale’ LNG Exports That Avoid Environmental Reviews
Brian Cloughley
Plan and Bomb and Lose the the War in Afghanistan
Paul Krassner
Hippies, Yippies, Radicals and Pranksters
Sean Stinson
America’s Long War: US Tightens the Noose on China
Ramzy Baroud
Three Years After the War: Gaza Youth Speak Out
Anita Lekic
Revisiting the United States After Twenty Years
Manuel E. Yepe
Soviet October in the Yankee Imagination
Louis Proyect
Could Punching Nazis Have Prevented Hitler From Taking Powe
David Macaray
3 Ways to Reinvigorate the Labor Movement
Pauline Murphy
Death of an Irish Hunger Striker
Matthew Stevenson
An Alger Hiss Memoir
Ezra Kronfeld
Pius XII, European Fascism, and the Vatican’s WWII Records
Missy Comley Beattie
Give Me An Ending
James Munson
Reform Should Serve Not the Dying Middle-Class, But the Surviving Poor
Robert Koehler
Begging for War
Louisa Willcox
The Future of the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies
Don Santina
Why I Will Boycott the NFL
Ron Jacobs
If You Oppose Fascism, You Have to Oppose Fascists
Frank Scott
Buy Cheap, Sell Dear and Drop Dead
Shamus Cooke
Eulogy for the Columbia River Gorge
Winslow Myers
Sixth Grade Recess
Charles R. Larson
Review: Abdulrazak Gurnah’s “Gravel Heart”
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
It’s Time to Get Violence: Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
FAQs