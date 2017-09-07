Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 7, 2017

North Korea and China: Report From Beijing

by

by

Beijing.

For weeks, the party leadership in Beijing had trumpeted the Brics summit as a chance to herald China’s vision for the group of emerging nations.

The meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Fujian province was a big deal for Beijing.

So when North Korea conducted a nuclear test, its largest yet, as the summit was about to start on Sunday it was a slap in the face to the president, Xi Jinping.

This is a crucial time for the Chinese leadership and Kim Jong-un’s provocation highlights Beijing’s lack of diplomatic firepower.  It has options, but only one that it truly favors.

Any action against Kim depends on Xi’s position at home. This, in turn depends on a pivotal 19th Communist Party congress next month.

Congresses occur every five years and this one marks the end of Xi’s first five-year term in office and more intriguingly the start of his second term. He has to show he adheres to core party ideology while balancing the needs of an ever-expanding economy with a growing global presence.

To do this he has to pack the leadership with as many allies as he can to protect his back and to secure his influence when, or indeed if, he steps down in five years.

In February, Beijing halted imports of North Korean coal for the rest of the year — ending a US$1 billion annual harvest for North Korea’s budget.

To North Korea’s dismay, China is now fully compliant with the unprecedented UN sanctions it signed up to in March 2016. Pyongyang responded by accusing Beijing of “dancing to the tune of the US”.

Nonetheless, China has limited but credible options.

One is to further tighten sanctions by targeting North Korean exports of textiles and clothing. Not headline grabbing but it would hurt Pyongyang. Many items of clothing with a “Made in China” label are actually made in North Korea.

Banning North Koreans from working in China, hitting the pockets of 80,000 or so North Koreans would also send a strong message.

And totally cutting off North Korea’s crude oil supply – 90 per cent already has been – would signal a complete rupture in relations. But this creates a nightmare scenario for Beijing. A massive refugee and security crisis just a few hundred kilometers from the Chinese capital, igniting massive social unrest.

China has one other option, the favored one. Get North Korea and the US talking. While the US blames China for not reining in its “vassal state”, the Chinese reply that it is the US that needs to take the lead. Only negotiations can solve this crisis, they say. The Chinese are pressing the US to push for a diplomatic resolution or at least try get one.  There is a weariness in Beijing as Washington accuses it of not doing enough. From Beijing’s perspective, that is an accusation that can be turned on the Americans. If the crisis is to be resolved, then at some point the US and North Korea have to jaw-jaw.  It may even be, some suggest in Beijing, that the inconvenient truth may be that it is a convenient crisis for US military strategists.

All the while, in the back of the minds of the Beijing political elite is the timing of the congress. It starts on October 18. Considering what North Korea did to the Brics summit, Beijing is worried that something bigger may derail its congress and undermine Xi’s position.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom Clifford

Tom Clifford is a freelance journalist and can be reached at: cliffordtomsan@hotmail.com.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power  
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
Black People Ask: Can You Hear Us Now? The American Police State Finally Hits White People
Russell Mokhiber
Jon Walker and Dr. Margaret Flowers Debate the Road to Single Payer
Tom Clifford
North Korea and China: Report From Beijing
John Eskow
A Sane America Would Build Statues to a Utah Nurse
Jim Creegan
The Left Wing of the Permissible: the Politics of Michael Harrington
Robert K. Tan
Rohingyas: a Humanitarian Crisis in Search of a Political Solution
Thomas Knapp
Utah Case Highlights Need for Separation of Medicine and Law Enforcement
Jesse Jackson
Trump and the Republicans Ignore the Lessons of Noah
September 06, 2017
Chris Floyd
End Games: the Apocalyptic Trope That Swallowed the World
Joshua Frank
Intensified Forest Fires: The New Western Travesty
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: Background to the North Korean Crisis
John Davis
Coup de Planète
Serge Halimi
US Foreign Policy is as Bellicose as Ever
Stephanie Basile
The Anti-Capitalist Politics of Antifa
L. Ali Khan
The Monetization of International Relations
Dan Siegel
Why Fascist Speech is Not Free Speech
Claire James
The Floods of August: Climate Change Hits Home for Millions Worldwide
Kenneth Surin
John “Jock” Cronin, an Almost Forgotten WWI Soldier
John Feffer
The Racism Heard Round the World
George Barbarie
Prophecies Self-Fulfilled and Unfulfilled
George Ochenski
Trump’s ‘Chinese hoax’ Wreaking Global Havoc
Ann Garrison
Orwellian Senators: Booker, Franken and Warren Want the US to “Prevent Genocide”
Dean Baker
Should Congress Make Deficit Reduction a Top Priority? No.
Gerry Brown
India Ecstatic Over BRICS Naming Pakistan Terror-Groups
Martin Billheimer
Scotland Made Me
September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU