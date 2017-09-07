Fearless Muckraking
September 7, 2017
Eddie Vedder, Out of Sand
September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
It’s Time to Get Violence: Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
Black People Ask: Can You Hear Us Now? The American Police State Finally Hits White People
Russell Mokhiber
Jon Walker and Dr. Margaret Flowers Debate the Road to Single Payer
Tom Clifford
North Korea and China: Report From Beijing
John Eskow
A Sane America Would Build Statues to a Utah Nurse
Jim Creegan
The Left Wing of the Permissible: the Politics of Michael Harrington
Robert K. Tan
Rohingyas: a Humanitarian Crisis in Search of a Political Solution
Thomas Knapp
Utah Case Highlights Need for Separation of Medicine and Law Enforcement
Jesse Jackson
Trump and the Republicans Ignore the Lessons of Noah
September 06, 2017
Chris Floyd
End Games: the Apocalyptic Trope That Swallowed the World
Joshua Frank
Intensified Forest Fires: The New Western Travesty
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: Background to the North Korean Crisis
John Davis
Coup de Planète
Serge Halimi
US Foreign Policy is as Bellicose as Ever
Stephanie Basile
The Anti-Capitalist Politics of Antifa
L. Ali Khan
The Monetization of International Relations
Dan Siegel
Why Fascist Speech is Not Free Speech
Claire James
The Floods of August: Climate Change Hits Home for Millions Worldwide
Kenneth Surin
John “Jock” Cronin, an Almost Forgotten WWI Soldier
John Feffer
The Racism Heard Round the World
George Barbarie
Prophecies Self-Fulfilled and Unfulfilled
George Ochenski
Trump’s ‘Chinese hoax’ Wreaking Global Havoc
Ann Garrison
Orwellian Senators: Booker, Franken and Warren Want the US to “Prevent Genocide”
Dean Baker
Should Congress Make Deficit Reduction a Top Priority? No.
Gerry Brown
India Ecstatic Over BRICS Naming Pakistan Terror-Groups
Martin Billheimer
Scotland Made Me
September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
