Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 6, 2017

Trump’s ‘Chinese hoax’ Wreaking Global Havoc

by

by

When Donald Trump declared global warming was a “Chinese hoax,” he established a new all-time low for reality-challenged presidents. With 97 percent of the world’s leading scientists confirming not only that human-caused global warming is real, but predicting the disastrous effects upon the planet and its inhabitants, only a total self-absorbed buffoon like Trump could possibly discount their long and in-depth evidence as a “hoax.” Well, the “proof is in the pudding” as they say, and the effects of global warming are stacking up in vast economic and environmental damages while causing widespread and long-lasting human suffering.

Of course the grim reality of Hurricane Harvey is the leading antithesis of Trump’s “Chinese hoax” theory. What began as a tropical storm quickly became a Class 4 Hurricane with 130 mph winds as it picked up enormous amounts of water from a very warm Gulf of Mexico. The warmer the air, the more water it can hold, and with triple-digit temperatures blasting the Southwest, there was plenty of warm air to go around. As I write this, Las Vegas is predicted to hit 105, Los Angeles a sweltering 104 and Phoenix an almost unimaginable 108.

How much water could all that warm air hold? Experts say more than a trillion gallons fell on Texas and Louisiana — enough to fill Lake Michigan, which is called a “Great Lake” because it’s one of the planet’s largest freshwater lakes. Even the thought of filling that massive water body with a few days’ worth of rain boggles the imagination.

Harvey drove tens of thousands of Texans from their homes — which will likely be total losses since most insurance policies don’t cover flooding. The rising waters also inundated oil and gas refineries, releasing a stew of toxins and caused a chemical plant to burst into explosions and flames when the power for its cooling systems went out. The release of hazardous and toxic substances from those impacts have yet to be fully assessed, and may never be. That Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, had halted implementation of rules meant to increase safety at chemical plants was sidelined two weeks before Harvey hit only adds to the massive unfolding environmental disaster.

And while the tragedy in Texas was playing out here in the U.S., Trump’s “hoax” was dumping unprecedented amounts of monsoon water on India, Nepal and Bangladesh. So far the continuing disaster has displaced 40 million people and killed at least 1,200.

Nor has Montana escaped the wrath of a warming planet. Wildfires have been burning since the rains of June petered out into the drought and extreme heat of July and August. Like their reality-challenged leader, Montana’s congressional politicians want to find something besides global warming for the fires. So they claim the real reason is forest management and environmentalists, not the excessive use of fossil fuels, which they actually seek to increase.

But their argument rings hollow when you consider just a few basic facts. Montana’s largest wildfire burned 270,000 acres on the plains of eastern Montana — and it’s not because ranchers didn’t “thin” or “manage” their pastures. Ironically, some of the largest of the forest wildfires are occurring in areas that have already been extensively logged, such as Lolo, Superior, Seeley Lake and Lincoln.

In short, we are being ruled by a moron who refuses to acknowledge global warming despite the overwhelming evidence and incredible suffering. Until our self-described “very smart” president faces reality we — and the rest of the planet — will continue to suffer thanks to his “Chinese hoax” delusions.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski was a long-time environmental lobbyist at the Montana Legislature and is a columnist whose work has appeared in CounterPunch over many years.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

September 06, 2017
George Ochenski
Trump’s ‘Chinese hoax’ Wreaking Global Havoc
Ann Garrison
Orwellian Senators: Booker, Franken and Warren Want the US to “Prevent Genocide”
Dean Baker
Should Congress Make Deficit Reduction a Top Priority? No.
Gerry Brown
India Ecstatic Over BRICS Naming Pakistan Terror-Groups
Martin Billheimer
Scotland Made Me
September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
Stephen Cooper
Celebrating Oktoberfest in Alabama with Executions
Ron Jacobs
Gregor Samsa’s Twentieth Century Blues: Marc Estrin’s Roach Novel
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Breakdown
September 04, 2017
Carl Boggs
The Strange (and Tortured) Legacy of “Free Speech”
Mike Whitney
What the Media isn’t Telling You About North Korea’s Missile Tests
Shamus Cooke
Protest Alone Won’t Stop Fascism
Charles Derber
The State of Labor on Labor Day
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Language Wars
Ricardo Vaz
Venezuela in the Media: Double Standards and First Impressions
Peter LaVenia
Afghanistan: Why We Won’t Leave
Robert Roth
Haiti in Crisis: What Next After the Stolen Election?
John O’Connor – Louise Williams
Concession Fatigue in Connecticut
Laura Finley
Imploring President Trump to Reconsider Reinstating Program Offering Military Surplus to Police
Binoy Kampmark
Unnerving the Donald: North Korea’s Sixth Nuclear Test
Michael Brinkman
Alex Jones and the War on the Minds of the Working Class
Bill Glahn
Death and the Workplace: How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
M. G. Piety
Martin Luther the Man-Devil
Chandra Muzaffar
Rohingyas as Jihadists?
Jesse Jackson
Colin Kaepernick’s Prostest is Part of a Patriotic Tradition
Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
If Hillary Had Won
Robert Hunziker
Harvey: Fierce Climate Change at Work
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Plot Sickens: the Death Penalty and American Politics
Andrew Levine
Confederate Symbols
Jonathan Cook
Israel Seeks ‘Jewish’ Non-Jews in Numbers Battle with Palestnians
Vijay Prashad
Standing Up to Nazism
Louis Proyect
Hurricane Harvey and the Dialectics of Nature
Margaret Kimberley
Joe Arpaio is Not an Aberration
Michael Uhl
Ken Burns & Lynn Novick Do Vietnam: a Tale of Two Critics
Terrance MacMullan
Charlottesville, Bacon’s Rebellion and the Miasma of Whiteness
Anthony DiMaggio
Responding to Antifa and Riseup: On Revolutionary Politics and Non-Violence
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU