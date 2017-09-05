Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 5, 2017

The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir

by

by

I articulate my perspective on the mosaic of Kashmir through the prism of my varied ethnic identity.

As I sit under the bespeckled sky gazing on to the enthralling beauty of Gulmarg in the Indian-administered Kashmir Valley, lush with lupines, daisies, narcissus and red roses, nurtured by snow-covered peaks and glaciers, I watch the mutable aspects of Kashmir, sometimes joyous and sometimes despondent. I am enveloped by nostalgia for the era of lost innocence and misplaced hope that at one point in time had ensconced the Kashmiri in the heart of paradise. Smoke from the chimneys of chalets with shingled roofs creates a languid atmosphere, making the observer oblivious to the anguishes of life. The mist rises stealthily from the mountains and gives tantalizing glimpses of the ethereal vision behind the veil. The tranquil Dal lake in which gentle ripples are created by the oar of a homebound boatman rowing his gondola on a moonlit night calms the angst of existence. From a distance I hear sonorous voices singing folksongs lamenting the loss of a beloved or remembering the imminence of death. These songs are sung by tribal people with weather-beaten faces and jaded souls. The pain in their voices and the emotion in the lyrics echo the centuries of political, cultural and religious persecution that these proud people have borne but have not resigned themselves to. Their isolation, caused by the rugged terrain which they inhabit, has not extinguished the spark of hopeful romance and faith in the resilience of humanity. The beauty of quiet meditation and faith in providence is evoked by the rushing pristine streams in Dachigam, a wildlife sanctuary, redolent of trout. The enchanting wilderness, the mystique of which is enhanced by the soporific sound of crickets and the coverlet of purple hibiscus, provides a haven for the seeker of spiritual comfort. How can a prodigal daughter or son not return to this land of enchantment?

Here, I interject a personal story which provides insight into my maternal grandmother’s cultural identity. My maternal grandmother Akbar Jehan’s mother was an indomitable Gujjar woman. She and her siblings were the proud owners of sprawling acres of magnificent land in Gulmarg. My maternal grandmother’s long years in the unsentimental skullduggery of politics hadn’t robbed her of a genuine sense of humanity. I remember our trip to idyllic Gulmarg in the Kashmir Valley in the summer of 1989. Akbar Jehan, my parents, and I drove to a Gujjar settlement in the area. Driving over undulating hilly terrain with our car windows rolled down, the becalming breeze soothing everyone’s frayed nerves, we stopped at a neat settlement of thatched roofed mud huts.

On hearing Akbar Jehan’s name, the inhabitants of those huts, young, old, and adolescent, came running out, helter skelter, to welcome her with warmth. The women wore colorful clothes and beautifully embroidered caps with silver ornaments. They formed a deferential circle around her and sang Gojri folksongs in their rich contralto voices. Some of the songs, which were doleful and evoked nostalgia, brought tears to Akbar Jehan’s eyes, and she cried with the abandon and simplicity of a child. She had a passionate pride in her Gujjar heritage.

Although the term “Gujjar” is often derogatorily used by some people as synonymous with “barbarian,” “ignoramus,” “uncivilized,” and was covertly and overtly hurled at Akbar Jehan by her political foes, she never hesitated to own that part of her lineage.  She, in fact, instituted developmental and educational programs in an effort to bring that community out of the quagmire of illiteracy and unemployment. I am not, by any means, suggesting that the Gujjar community of Jammu and Kashmir is fully literate and employed. On the contrary, the community still has an arduous climb and a long road ahead, but she did initiate the process of improving their lives and assimilating Gujjars into the mainstream.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nyla Ali Khan

Nyla Ali Khan is the author of Fiction of Nationality in an Era of Transnationalism, Islam, Women, and Violence in Kashmir, The Life of a Kashmiri Woman, and the editor of The Parchment of Kashmir. Nyla Ali Khan has also served as an guest editor working on articles from the Jammu and Kashmir region for Oxford University Press (New York), helping to identify, commission, and review articles. She can be reached at nylakhan@aol.com.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
Stephen Cooper
Celebrating Oktoberfest in Alabama with Executions
Ron Jacobs
Gregor Samsa’s Twentieth Century Blues
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Breakdown
September 04, 2017
Carl Boggs
The Strange (and Tortured) Legacy of “Free Speech”
Mike Whitney
What the Media isn’t Telling You About North Korea’s Missile Tests
Shamus Cooke
Protest Alone Won’t Stop Fascism
Charles Derber
The State of Labor on Labor Day
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Language Wars
Ricardo Vaz
Venezuela in the Media: Double Standards and First Impressions
Peter LaVenia
Afghanistan: Why We Won’t Leave
Robert Roth
Haiti in Crisis: What Next After the Stolen Election?
John O’Connor – Louise Williams
Concession Fatigue in Connecticut
Laura Finley
Imploring President Trump to Reconsider Reinstating Program Offering Military Surplus to Police
Binoy Kampmark
Unnerving the Donald: North Korea’s Sixth Nuclear Test
Michael Brinkman
Alex Jones and the War on the Minds of the Working Class
Bill Glahn
Death and the Workplace: How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
M. G. Piety
Martin Luther the Man-Devil
Chandra Muzaffar
Rohingyas as Jihadists?
Jesse Jackson
Colin Kaepernick’s Prostest is Part of a Patriotic Tradition
Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
If Hillary Had Won
Robert Hunziker
Harvey: Fierce Climate Change at Work
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Plot Sickens: the Death Penalty and American Politics
Andrew Levine
Confederate Symbols
Jonathan Cook
Israel Seeks ‘Jewish’ Non-Jews in Numbers Battle with Palestnians
Vijay Prashad
Standing Up to Nazism
Louis Proyect
Hurricane Harvey and the Dialectics of Nature
Margaret Kimberley
Joe Arpaio is Not an Aberration
Michael Uhl
Ken Burns & Lynn Novick Do Vietnam: a Tale of Two Critics
Terrance MacMullan
Charlottesville, Bacon’s Rebellion and the Miasma of Whiteness
Anthony DiMaggio
Responding to Antifa and Riseup: On Revolutionary Politics and Non-Violence
Andrew Stewart
The Liberal Lockdown in Academia: the Case of Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Norbert Ross – Antonia Ross Sanchez
El Salvador’s Durable Disorder: Low Intensity Postwar Democracy
Dave Lindorff
President Trump’s ‘Arms for Cops’ Program is Just More Militarization of the Police
Jack Random
Harvey: Another Storm of the Century
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: the International Answer to Chicken Little
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU