The Liberal Lockdown in Academia: the Case of Fawzia Afzal-Khan

Let’s suppose, following a significant amount of time and effort being expended on preparation for an important project which your employer told you they were overjoyed to see you working on, one day out of the blue, they pulled the rug out from under you and threw it all to the wind with an explanation that flies in the face of how you thought they viewed your professionalism. And what’s more, imagine that it was all because of an employee who was hired by your predecessor, and that your employers were encouraged to get rid of you from your leadership position by an alt-right internet troll with delusions of grandeur about being some sort of journalist.

Franz Kafka would probably be embarrassed to show his face in public had he ever chosen to propose such a crazy situation. And yet that is the rather pathetic state of affairs that has been unjustly dropped into the lap of longtime Counterpuncher and academic Dr. Fawzia Afzal-Khan of Montclair State University in New Jersey. A Pakistani-born Muslim scholar of high standing, she was very suddenly “decreed” to be dismissed from her position as Director of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies by the university’s President, Dr. Susan Cole.

The alleged cause is as bizarre as it is laughable. On July 28, an adjunct in the department named Kevin Allred tweeted “Trump is a f—ing joke. This is all a sham. I wish someone would just shoot him outright.”

Leaving aside the obvious critique one might have of those words, let’s remember first of all that the people in the United States are now witnessing the creation of a future presidential library whose papers will be almost totally composed of Tweets that traffic in the absolute worst kind of conspiracism, bigotry, and general chauvinism that used to define the fringes of the right wing in American politics. And then let’s remember secondly that, regardless of whether one likes the speech, the First Amendment is supposed to protect your right to say it.

Yet very quickly a careerist at The Daily Caller (the blog founded by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel), a guy named James Merse, took up Allred’s Tweet as a cause celebré. As such, he wrote a theatrical and hyper-inflated letter to Dr. Cole and multiple deans at MSU, on which he copied Prof Afzal-Khan, that was transparently and obviously loaded with a combination of veiled threats about unleashing his right wing minions on the campus a la the case of Milo Yiannopoulos at Berkley last winter, and faux-outrage. “For cryin’ out loud Dr. Cole…the guy wanted the POTUS dead. You don’t have to love the man, but if our educators are preaching this poison to students, a college degree means NOTHING.” This is of course coming from the same side of the aisle that had no issues with the undeniable poison espoused by the Tea Party and militia movement during the Obama years.

As a result, Allred did not have his adjunct contract renewed, which itself is a chilling moment for those who value academic freedom and the First Amendment. Another adjunct, Elaine Molinaro, has also been informed she will not be teaching this fall.

But the compounding of this issue caused by the dismissal of Dr. Afzal-Khan from her directorship bespeaks something much more dire.

Before moving forward, perhaps it bears merit to recall the right wing thrusts against academia in the past 9 months. In December the website Professor Watchlist, modeled on the David Horowitz modus operandi, went public with a fresh batch of prominent academics it sees as being too left, including multiple scholars of color. Many of us also recall the Tweet of George Ciccariello-Maher, calling for #WhiteGenocide on Christmas, which led to him being reprimanded by Drexel. Next, at Trinity College in Connecticut, Dr. Johnny Eric Williams was first subjected to threats that led to the campus being shut down over his Facebook posts regarding killer cops, and then he was put on leave by the administration, a move condemned by the American Association of University Professors. Deep in the heart of the Lone Star State at the end of July, Dr. Tommy Curry of Texas A&M, whose status as a Black philosopher, itself a rarity for that field, is only matched by the depth of his theorizing– was subjected to a reign of terror that caused him ultimately to relocate from the community near campus due to the alt-right’s spinning a quote of his mined from an old interview on radio about the right of Black folks to self-defense, into a seeming plea to kill Whitey. Quite obviously there is a partisan war being waged against Black/Brown scholars who teach a pedagogy of social justice, thus creating “awoke” student-citizens, rather than helping corporate administrators of universities produce automatons for the business world.

Dr. Afzal-Khan had not hired Allred and had no connection/awareness of his Twitter or Facebook accounts. She had previously been the Director of the program, and her re-election by her peers and subsequent appointment demonstrated the administration’s faith in her leadership. In a letter to Provost Willard Gingerich, she wrote “From our conversation, I can only surmise (despite your protestations to the contrary)–that the ONLY reason for my dismissal is, that I am being held responsible for the situation which has transpired around the case of Mr Kevin Allred’s offer of employment in the GSWS Program and its subsequent retraction. As you yourself admitted in the conversation, I had nothing to do with any of this (he was hired by my predecessor Prof. Julie Farnum), so it is very curious indeed—as I pointed out to you—that I was informed of my dismissal by my Dean immediately after the Kevin Allred story broke in the media—during a meeting on Thursday Aug 3rd at which [Associate] Provost Ken Sumner was also present, and where I was informed in no uncertain terms by the Dean that following the press coverage of Allred’s firing by the Admin, President Cole had ‘started issuing decrees’ and one of those ‘decrees’ (the Dean’s words)—was that I be made to step down as Director of GSWS.”

So why pick on Dr. Afzal-Khan, you might ask?

There are plenty of ways to think about this but here is one that seems quite obvious. Her scholarship is that of a Muslim feminist whose very existence and demeanor in public flies straight in the face of anti-Muslim prejudices about a faith being repressive towards women. In the realm of geopolitics, it is easier to get Americans to support a war on Iran if they are indoctrinated for years with ideas about how mullahs in Tehran indoctrinate misogyny en masse from the cradle to the grave. Never mind that Saudi Arabia makes Iran look like a bohemian enclave in comparison, or that the right wingers who espouse this “liberation of Muslim women from oppression” are themselves deeply antagonistic to a woman’s autonomy and right to abortion back home in the USA. Such simplistic and Manichean visions of diplomacy make for great fodder on both Fox News and MSNBC. Dr. Afzal-Khan’s nuanced and mature scholastic efforts have the ability to elicit the same fear and loathing within hypocritical liberals seen decades ago when people like Alan Dershowitz would rail against the Oriental menace from the perspective of the enlightened West.

The idea of Trump being a harbinger of something new and far more dangerous holds a good deal of merit, particularly following the murderous rampages in the college town of Charlottesville several weeks ago, which he followed up with the reprehensibly unconstitutional “pardoning” of the racist, anti-immigrant sheriff of Phoenix, Joe Arpaio. Thanks to his pandering to white racists and Islamphobes, the various immigration agencies across America have become emboldened to engage in a greater level of brutality and meanness. The alt-right has metastasized into a frightening and dangerous force. Yet it must be said that these developments enable alleged liberals to also behave awfully towards the Left. What Donald Trump and his government will do in the coming years will merely capitalize on the Obama legacy, be it with regards to whistleblower prosecution, free speech encumbrance, or surveillance. The attacks on Dr. Afzal-Khan come from a historically Democratic state and demonstrate that any successful attack must have bipartisan support.

In such an environment, genuine solidarity is going to be necessary. While there is something to be said for the matter of right wing entry into the anti-imperialism movement (case and point: Caitlin Johnstone and the other weirdos rambling about the Deep State), we need to also recognize that the ranks have recently been filled up by phony baloney liberals who carry on as if they believe in social justice exactly until the chips are down, at which point they waffle precisely when they are needed. The exhibit presented in a form letter being circulated by Provost Gingerich to those who enquire about Dr. Afzal-Khan’s current plight is precisely what I mean by this (see Appendix).

As we move into the Labor Day weekend, there have been calls from the labor movement to begin to re-assert the meaning of the day by focusing on unions, case and point being the celebration now being planned for Providence. It is in this spirit I would encourage fellow Counterpunchers and readers to stand in solidarity with Dr. Afzal-Khan. An injury to one is an injury to all and we must particularly understand that an intersectional feminist lens demonstrates this is an attack which, if allowed to stand, will allow for future assaults on Muslim women of color who do not have the privileges of tenure at an East Coast liberal arts college.

Appendix

The following is a response that has been sent to those who enquire about the matter regarding Dr. Afzal-Khan. Included here is here detailed response to the claims made by the Provost, slightly edited for grammatical clarity.

From: Willard P. Gingerich

Sent: Monday, August 28, 2017 9:01 AM

Subject: Re: Dismissal of Fawzia Afzal-Khan Dear …..: Thank you for inquiring about Dr. Fawzia Afzal-Khan. Dr. Afzal-Khan is a respected senior Professor of English at Montclair State University who has received consistent support from the University. Dr. Afzal-Khan’s accomplishments have been recognized by promotion to full professor, by recognition as a University Distinguished Scholar, by the grant of four sabbaticals, by the provision of financial support to enable her to take the benefit of a Fulbright fellowship, and by the grant of requests for extended leaves of absence from the University. Dr. Afzal-Khan did serve in the past as the faculty Director of the program that is currently known as the Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies Program, but she has not served in that role for the past two years. She has been on leave, first on a Fulbright to Pakistan and then teaching in an NYU program in Abu Dhabi and she has returned to the University this year. She wished to take up the Directorship of the Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies Program again, but it was my judgment, given her lengthy absence, that it would be preferable for her to devote at least a portion of her time to her primary appointment in the Department of English. Dr. Afzal-Khan has significant engagements in her creative work that take her away from the University, and adding to that the administrative work of directing a program outside her Department would leave little to no time for any engagement with the English Department. The University has no wish to inhibit her contributions to the Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies Program, and her approved assignment for the fall includes the teaching of two courses in that Program, as well as one course in the English Department, which, in my judgment is a reasonable balance. Prof. Afzal-Khan had already indicated to me that she expects to request another leave of absence from the University in 2018-19 to return to a position in Abu Dhabi, and that fact further influenced my decision that it would not be preferable to appoint her to serve as Director of the Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies Program, which she has been away from for two years, and which she is planning to leave again in one year. In short, the University has always wished Dr. Afzal-Khan well in her career and has been consistent in its support for her. Although Dr. Afzal-Khan may not be pleased with her academic assignment this year, there is nothing at all unusual about it. Dr. Afzal-Khan has not been harmed in any way; she is certainly free to continue to support the work of the Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies Program. I hope she will do that, and I also hope she will give some of her considerable energy to furthering the goals of the English Department as well. Willard Gingerich

Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Montclair State University

In response, Dr. Afzal-Khan offers the following detailed rebuttal: