On Our Murdered Native Women

by

I want to speak to you today in regards to some current events that have taken place. The one most noteworthy at this time which is representative of an ongoing problem for our people is the horrific murder of Savannah LaFontaine-Greywind. Savannah, whose baby was ripped from her womb, and then Savannah body wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown into the river.

Death among our people by other than natural situations have, for generations been untimely, unnecessary and tragic. Savannah death is a gruesome example of what happens to so many of our people at the hands of this dominate society. Our native women are ten times more victims of violence than any other group of women. And that is violence from non-Indians, that is a statistical fact. Our women are kidnapped and killed and made to disappear more than any other group. Its as if society has put us in the category of some species that is expendable.

Whether America wants to believe it or not, the Native American people and their philosophy is crucial to survival of America. We have given our lives to protect the mother earth and bring to your attention the destruction that this industrial society perpetrates against the natural ecology of this portion of the planet where we all dwell. If Savannah’s terrible, tragic, horrific death was an unusual occurrence, then we could probably grieve as we often do and move on. But her death is representative of common occurrences against our people and especially our young women. We cannot afford, physically, emotionally, mentally or any other way for this type of behavior to continue. I am not a begging man. It is not part of our culture to beg. But I’m begging you white America to rise to the occasion and help stop this continuing residual byproduct of the genocide that has been perpetrated against Native people.

It is a time in history now that all the different religions, faiths and philosophies need to come together and actively, in a loud voice, seek change in America. Based on respect, for one another, the creator of all things, the mother earth and actively take part in bringing about this needed change of direction that America has taken for so long, for too long. I am not just talking about our indigenous people either, I am referring to all people and all colors of people and all social economic levels of people. The web of life in America is deeply fractured and torn. And I know anyone taking time to read this knows in their heart that my words are true.

So challenge yourself to make a difference. having said that, I want to encourage you to find it within your heart to donate to this child that was a victim of this mindset that allows this type of tragedy to take place. Savannah’s little girl that was ripped from your womb, will need your help. Savannah had picked out a name for her while she was still unborn, her name is Haisley Jo and you can donate to help establish her in a healthy environment by sending your donations to any U.S. Bank in the name of the child, Haisley Jo.