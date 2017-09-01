Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 1, 2017

On Our Murdered Native Women

by

by

Photo by Grand Canyon National Park | CC BY 2.0

I want to speak to you today in regards to some current events that have taken place. The one most noteworthy at this time which is representative of an ongoing problem for our people is the horrific murder of Savannah LaFontaine-Greywind. Savannah, whose baby was ripped from her womb, and then Savannah body wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown into the river.

Death among our people by other than natural situations have, for generations been untimely, unnecessary and tragic. Savannah death is a gruesome example of what happens to so many of our people at the hands of this dominate society. Our native women are ten times more victims of violence than any other group of women. And that is violence from non-Indians, that is a statistical fact. Our women are kidnapped and killed and made to disappear more than any other group. Its as if society has put us in the category of some species that is expendable.

Whether America wants to believe it or not, the Native American people and their philosophy is crucial to survival of America. We have given our lives to protect the mother earth and bring to your attention the destruction that this industrial society perpetrates against the natural ecology of this portion of the planet where we all dwell. If Savannah’s terrible, tragic, horrific death was an unusual occurrence, then we could probably grieve as we often do and move on. But her death is representative of common occurrences against our people and especially our young women. We cannot afford, physically, emotionally, mentally or any other way for this type of behavior to continue. I am not a begging man. It is not part of our culture to beg. But I’m begging you white America to rise to the occasion and help stop this continuing residual byproduct of the genocide that has been perpetrated against Native people.

It is a time in history now that all the different religions, faiths and philosophies need to come together and actively, in a loud voice, seek change in America. Based on respect, for one another, the creator of all things, the mother earth and actively take part in bringing about this needed change of direction that America has taken for so long, for too long. I am not just talking about our indigenous people either, I am referring to all people and all colors of people and all social economic levels of people. The web of life in America is deeply fractured and torn. And I know anyone taking time to read this knows in their heart that my words are true.

So challenge yourself to make a difference. having said that, I want to encourage you to find it within your heart to donate to this child that was a victim of this mindset that allows this type of tragedy to take place. Savannah’s little girl that was ripped from your womb, will need your help. Savannah had picked out a name for her while she was still unborn, her name is Haisley Jo and you can donate to help establish her in a healthy environment by sending your donations to any U.S. Bank in the name of the child, Haisley Jo.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Leonard Peltier

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Margaret Flowers
Sen. Sanders, We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
CJ Hopkins
The United States of Manufactured Hysteria
David Rosen
Do Americans Have a Right to Sexual Pleasure?
Leonard Peltier
On Our Murdered Native Women
Gerry Brown
Lessons From the China-India Border Standoff
Joseph Natoli
The Politics of Narrative
Ralph Nader
Can the Politicians Heed the Lessons of Hurricane Harvey?
Steve Martinot
A Celebratory Note on Sunday’s People in Berkeley
Cesar Chelala
Afghanistan’s Dismal Health Situation
Steve Early
A Tale Of Many Cities: Potholes in the Road To Municipal Reform
Barbara MacLean
A Historical Alternative to Pink Pussy Cat Hats: Alexandra Kollontai as a Model for Socialist Feminism
Robert Koehler
The Man Who Stood Up to Armageddon
Binoy Kampmark
The Myth of the Liveable City
Ezra Kronfeld
Fostering a Culture of Learning: Why Fighting Anti-Intellectualism Strengthens Society
Sam Pizzigati
Teachers Shouldn’t Have to Panhandle for School Supplies
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Trump’s Disturbing Pardon of Joe Arpaio
Winslow Myers
Credibility Equals Annihilation
Rob Seimetz
Harvey’s “Green” Problem
Jill Richardson
How “Farm-to-Table” Jumped the Shark
Don Fitz
Missouri Green Party Convention Gets Weird
Yves Engler
On Canada’s Monuments and Lester Pearson
Charles R. Larson
Review: Gijs Van Hensbergen’s “The Sagrada Família”
August 31, 2017
John W. Whitehead
We’re Not in Mayberry Anymore: the Militarization of Domestic Police
Joshua Frank
Hurricane Harvey, Climate Change Denialists and the Wrath of the Right
Aidan O'Brien
Homage to Syria 
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Charlottesville and the Battles of History
Mark Weisbrot
Trump Sanctions on Venezuela Will Cause More Harm
David Macaray
A Classic Example of Shooting Oneself in the Foot
Russell Mokhiber
Politics Markets and Corporate Probation
Ramzy Baroud
The Terror Next Time: The Daesh Story Is Not Ending
Andrew King
Is Hurricane Harvey a Harbinger for America’s Future?
Michael J. Sainato
Trump and Tone-Deaf Elitism Knows No Bounds in Hurricane Harvey Response
Rev. Gilbert H. Caldwell
Think, Talk and Be Troubled by Racism
Margaret Flowers
To Sen. Sanders: We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
Julia Stein
Attacking the Non-Violent Berkeley Movement in the 1960s
Howard Harrison
Making America White Again
August 30, 2017
Paul Street
Herr Donald, Sheriff Joe, Hurricane Harvey, and the Fate of the Republic
Kenneth Surin
Tony Blair in Wonderland
Dan Corjescu
Rethinking Socialism in the Twenty-First Century
William A. Cohn
Of Men, Not Law: to Make America Hate Again
Yoav Litvin
AntiFa’s Moral Superiority and the Potential for Left-Wing Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Resting Sea Shepherd: A Pause in the Whale War Saga
Mike Garrity
Trump Administration Falsely Blames Environmental Lawsuits for Forest Fires
Ted Rall
Why Are Progressives Stupid? It’s Not Too Late to Get Smart
John G. Russell
The Folly of White American Denial
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU