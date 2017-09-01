Harvey’s “Green” Problem

by

As I binged on the Weather Channel over the weekend and into this week, I was frightened by all the green bands of rain circling around the Houston area in Texas. But as I saw these bands of green on the doppler radar, I was curious to see if bands of Green Party members would come to Texas to aid those that were washed away by the flood. I mean this is the environmentally conscious party right?

And while Trump came to Houston celebrating crowd sizes, and Democratic politicians fail to come to Texas to literally lend a helping hand, I thought just maybe the Green Party would seize the moment and go to Texas to show the country they are the party of compassion, especially when this is about lending a helping hand to victims of environmental destruction and climate change. I thought they would take this as opportunity to educate the world why superstorms like Harvey are now the new normal. They haven’t done either of the things I was hoping for. So allow me to at least provide the education.

When looking at why massive storms like Katrina, Sandy, and Harvey have all happened within the past 12 years despite the magnitude of these storms traditionally happening in timeframes of hundreds of years we must focus on the Arctic.

Ice melt and raising temperatures in the Arctic are causing changes to our weather patterns due to the narrowing of temperatures between the Arctic and lower latitudes. The lower the temperature difference between the Arctic and the warmer land south of the Arctic the more the jet stream slows down which means storms moving at a much slower pace than before. Now you can understand why meteorologists were freaking out over Hurricane Harvey.

It wasn’t just that Harvey was a category 4 hurricane packing winds at 130 mph. It was the fact that the storm as a whole was moving at a snail’s pace of only 8 mph. This is why Harvey set a Continental U.S. record for rainfall by dumping 51.88 inches of rain in Cedar Bayou, Texas.

Couple this with the fact that since 1955, more than 90 percent of the excess heat retained by the Earth as a result of increased greenhouse gases has been absorbed by the oceans, we have the recipe for the ultimate disaster, in other words, Harvey.

It’s sad that an Investigator like me has to lay this out for people. That the figure head of the Green Party, Jill Stein, tweets, “Our hearts go out to the people of south Texas, victims of climate change & the sold-out politicians causing it.” She then follows this up with another tweet directing people to the Texas Greens Facebook page if they want to volunteer or help.

This is one of the reasons why the Green Party only received 1% of the vote in the 2016 Presidential Election.

While Stein’s heart is telling her politicians caused Hurricane Harvey, her inaction isn’t helping the matter either. She fails to see this as an opportunity to bring people together in her movement. I think someone needs to take some of the flood water from Harvey and pour it all over one of her Fireside Chats and force her to not just to think about Hurricane Harvey and direct people where to help for Hurricane Harvey, but to act. Leaders that want to build political mass movements do more than just think and direct… they act, they get their hands dirty.

Stein had no problem promoting her protests in Standing Rock, or dining in Russia courtesy of RT. So why isn’t she in Houston? Is it because she’s not campaigning? Is it because she or the party has no connections in Houston?

I find this all hard to believe especially since the 2016 Green Party National Convention was held in, guess where… Houston!

If any party should have been the first down in Texas getting their hands dirty and putting boots on the ground it’s the “environmentally conscious” Green Party. They should be dialing up their contacts in Houston that they made from their convention to see how they can help and where can they go to help. Instead of thinking and feeling about a situation. Building mass movements requires leading and I don’t think the Green Party is up for the task.

Look at the party’s website and then go to Latest Green Party News. Is there any news on the Green Party in Texas assisting in recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey? No. Is there any news about Harvey at all in this section? No, but there’s plenty about Charlottesville. Is there any education on linking Harvey to climate change? No. And this is the go to party on all things on the environment?

As I say all of this I know there are some tremendous people in this party that I have an enormous amount of respect for, that are at odds with the Stein-Cobb sect of the party. The Green Party is at a crossroads and I beg those of you that I look to for analysis that are in this party, let Hurricane Harvey be the moment you realize the Green Party is over. Let it be the time you decide its time to build something new, something that focuses on doing, not thinking. And let that building begin in Texas.