August 29, 2017
Henry Giroux – “The Public in Peril”
August 29, 2017
Mark Lewis Taylor
Finally, MLK Jr’s Revolution? Challenging Confederate Generals and US Generals Today
Kevin Zeese
As US Empire Fails, Trump Enters a Quagmire
Ron Jacobs
White People Must Destroy White Supremacy
Greg Moses
Harvey Knocks at Midnight: Houston Answers the Call
Ariel Dorfman
Donald Trump’s Total Eclipse
Brian Terrell
“We are Killing Terrorists” and “Attack We Will”- Trump’s Most Vicious Racist Rant
Wim Laven
It is a Human-Caused Disaster and It is Avoidable
Julia Stein
Which Way California: Destroyed Communities or More Affordable Housing?
Diana Block
Rasmea and Oscar: Resisting the Criminalization of Freedom Fighting
Michael J. Sainato
Data Manipulators: Team Clinton Still Blaming Sanders for Trump
Ezra Kronfeld
Kamala Harris, Inc: Democrats Can’t Afford to be Corporatists
Rev. William Alberts
What Free Speech Rally in Boston?
George Wuerthner
Wildfire Myths: Logging the Forest Won’t Save It
Binoy Kampmark
Disaster in the Sea Lanes: Bruising the US Navy
Alan Barber
The Virtues of Work Sharing
August 28, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Antifa Moment: Police Repression, Nonviolence, and Movement Building on the Left
Andrew Smolski
When the Rains Came to Houston
Conn Hallinan
Spain: Breaking Up is Hard to Do
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Of Dramas Big and Small in the USA Today: From ISIS to Islamophobia to the Solar Eclipse
Gary Leupp
Hardcore Politics: Trump and His Base
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno is a Fraud, But How Far to the Right Can He Take Ecuador?
Dean Baker
Should South Korea Worry About Donald Trump?
Gerry Brown
Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump
Thomas Knapp
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does
Thomas Mountain
Shia Insurrection in Saudi Arabia; The Battle for Awamiya
Kary Love
Pardoning Arpaio: The Power Not the Right
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Syria’s Survival
Binoy Kampmark
Exit Gorka
James Rothenberg
When a President is Unfit
Cesar Chelala
What Would Einstein Have Said About Gaza?
Samuel Vargo
Trump Pardoned the Wrong Guy, a Better Choice Would Have Been Leonard Peltier
Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Road to Charlottesville: Reflections on 21st Century U.S. Capitalist Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Rob Urie
Vote Tallies and Class Struggle
Alfred W. McCoy
The CIA and Me: How I Learned Not to Love Big Brother
Joshua Frank
The Pentagon is Poisoning Your Drinking Water
Mike Whitney
Why Can’t Wheeler-Dealer Trump Cut a Deal with North Korea?
Ben Debney
The Predictable Casualties of Counterterrorism
Gary Leupp
Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan
Nyla Ali Khan
An Interventionist Foreign Policy Blurs the Line of Demarcation Between Neoconservatives and Neoliberals
Dan Corjescu
The Rise of the Robots and the End of Capitalism?
Radhika Desai
Marx’s “Capital” at 150: History in Capital, Capital in History
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
King of the Hate Business: Inside the Southern Poverty Law Center
Robert Fantina
Trump, Afghanistan and History
Sheldon Richman
Operation CYA: Afghanistan
