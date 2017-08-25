Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 25, 2017

Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case

by

by

Energy Transfer Partners, owner of the Dakota Access pipeline, has filed a $300 million Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) lawsuit against Greenpeace and other environmental groups for their activism against the long-contested North Dakota-to-Illinois project.

In its 187-page complaint, Energy Transfer alleges that “putative not-for-profits and rogue eco-terrorist groups who employ patterns of criminal activity and campaigns of misinformation to target legitimate companies and industries with fabricated environmental claims and other purported misconduct” caused the company to lose “billions of dollars.”

In the case, Energy Transfer is represented by lawyers from the firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, one of the namesakes of which is Marc Kasowitz. Kasowitz is a member of the legal team representing President Donald Trump in the ongoing congressional and special counsel investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign’s alleged ties and potential collusion with Russian state actors. The press release announcing the filing of the lawsuit details that Kasowitz attorney Michael J. Bowe is leading what the firm describes as an ongoing probe into the environmental groups’ “campaign and practices.”

Trump Connections

Bowe, according to multiple press accounts, is serving as Kasowitz’s deputy in the ongoing Russia investigation. He also represents Resolute Forest Products and co-plaintiffs in its ongoing RICO lawsuit against Greenpeace, Stand.Earth, and other defendants involved in a corporate social responsibility campaign revolving around Resolute’s forest-originated products.

Bowe, furthermore, is an attorney-of-record in a $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against freelance journalist Yashar Ali by suspended Fox News anchor Eric Bolling. Ali published a freelance article commissioned by the HuffPost on August 4 in which multiple sources told Ali that Bolling had sent a litany of unsolicited lewd text messages to Fox News’ female employees.

Another attorney of record for the latest Greenpeace lawsuit, Jennifer Recine, formerly represented Trump “against the owners of one of the last large scale real estate development sites in Manhattan” and helped him win “the largest ever attachment in New York City history,” according to her biographical sketch on the Kasowitz Benson Torres website. Bowe also lists that detail on his Kasowitz biography.

According to a New York Times article published in June, Marc Kasowitz represented Trump during the Trump Organization’s financial travails in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and has served as his attorney in other recent matters. He even considered setting up an office in the White House, though he serves as Trump’s personal attorney and not White House legal counsel.

“Kasowitz has been central to Mr. Trump’s recent legal battles, helping his client keep divorce records sealed and representing him in the Trump University fraud lawsuit, in which Mr. Trump ultimately agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims from former students that the institution had cheated them out of tuition money,” reported The Times. “In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, Mr. Kasowitz threatened to sue The New York Times for libel on Mr. Trump’s behalf over a story in which two women accused Mr. Trump of inappropriate touching years earlier.”

Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren was a major campaign donor to President Trump, giving him over $100,000 in campaign contributions.

‘Meritless Lawsuit’

In its press release, the legal team for Energy Transfer Partners says that a website “will be established to catalog information and publish progress reports on the case and, when necessary, to set the record straight as the facts warrant.”

A similar website has been set up in the Resolute Forest Products case, resolutevgreenpeace.com. In a press release, Energy Transfer Partners accuses Greenpeace and other groups of “inducing and directing violent and destructive attacks.”

“The alleged Enterprise is comprised of rogue environmental groups and militant individuals who employ a pattern of criminal activity and a campaign of misinformation for purposes of increasing donations and advancing their political or business agendas,” Energy Transfer Partners says in its press release about the lawsuit. “In addition to its misinformation campaign, the Enterprise directly and indirectly funded eco-terrorists on the ground in North Dakota. These groups formed their own outlaw camp among peaceful protestors (sic) gathered near Lake Oahe, and exploited the peaceful activities of these groups to further the Enterprise’s corrupt agenda by inducing and directing violent and destructive attacks against law enforcement as well as Plaintiffs’ property and personnel.”

The “eco-terrorist” language mirrors that used by law enforcement and the public relations firms it and Energy Transfer Partners paid during the height of protests at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. In response to a request for comment from DeSmog, Bowe said that the alleged RICO conspiracy had a global reach.

“The complaint alleges the manufacturing and aggressive worldwide dissemination of a completely phony narrative inconsistent with overwhelming and incontrovertible facts,” said Bowe. “We intend to successfully prosecute the case to its conclusion, vindicate this good company, and compensate it for the substantial harm it has suffered.”

Greenpeace, though, sees the lawsuit as an act of “bullying” and in the category of “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation,” or SLAPP.

This is the second consecutive year Donald Trump’s go-to attorneys at the Kasowitz law firm have filed a meritless lawsuit against Greenpeace,” Greenpeace USA General Counsel Tom Wetterer said in a press statement. “They are apparently trying to market themselves as corporate mercenaries willing to abuse the legal system to silence legitimate advocacy work. This has now become a pattern of harassment by corporate bullies, with Trump’s attorneys leading the way.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Horn

Steve Horn is a Madison, WI-based freelance investigative journalist and Research Fellow at DeSmogBlog, where this piece first appeared.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Steve Horn
Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case
Binoy Kampmark
The Rise of the Killer Robot
Jill Richardson
Trump’s War on the National Parks
Christopher Brauchli
Judge Roy Moore Rides Again
James Napier
Fiat Chrysler/UAW Corruption Case Shows How Labor-Management Cooperation Profits the Companies
Yves Engler
Trudeau and Africa’s Most Ruthless Dictator
Robert Koehler
Facing History In the Age of Trump
Terry Simons
Roots of American Exceptionalism:  Dirty Kitchens, Bedlam & the Bomb
Andrew Stewart
What Steve Bannon’s Exit Says About the American Welfare State
Charles Kunkle Jr.
An Open Letter to The Obscenely Wealthy From a Guy Who Isn’t
David Rovics
Nazis, IS, Antifa, the YPG, Democratic Landlords, the Spanish Civil War and Fake News
Thomas Knapp
Breaking up is Hard to do. Or is it?
Kary Love
American Exceptionalism
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Bill Glahn
“My Way” and the Road to the Alt-Right
Charles R. Larson
Review: Orhan Pamuk’s “The Red-Haired Woman”
August 24, 2017
Pepe Escobar
Korea, Afghanistan and the Never Ending War Trap
Ramzy Baroud
Nuclear Apocalypse: Trump and Kim Should Not Hold the World Hostage
Dan Willett
Alinsky’s Last Passion
Lawrence Davidson
Trump’s Defining Moments
Ron Jacobs
Bicoastal Beauty, Bicoastal Disgust
John W. Whitehead
Freedom for the Speech We Hate: a Legal Guide to Your Protest Rights
Gary Leupp
Trump: Pakistan Must Change Immediately to Become Civilized
John Feffer
Trump and the Geopolitics of Crazy
Erik Mears
My Public School Students Read Pro-Charter Propaganda
Marc Norton
1967 was Not the Summer of Love in Detroit
David Swanson
Trump’s Articles of Impeachment: A Greatest Hits Collection
David Macaray
Nicola Sacco, Bartolomeo Vanzetti, and Mary Dyer
Joel S. Hirschhorn
Media Bias Just as Threatening as President Trump
Tae Hoon Kim
How to Win the Climate Wars: Talk About Pollution Not Global Warming
Mel Gurtov
Farewell, Steve Bannon
August 23, 2017
Richard Moser
Reclaim the Discourse on White Privilege
Andrew Levine
Will Nothing Rid Us of President WTF?
Dick J. Reavis
Amid the Tumult in Durham
Michael Barker
A “New Dawn” for Fascism: the Rise of the Anti-Establishment Capitalists  
Christy Rodgers
Total Eclipse Retrospective
Ralph Nader
Barack Obama: What’s He Waiting For?
Dean Baker
China-Bashing is the Dangerous New Sport of US Elites
Robert Fisk
From Dublin to the Somme: How the Death of an Irish Priest Exposes the Tragedy of Brexit
Binoy Kampmark
Statues in Defeat: the Confederacy, Treason and History
Colin Todhunter
Soil, Monsanto and the Agribusiness Giants: Conning the World with Snake Oil and Doughnuts
Ezra Kronfeld
Americans, Criminals, and Thelma & Louise
Martha Rosenberg
Stop Suicide By Helping Big Pharma, Says Shady Suicide Prevention Group
Arthur Wyns
Countries Underwater: the Looming Crisis of Climate Migration
August 22, 2017
Paul Street
“Deep State” Rules on Beneath CNN Mock Shock at NapoleDon BonaTrump
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU