Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 25, 2017

American Exceptionalism

by

by

The government of the United States proposes to “save” 5,000 government bureaucrats and their secretaries (no wives or kids) in the event of nuclear, biological or chemical war so it can carry out its “COG” (Continuity Of Government) plan. This is a great example of “government intelligence”—survive the apocalypse so the IRS can continue to collect taxes from the dead citizens to pay off the cost of the bunkers the bureaucrats (and top elected officials) “survive” in. You, the taxpayer, will most likely be dead, in fact there is no US government plan for civil defense, so thanks for the tax dollars and adios!

Because “government is, for good or ill, the greatest teacher,” the One Percent have learned their lesson and are jumping on the “bunker bandwagon.” Sales of bunkers to the One Percent, including not unironically former ICBM missile sites, are up!

So—it seems as though the likelihood of surviving a nuclear war in the US is good for either the rich elite or the government elite, but poor to nonexistent for the rest of us. Looks like the Deep State and profoundly privileged will need to stay very deep for a few centuries to allow for radiation reduction.

So here we are, living in the “exceptional” nation where the plan is to except the people from survival of a nuclear war while keeping the government safe. And I was wondering what all the “exceptionalism” was about. Glad to get it clear.

Except for you, and me, and our kids and grandkids, and everyone else and their kids and grandkids, the USA Will Survive Nuclear War. Yahoo! We have in fact Made America Great Again. What a plan, even if our man in the White House doesn’t seem to even understand what the nuclear arsenal triad is (ground-launched, air-launched, submarine-launched). The government builds up nuclear weapons arsenal—contrary to US Treaties and International Law—we get the bill, and the tax collectors use our money to save themselves from a war for which government continues to prepare and plan in order to outstrip the entire rest of the world combined in working towards Armageddon. It is harder to conceive of a country greater than that and, as our Commander-in-Chief says, we are at “the top of the pack.” Arf.

I am happy to have finally figured this out. I was confused, because I was taught in school the primary duty of the government was to protect the lives of the people. Of course, this is just an exception.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kary Love

Kary Love is a Michigan attorney.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Kary Love
American Exceptionalism
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Bill Glahn
“My Way” and the Road to the Alt-Right
Charles R. Larson
Review: Orhan Pamuk’s “The Red-Haired Woman”
August 24, 2017
Pepe Escobar
Korea, Afghanistan and the Never Ending War Trap
Ramzy Baroud
Nuclear Apocalypse: Trump and Kim Should Not Hold the World Hostage
Dan Willett
Alinsky’s Last Passion
Lawrence Davidson
Trump’s Defining Moments
Ron Jacobs
Bicoastal Beauty, Bicoastal Disgust
John W. Whitehead
Freedom for the Speech We Hate: a Legal Guide to Your Protest Rights
Gary Leupp
Trump: Pakistan Must Change Immediately to Become Civilized
John Feffer
Trump and the Geopolitics of Crazy
Erik Mears
My Public School Students Read Pro-Charter Propaganda
Marc Norton
1967 was Not the Summer of Love in Detroit
David Swanson
Trump’s Articles of Impeachment: A Greatest Hits Collection
David Macaray
Nicola Sacco, Bartolomeo Vanzetti, and Mary Dyer
Joel S. Hirschhorn
Media Bias Just as Threatening as President Trump
Tae Hoon Kim
How to Win the Climate Wars: Talk About Pollution Not Global Warming
Mel Gurtov
Farewell, Steve Bannon
August 23, 2017
Richard Moser
Reclaim the Discourse on White Privilege
Andrew Levine
Will Nothing Rid Us of President WTF?
Dick J. Reavis
Amid the Tumult in Durham
Michael Barker
A “New Dawn” for Fascism: the Rise of the Anti-Establishment Capitalists  
Christy Rodgers
Total Eclipse Retrospective
Ralph Nader
Barack Obama: What’s He Waiting For?
Dean Baker
China-Bashing is the Dangerous New Sport of US Elites
Robert Fisk
From Dublin to the Somme: How the Death of an Irish Priest Exposes the Tragedy of Brexit
Binoy Kampmark
Statues in Defeat: the Confederacy, Treason and History
Colin Todhunter
Soil, Monsanto and the Agribusiness Giants: Conning the World with Snake Oil and Doughnuts
Ezra Kronfeld
Americans, Criminals, and Thelma & Louise
Martha Rosenberg
Stop Suicide By Helping Big Pharma, Says Shady Suicide Prevention Group
Arthur Wyns
Countries Underwater: the Looming Crisis of Climate Migration
August 22, 2017
Paul Street
“Deep State” Rules on Beneath CNN Mock Shock at NapoleDon BonaTrump
Edward Hunt
The U.S. is Fanning the Flames of Violence in Mexico
James Bovard
My Antiwar Awakening From a Boozing Baltimore Vet
Richard Greeman
Racism: North and South
Gregory Barrett
The Karma of Terror
Robert Fisk
Pig’s Blood Bullets: Trump’s Big Lie About the Philippines
Howard Lisnoff
The Streets: the Only Place Where Democracy Lives
Michael J. Sainato
Police Have Made No Arrests Over Charlottesville Assault of 20 Year-Old Deandre Harris
Dan Bacher
Winnemem Wintu, Fishing Groups Sue to Block Ecosystem-Killing Delta Tunnels
Monica Bond
A Wildlife Hero Lost, But His Legacy Lives On
Binoy Kampmark
Target Finding for the Empire: the NSA and the Pine Gap Facility
Dana Cook
Encounters With Dick Gregory: From Malcolm X to Howard Zinn
Tom Gill
Italy’s Water Crisis is a Private Affair
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU