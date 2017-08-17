When Illusion Turns to Delusion 

by

The year is 2022, and as nuclear warheads start raining down on the streets of New York people are running for their lives, others are staring in the sky witnessing their last moments of life rain down upon them, and then there’s one person shouting a message for all to cling to in their final moments. It’s a message filled with hope and inspires those human beings around them to die with grace.

The message… “we must keep our eyes on the prize, the elites/mainstream media are doing this to distract us.”

This opening statement was used as a form of sarcasm but also it holds much truth to it. The earth’s resources we use to maintain this privileged lifestyle are vanishing, flames of violence this country is unleashing on us here and to countries abroad matches the flames of orange on the fox pelt glued to our President’s head, and now the smoking gun we are starting to adopt is what lies underneath the fox pelt glued to the President’s head… his brain.

The overall educational global ranking of the United States has dropped from fourth in 2016 to seventh this year. Out of 71 countries the United States placed 38th in math and 24th in science. I know those of you on the left are aware of this disturbing trend, you laugh at people who deny climate change is happening, and people who think the earth is only 6000 years old, but some of you have become the latest joke.

While some on the left may loathe Trump, they are tantalized by his rhetoric which is why his term “fake news” has endeared and engrained itself on the left. We hate Trump but we adopt his lingo… makes perfect sense to me.

As Chris Hedges says we are an Empire of Illusion, but our illusion on the left has now become delusional. This delusion is leading to stupidity as evidenced above.

No more analysis required for major news events. If it’s a major event the constant drum beating permeating from the left is “this is just a distraction, keep our eyes on the prize”. It’s a get out of jail free card to not look inward, outward, or anyward for analysis. Sometimes shit happens, and it’s bad and we need to pay attention to it. Even if the mainstream media is paying attention to it as well.

Charlottesville case in point. While one foreign journalist that has been elevated to Demigod status on the left claims that it’s wrong to be fixated on “500 assholes” as if this is some kind of aberration.

Hate groups are on the raise. The Southern Poverty Law Center confirmed hate groups increased from 892 in 2015 to 917 in 2016. And in the first 34 days after Trump was elected 1094 bias-related incidents occurred in the United States.

On top of that twitter users that self-identify as white nationalists and neo-nazis have grown 600 percent since 2012 which is outperforming ISIS in follower counts and number of daily tweets. That’s a lot of work for just “500 assholes”.

While those on the conspiratorial left will say to keep our eyes on the prize I must ask what prize is this? That 9/11 was an inside job, John F. Kennedy was killed by the C.I.A., the moon landing was staged, the Rothchild’s rule the world, the earth is flat, chemtrails exist, the illuminati exists, the elites have reptilian brains, etc. May be one or some of these are true. I don’t know but what I do know is living in the conspiratorial past makes for one delusional and marginalized future.

So let’s say one of these theories is true, do you really think you’re going to convince the majority of the world’s population it’s true, and on top of that they are going to want to take significant action about it? We can’t even agree that climate change is happening, how old the earth is, or what shape the earth is despite the evidence of these particular things starring at us right in the face. This obsession of our conspiratorial past is leading us to our future extinction.

And if you read history you will understand that once the violence against the left starts it will not stop until every last drop of blood from the movement is beaten out of it, or people are so frightened they accept their dystopian reality. Read Vijay Prashad’s No Free Left: The Futures of Indian Communism. Look at what is happening in Venezuela.

And then there’s this magical idea that the “Deep State” is against Trump. The Deep State isn’t a club that never removes or adds additional members. It’s constantly evolving. You think the Deep State wants to take out Trump? Guess what… Betsy DeVos, Eric Prince, Rex Tillerson are part of the Deep State.

Defense stocks surged to all-time highs after his “fire and fury” comment on North Korea. The Dow hit 22000 during his Presidency. Every week another General is named to a top cabinet position. These fake illusions some on the left create is leading to delusion.

So what is the prize we must always eye? Isn’t the prize we eye living in harmony with the living planet and our own species? Isn’t it to stop the death, destruction, and hatred of all the living beings on this planet?

Well the President is putting the petal to the metal of the annihilation to live on this planet while promoting hatred of one another. He doesn’t believe in climate change and today he was quoting about Charlottesville as saying, “You had some very bad people in that group. You also had some very fine people on both sides.” He also attacked the “alt-left” which is us if you haven’t noticed. If this isn’t promotion for more violence then I don’t know what is.

If you are for ending capitalism, imperialism, white supremacy, and ecocide then let’s work together, if you are for these things but live in the everything is a distraction, “eye on the prize” mentality please stay away. You are part of the problem.