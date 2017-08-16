Fearless Muckraking
August 16, 2017
Gore Vidal Destroying the Lies of the American Empire
CP Editor
August 16, 2017
John Eskow
Among the Racists
John Wight
Charlottesville: Outrage, Hypocrisy & Obama’s Betrayal
Michael Hudson
Putting an End to the Rent Economy
Ralph Nader
The 16 Year War in Afghanistan: Headlines Tell the Story
Mateo Pimentel
Our Fight Against Fascism
Robert Fantina
Trump and Charlottesville
Ted Rall
If You Fire a Fascist, You’re a Fascist
Joe Ware
Does Game of Thrones Contain a Stark Warning About Climate Change?
Ezra Kronfeld
The Global Controversiality of Surrogacy
Jesse Jackson
After Charlottesville
Michael J. Sainato
The Racism at Charlottesville is a Symptom of a Nation Built on White Supremacy
Franklin Lamb
Israel’s 6th War on Lebanon: What Price Will Hezbollah Pay?
Ana Portnoy
The Tragedy of the Missing C: The (Colonial) Fiscal Control Board in Puerto Rico
August 15, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Fascism Here We Come: the Rise of the Reactionary Right and the Collapse of “The Left”
Paul Gottinger
Despite Media’s Claims, North Korea Can’t Strike Continental US
John Davis
Holocausts R Us
Rev. William Alberts
Religion: a Source of Solidarity or Division?
Ellen Isaacs
Racism and Capitalism: the Barriers to Decent Health Care
Bill Quigley
Social Justice Quiz 2017: Children – Ten Questions
David Swanson
Top 10 Misconceptions About Charlottesville
Michael J. Sainato
‘Bernie Bros’ and ‘Alt-Left’ Are Propaganda Terms Meant to Disempower
Jon Rawski
A Dangerous Nuclear Ignorance
Priti Gulati Cox
India Celebrates Democracy, Kashmir Cries Hypocrisy
Sean Stinson
Fire and Fury: Six Places the US Could Invade That Aren’t North Korea
Nyla Ali Khan
Dispelling Nostalgic Nationalist Myths
August 14, 2017
Richard Moser
White Skin Privilege
Shamus Cooke
Trump Versus the Venezuelan Revolution
Abbe Mowshowitz
Gone Are the Ties That Bind: We All Live in a Cut-and-Paste World
Randy Blazak
Fascists Fall for Trump, Their Nazi Dream Date
Robert Hunziker
Bluefin Tuna at the Brink
Lawrence Davidson
Education and Ideology
Uri Avnery
Anyone But Bibi: the Corruption of Netanyahu
Robert Fisk
Why Israel and Saudi Arabia are United Against Al Jazeera
Howard Lisnoff
Bakke, Fisher, Sessions, and the Future of Affirmative Action
L. Michael Hager
Three Steps to Restore Our Democracy
William Gudal
Venezuela Agonisties
Camilo Gómez
The Practical Libertarian’s Case for Single Payer Healthcare
Colin Todhunter
Whether India or Elsewhere, to Give up Is to Give In: To Give in Would Be to Let Them Win
Fred Gardner
The Obvious Frame-up of Zach Randolph
Weekend Edition
August 11, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Clintons, Trump and White Backlash
Paul Street
Name the System: Some Semi-Random Summer Reflections
Luciana Bohne
The Terrorism of Moral Indignation
Jason Hirthler
The Tempest of American Power
William Hawes
Capitalism and Its Discontents: What Are We Living For?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Argument as Life: Notes on My Father
